Tesla Bull Vs. Bear Thesis

I got quite a bit of feedback this past week after Bloomberg ran a story pitting me against Ross Gerber from Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management in a "believers vs. haters" comparison. I have been asked this question so many times already, so let me make this clear at the onset: No, I am not a "hater". David Welch, who wrote the Bloomberg story, is making a reference there to the leaked internal memo where a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) executive characterized anyone expecting Tesla to live up to the goals they set for themselves as a "hater".

The reality is that Tesla is just another battleground stock with a lot of passion on both sides. That said, it is also important to recognize that there is no one single bull or bear camp here. While there may be several themes shared on each side, just like everything else in life, there is a spectrum. In this article, I will try to explain what my thesis for going short Tesla was and what I believe are the risks to this thesis.

The Bear Thesis

This may come as a surprise to some, but I am actually very pro clean sustainable energy. There is, however, some irony in a company promoting sustainable energy products that is itself not sustainable.

If you are a Tesla bull and want to review why the other camp is betting against you, it is not hard to find the material both on this platform and elsewhere. However, if you are looking for a concise summary, I would point you to an article from SA Contributor Montana Skeptic. Look for the section titled "My Tesla Short Thesis in Summary Form". It captures almost all the salient points every bear is considering when shorting Tesla. If you are interested in learning more about all the "red flags" bears point to in the financial statements, look at articles from SA Contributor Bill Cunningham who writes extensively about them.

In the end, while these analyses present some very real challenges for the company and make an excellent case to stay away from the stock, they are not in themselves the reason why I am short. One of the big challenges in being short a stock is that timing is critical. If you are a value investor who is long a stock and is not using margin, you see any dips in the share price as a buying opportunity as long as the fundamentals have not changed. You very likely are also getting paid in the form of a dividend to hold the shares, so it doesn't really matter what the market is pricing the equity at - you are still getting paid for your trouble.

However, when you short a stock, you are sitting there paying the borrow fee every day waiting for long investors to realize that they are wrong. If you are in options, then there is a clear deadline (option expiry date) by which time long investors must come to this realization for you to make any money.

So, why am I short the stock right now? It is because I believe Tesla is having trouble raising fresh capital. I can only speculate to the reason - ongoing investigations, lack of appetite in the market, people waiting to see how Model 3 production comes along etc. Bulls typically believe it would be very easy for Elon Musk to raise 3-4 Billion dollars if he wanted to. Well, if this is really the case, why has he not done so already? Consider the below statement from his most recent leaked email as posted on Electrek (emphasis is mine):

Going forward, we will be far more rigorous about expenditures. I have asked the Tesla finance team to comb through every expense worldwide, no matter how small, and cut everything that doesn't have a strong value justification. All capital or other expenditures above a million dollars, or where a set of related expenses may accumulate to a million dollars over the next 12 months, should be considered on hold until explicitly approved by me. If you are the manager responsible, please make sure you have a detailed, first principles understanding of the supplier quote, including every line item of parts & labor, before we meet. - Elon Musk

Source: Electrek

One million dollars, particularly over a 12-month period is "mouse nuts" to a 50 Billion dollar company like Tesla. Putting aside the point of how insane it is for a CEO of such a large company to be personally approving such trivial expenditures, if Tesla really can raise fresh capital so easily, why not just do that and have Elon Musk concentrate on solving the Model 3 production problems instead? Wouldn't that be a much better use of his time?

Most of my current short position is in Jan. 2019 put spreads. The play here is that Tesla will not be able to raise fresh capital without first showing that the Model 3 line can be ramped up profitably. If Tesla is able to raise money, I will re-evaluate. I may either roll these options further out or sit out for some time based on how long I believe the fresh capital will last before they need to tap the markets again.

The Neutral Thesis

At this point, I would have normally jumped to the bull thesis. But, in this case, I think it is important to cover a scenario that would push me to the sidelines even though it would not make me consider going long the stock.

Valuation plays a critical role in any short thesis, and it does so to a large extent in mine as well. However, valuation, in itself, is not always a sufficient reason to short a stock. A lot of bears will point to the fact that Tesla doesn't really operate in any industry (at least as of now) that would command such premium valuations. Auto manufacturing is a relatively low-margin, capital-intensive business. So is PV Solar Cells and Batteries. I do not see how these business lines will ever justify Tesla's current valuation.

That being said, if Tesla can show that it can indeed ramp up production for the Model 3 line, and again profitably, that would push me to the sidelines. It won't be because that would justify Tesla's valuation, it will be because I believe that will make it easy for Tesla to raise fresh capital. Yes, you can continue to hold a short position based on valuation, but as the old adage goes "the market can remain...".

For the bulls that believe this is exactly what will happen, Musk's leaked email should again give them pause. Take a look at these statements from the email (emphasis is mine):

As part of the drive towards 6k, all Model 3 production at Fremont will move to 24/7 operations. This means that we will be adding another shift to general assembly, body and paint. Please refer anyone you know who you think meets the Tesla bar for talent, drive and trust. Between Fremont and Giga, Tesla will be adding about 400 people per week for several weeks. - Elon Musk

Source: Electrek

Whatever you thought about Tesla's earlier statements about the "Gross Margins" they will achieve on the Model 3 line, running the factory 24/7 and adding 400 people per week will only drive this metric lower.

