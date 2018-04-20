Advantage Lithium And Orocobre Deliver Strong Explorations Results In March

Based on the most recent drill results the Cauchari-Olaroz continues to be expanded; Natural Resource Estimate is expected to be delivered in the next 30days.

Joint Venture partners Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) and Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF) continue to unlock shareholder value in the Olaroz-Cauchari Basin, which is one of the hottest lithium regions in the world. The region has attached well over $1 billion in investment from companies such as Toyota Tsusho, SQM (SQM), Ganfeng, and The Bangchak Petroleum Public Company. At present, Orocobre is the only lithium producer in the region, while Lithium Americas (LAC) and SQM continue to make progress on bringing their lithium assets to market. The latter are slated for production in 2020.

In the Southeast zone of the Cauchari property, Orocobre had already completed an initial resources estimate amounting to 500,000 T LCE. Advantage Lithium’s current exploration campaign has undertaken extensive drilling with the intention of expanding the zone. The Northeast zone had no history of drilling until the Fall of 2017; it delivered positive results throughout the 2017-18 exploration campaign. Details on exploration activities in both zones are discussed below.

Advantage Lithium has constructively been keeping its shareholders updated on the company’s 2017-18 maiden Argentine exploration campaign, which is now nearing completion. As reported by the company, it is expected that the initial resource estimate will be delivered in the late April to early May timeframe. As noted in my previous documents covering Advantage Lithium and Orocobre, both companies are very attractive at their current price levels. As illustrated below, my price target for Advantage Lithium is around $1.90/ share, which could increase based on a larger resource definition or other catalyst. The target price is also shared with The National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) (see report here) of Canada and Eight Capital (see report here).

Lithium X acquisition sets platform for valuation

In Q1 2018, Lithium X, a Toronto-based lithium exploration company that is focused on its Argentina-based Sal de los Angeles project, was acquired for a total consideration of $265 million or $2.61 / share. Previous to the acquisition, Lithium X had defined a mineral resource exceeding 2 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, translating into approximately $130/ t LCE enterprise value. This valuation of the lithium industry’s most recent acquisition is useful in determining the valuation of Advantage Lithium. Of course, this does not take into consideration the strategic relationship with Orocobre that is in place, nor does it take into account cash on hand or marketable securities, nor other non-core lithium brine land packages.

Valuation applied to Advantage Lithium

In a base-case scenario, the company could deliver a resource estimate of 2.5m T LCE, translating into $325 million in asset value with 75% attributable to Advantage Lithium and 25% to Orocobre. With an asset valuation of approximately $240 million and 140 million shares outstanding, Advantage Lithium could be fairly valued at $1.80 to $2.00 share. A stretch target of 3.5m T LCE could be defined; additional drilling throughout 2018-19 could translate into approximately $2.50 to $3.00/ share range.

It also important to note that the $130/ T LCE enterprise-value acquisition valuation for Lithium X translated into approximately 1% of lithium carbonate pricing in Q4 2017, when the acquisition was announced. Since then, pricing has increased $14,000 to $15,000 T LCE, which should also boost the valuation for advanced lithium exploration companies (see graph below). It is my expectation that lithium carbonate pricing will remain in the range of $14,000 to $15,000 T LCE throughout the balance of 2018.

My position on Advantage remains unchanged, as the pessimistic scenario is equivalent to 2m T LCE, which places the stock at approximately $1.50 / share or 50% higher than trading prices at the end of Q1 2018. In my opinion, shares in Advantage Lithium are set to increase over the balance of the year, allowing the company to position itself for its next leg of resource definition and project development. In addition to the initial resource estimate, the company will likely continue to define the asset by undertaking additional exploration. Beyond the initial and updated resource estimates, the company will be able to define its future. The strategy will likely include a stand-alone production facility or even lead to consolidation within the basin.

The next 30 to 60 days should see additional information released to the market both resource estimates and an overall corporate update. (Author supplied photo of the Olaroz lithium processing facility beyond a large body of brine)

March update from the Joint Venture

In March, the Joint Venture delivered another positive round of drill results both in the Northeast and Southwest zone. SE CAU13 drilling activity intersected a sequence of clay, silt, and some sand and halite to 400 m depth, and a sandier interval down to the bottom of the hole, which occurred at 449 m.

Additional results are expected from NE CAU18 and NE CAU17 while SE CAU12 will be expanded at depth to explore for the deep sand and gravel unit followed by SE CAU14.

February update from the Joint Venture

In February the Joint Venture provided the market with additional positive results in both the Northwest and Southeast zones of the Cauchari property. Drilling activity at SE CAU11 intersected sediments comprising halite, clay, and some sand 405 meters at depth. At 480 meters in depth, an important interval of sand-dominated material was encountered, allowing for the identification of a deeper sand unit that the company’s exploration team had been searching for. In short, this means that the company has identified an extension to the resource that will now allow for a potentially significant increase in the natural resource estimate. Pumping tests conducted at CAU11 show a sustainable a flow rate of 19 liters per second for 48 hours, which is encouraging for future brine production. Collectively, the drill results for SE CAU11 show the potential to expand on the current resource at depth along with excellent flow and lithium grade. In addition, brine from these holes continues to show low magnesium-to-lithium ratios averaging 2.6 to 1 and 2.4 to 1, which is in line with results from other drilling activity in the region by other operators.

Results from SE-CAU08 were also delivered to the market, showing further advancements in the exploration campaign. Based on the drill results, SECAU08 intersected a series of clay, silt, and some sand and halite, with significantly less halite than what was recognized in SE-CAU09 and SE-CAU10. The drilling activity did not encounter the same deeper sand units as recognized in the region. Due to the physical limitations of the drill equipment, it is unclear whether the sand units end at SE-CAU08 or whether instead they continue to extend at depth.

January update from the Joint Venture

In January 2018, the Joint Venture provided an update on drill results from holes NW CAU15, NW CAU17, SE CAU08, SE CAU11, CAU12, and SE CAU13. The results continued to expand on information previously reported by the company between September and December 2017. The Northwest drilling intersected extensive sandy sediments, thereby confirming that the zone contains relatively highly drainable porosity and permeability. The company’s results from the Southeast section indicate that they continue to make progress on expanding the current resource as drilling and pumping testing continues. For these reasons, the ongoing exploration campaign started the year on a positive note.

Conclusion

Looking forward, it now appears that the company will end the first phase of the drill campaign on a positive note. Advantage Lithium presents a strong investment opportunity for investors who believe that additional lithium production is required in the next years and that brine assets will continue to play a meaning role in the supply landscape. Despite the recent downturn in both the lithium and general markets, capital continues to flow to high-quality Greenfield and expansion projects. It is in my opinion, as outlined above, the Cauchari project is well-positioned to be short-listed as one of the few global projects that delivers value.

Of course, there are still many risks associated with advanced exploration lithium companies such as Advantage Lithium including: the overall flow of investment capital back into the market, the exploration success at Caurchari which is expected to be reported between 2 million to 3 million T LCE, the company's ability to market the successes achieved, the need for additional working capital to fund the feasibility study and stage 2. Further, the company's success is highly connected to that of Orocobre and Lithium America who are both doing well, but any negative events in the basin could have a material impact on the company.

