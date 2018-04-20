GE: Good, But Not Good Enough

GE CEO John Flannery

General Electric (GE) reported Q1 2018 revenue of $28.66 billion and EPS of $0.16. The company beat on revenue by $1.14 billion. The company delivered a solid quarter, particularly after its Q4 2017 revenue miss. Below were my takeaways on the quarter.

Aviation And Healthcare Revenue Growth Was Encouraging

Revenue for GE's Industrial products grew 9% Y/Y. Due to the contribution from Baker Hughes (BHGE), the results were not necessarily apples-to-apples. GE's largest segment - Power Systems - experienced a 9% revenue decline. Power's demise already was baked in given customer shift to offshore energy. Revenue growth from Aviation and Healthcare was solid. Through February revenue passenger kilometers ("RPKs") and freight were up 5.9% and 7.7%, respectively. Aviation also saw strong growth in both the commercial and military markets. As importantly, demand is outpacing Aviation's capacity which connotes increased pricing power.

Healthcare revenue was up 9% and experienced strong growth in emerging markets and Bioprocess, and modest growth in developed markets. The company recently completed a $1 billion sale of certain information technology businesses related to healthcare. I was surprised GE hived off part of one of its key growth engines. It connoted that GE could be strapped for cash. That said, two of GE's three core businesses (Aviation and Healthcare) demonstrated solid growth, and that was a positive for the quarter.

Segment Profit Off 5%



GE's industrial segment profit of $2.7 billion was of 5% Y/Y. This followed a 39% decline last quarter. Power was the laggard again as segment profit was off 38%. As Power's top line continues to erode I expect margins to remain flat to declining due to (1) a loss of scale or (2) a loss of pricing power. The unit's segment profit margin was 4% this quarter. It had previously enjoyed margins in the mid-teens range. This trend cannot be good for GE long term.

Segment profit for Aviation (up 26%), Healthcare (up 11%) and Transportation (up 37%) all grew by double digits. I expect pricing power and costs take outs in Aviation to drive segment profit for the rest of 2018. Transportation's performance was a surprise. The results were aided by cost take outs and change in mix. GE's total Industrial segment benefited from $800 million in cost take outs during the quarter, $350 million of which came from within Power. The cost take outs are staggering and could stabilize segment profits regardless of what GE's top line does.

Another wild card could be the Oil & Gas segment which had segment profit of -$144 million. When GE merged its Oil & Gas operations with Baker Hughes it expected cost synergies to drive bottom line results. When BHGE successfully integrates the two companies its profits should improve and GE's Oil & Gas segment should improve with it. This represents a major opportunity for the company and could serve as a buffer in case other segments turn down.

Management Avoided The Capital Issue

GE wants to hive off about $20 billion in non-core assets. The rating agencies have questioned its capital adequacy and its waning cash flows. Rumors also have swirled of growing pension obligations. This quarter GE Industrial experienced cash burn of $1.7 billion, an improvement over the prior year's cash burn of $2.7 billion. Cash burn will not stop chatter that GE is strapped for cash. Management did not address its capital needs directly on the earnings call. The company's operations and capital adequacy remain opaque which makes it difficult to recommend the stock at this point.

Conclusion

Q1 results were good, but not good enough. Until GE delivers consistent revenue and earnings growth, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.