Some bulls believe that the only argument bears have is that Tesla won't be able to ramp up production. Well, this bear at least would love to see them ramp up production. I do not believe they can produce this car profitably. I don't mind being proven wrong by Tesla. I would just prefer to have this point settled one way or the other before my Jan. 2019 options expire. If I realize this question will drag into 2019, I will be very tempted to roll these options further out, but then I will again have to pay for the time value.

The Bull Thesis

This brings me finally to the bull thesis, or at least my best interpretation of it. It is important here to recognize that, just like not all bears share the exact same thesis, the same is true for the bull camp as well.

People sometimes make fun of some silly things people in the bull camp say when referring to Tesla's fundamentals. I am guilty of some of this myself. However, it is important to recognize that these bulls do not move the needle for the stock.

Ross Gerber, who played the bull camp in the Bloomberg story against me, also failed to make a reasonable case for the valuation in a recent podcast with SA Contributor Quoth the Raven. When asked about the valuation, he stated something to the effect of:

Tesla is a tech company -> we imply a 3x-4x sales multiple -> we get to our valuation.

That is just not how it works, particularly when you are talking about a $50 Billion dollar company.

At Fundamental Speculation, one of our models tries to tease out just this sort of relative value. Our model believes that based on a cohort of companies with similar business fundamentals to Tesla, it should have a sales multiple of ~1.89. You will find a bunch of other fair value metrics there as well.

Note, this does not mean you should be buying Tesla if it falls below the model's current fair value of ~$70. This is a generic model that is trying to provide an objective valuation for companies based on other companies in the US equity market that share business fundamentals most similar to the target company. Nothing more, nothing less. There are enough red flags on Tesla's balance sheet that I would not recommend anyone invest in this company at any price at this time.

So, is there any merit to the bull thesis at all or are all the institutional investors foolish?

The only segment where Tesla has the potential to exhibit operating leverage that could enable it to grow into its current valuation is in autonomous driving systems. This is also the reason Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas likes to assign a value to an imaginary "Tesla Mobility" segment when no such thing exists at this point. If you look thorough my past articles, you will find that I have written extensively about Tesla's Autopilot system, so I won't repeat myself again here.

I will just say this. Tesla may be able to build a decent driving assist system. So will everyone else. Tesla however has no advantage compared to others in terms of talent, data etc. The only reason I believe Tesla said it will get to full autonomy using just cameras is because that was the only way it could claim that all Tesla vehicles being produced at the time had the hardware necessary for full autonomy. I believe it was a promise made to support a marketing claim by a person who does not understand the strengths/weaknesses of the underlying technology. If that is really the only chance Tesla has to grow into its valuation, I am very comfortable with my short position.

Some Parting Thoughts...

If you have been following twitter or any of the Tesla forums, you are probably aware that Tesla has continued to send out configuration invites over the past couple of weeks. I usually follow the online spreadsheet on Google Docs, and I presume everyone else following the production/delivery numbers does the same. What is really interesting is that Tesla seems to have already gone through everyone in the US (non owners included) interested in the "first run" long range premium version of the car who made a reservation on day one.

Source: Crowdsourced Tesla Production/Delivery Tracker

I don't recall if Tesla ever announced exactly how many reservations it got on day one, but according to Elon's tweet below, it was about 180,000. Sure, a bunch of them were likely from outside US/Canada, and some may be waiting for the AWD or P versions. However, that does raise the question of how many takers there really are for the current premium long range variant and how many of the original reservation holders have cancelled at this point.

Source: Twitter

For those of you who still consider me a "hater", I was one of those people who reserved a Model 3 online sight unseen before the reveal! Why did I do it? Well, for one it wasn't really much money to reserve your place in the line and secondly, I do support clean energy companies! I had actually thought of buying a Tesla Model S the year before, but it is too big a car for my liking, and it wouldn't have worked well for my situation even with the Supercharger network. In the end, I settled for a Chevy Volt.

A better question may be why I continued to hold my reservation even after I took a negative view on Tesla and believed they were heading towards bankruptcy without fresh capital infusions. This is something my wife made fun of for a long time. My answer has always been the same. If I am right, and Tesla is not sustainable, the deposit will be pocket change. If I am wrong, hey, I might as well get a nice new car out of it! It is the same reason I am a very happy Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscriber even though I would never touch that stock.

Recently, though, it has become obvious to me that Tesla is currently in no shape to produce a quality vehicle that I would like to purchase. I cancelled it so I don't really mind sharing the reservation number at this point. Maybe some of the Tesla bulls can look at the number and confirm it was indeed an early online reservation.

For anyone evaluating their position in Tesla, the only thing I can say is that it is important to separate the product from the business. If you like the products, buy the products. If you think it is a good business, invest in it. Tesla, at least in its current form, is not a sustainable business.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Content provided in this article should be used for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, investment, or financial advice, and the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a relevant professional with any questions about any financial, legal or other decision you are seeking to make. Any views expressed by Laxman Vembar are his own and do not necessarily reflect the view, opinions and positions of FundamentalSpeculation.IO. Finally, you should not rely solely on the information provided by the models on FundamentalSpeculation.IO in making investment decisions, but you should consider this information in the context of all information available to you.