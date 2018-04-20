Wynn Proxy Statement: Missing A Hyman Roth Moment

Out of an effort by management to get past the recent allegationsagainst Steve Wynn comes a proxy statement that is as much a PR exercise as a performance.

"That kid's name was Moe Green, and the city he invented was Las Vegas. This was a great man - a man of vision and guts. And there isn't even a plaque or a signpost or a statue of him in that town." - Hyman Roth speaking to Michael Corleone character in "The Godfather Part 2."

It is undeniable that Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) faced a chaotic PR nightmare as it prepared its latest proxy statement. It's clear that alarm bells went off all over the crisis management PR landscape to assemble the very expensive gurus of spin to create a proxy statement capable of being the first pull of a catapult that would get the company's tarnished image vaulted past the serial bad behavior of its founder.

The result is a proxy statement dotted with happy photos of the appropriately diverse Wynn workforce. We have pictures of dealers, food servers, maintenance people and clerks of all races, ethnicities and genders. This by all means is indeed an honest representation of the 25,000 people that actually perform the day-to-day tasks that keep the remarkable Wynn engine running. There is only one picture missing - that of Steve Wynn, its founder.

This is no paean to Wynn, whose alleged sexual misconduct with female employees clearly broke what the standards of appropriate behavior in the workplace. Albeit a difficult task for any PR gurus with lawyers looking over their shoulders, the proxy statement should have offered a brief mention of Wynn's legacy and how the company will continue on to produce solid results after his departure.

Below: Elaine Wynn in happier times, still with more than 9% of the company.

Source: Wynn Resorts files.

In the "happy talk" proxy statement that in parts goes from gooey to solemn, the real power of this company's business model, assiduously developed over decades, seems to get lost. Given the extent of Wynn's sexual misconduct, it's understandable that this was a process akin to walking on eggshells - and we understand that. But large numbers of Wynn shareholders have become just that largely due to the company's track record vs. its peers for decades. And there is concern that his absence could disproportionately impact the company's forward performance. But the company DNA runs deep. We believe it will continue on to produce superior earnings in the markets in which it currently operates, as well as its pipeline project in Boston.

Getting past allegations of sexual misconduct by a company's leader would challenge the acumen of the greatest of PR people. A glowing encomium to Wynn the man would be inappropriate. Nor do I expect we will see, in the words of Hyman Roth noted above, a plaque, signpost or statue of Steve Wynn rising anytime soon in Las Vegas. But there comes a point when glossy PR begins to sound cloyingly evasive. And a Hyman Roth moment is indeed closer to what shareholders bought into and are most concerned about, as Wynn personally made his quick exit and sold his shares under the duress created by his own alleged misconduct.

A Stab at Reality

Let's try a few words we think would provide more context: "Despite the events surrounding former CEO and founder Steve Wynn, we deem it appropriate to point out that he was the guiding force that created the company that we now move forward into a new era with new leadership and a reconstituted board. That part of his legacy remains and we wish him well in his personal life in the years ahead."

However, the massive the headwinds are those created by Wynn himself, and usually fall into the hands of lawyers and PR types who macerate them into meaningless pap.

That's Not What Shareholders Need to Hear

Wynn performance speaks for itself and is proudly alluded to in the proxy statement. The company produced a 97% shareholder return, outperforming by big margins the S&P 500,22% as well as the S&P consumer discretionary index by 22%.

As we have noted in prior Seeking Alpha articles, Wynn shares would rebound from a low in the high $160s back up over $200. As of this writing, the shares are trading at $192. Our expectation is that they will move back to $200 and further north from there after the release of Q1 2018 earnings next month. We expect a beat and do not specify a number, as we always note, due to the erratic nature of VIP and premium mass baccarat hold. But all the signs we read are pointing north for not only this quarter, but going forward for the full-year.

New Management Acted Swiftly and Effectively

Kudos are naturally due to the new management for clearing the residual legal underbrush quickly and effectively. All outstanding litigation has been settled, except for those class-action suits against the board that will linger and resolve themselves by either getting thrown out or settled for amounts that would be immaterial to earnings.

The election of three women to the Wynn board is likewise commendable and long overdue. The Wynn board now gets more and more to look like a modern, 21st century corporation of its size should look - and that's a plus. Yet shareholders need to feel confident that the valuable part of the Wynn legacy of entrepreneurial decision-making will not disappear into a bland tip-toeing around every top management move.

Below: Wynn Boston, to open mid-2019. Will Massachusetts authorities push a sale or, at minimum, a name change?

Source: Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Corporate responsibility counts, without question. Yet it's not a substitute for the solidly functioning, savvy "Wynn management machine" that has created wealth for its stockholders, employees and jurisdictions, along with contributions to the economic well-being of the governments under which it operates. That's why it's good news that solid gaming pro Boone Wayson remains chairman, as do other key players in Wynn management - such as, up from the ranks, CEO Matt Maddox, Kim Sinatra, and lots of good Wynn-trained bench strength below them.

Wynn In Play or Not?

Rumors continue to abound that the initiative taken by Wynn's ex-wife Elaine to allow shareholders to nominate board members is rooted in her desire to position the company for a change of control. And these rumors have spurred others that, among other ideas, management is seriously considering selling the Boston pipeline project or, going even farther, looking to sell the entire company. Bear in mind my own calculus, as shared with readers, is that the break-up value of the company could be as high as $265 a share - now. As the stock climbs back to $200 and higher, in my view the premium that will need to be paid to shareholders in a proxy fight, for example, will go even higher to the $285 area.

The Las Vegas piece of the company sits in a stable market. The two Wynn pipeline protects there will effectively poach market share from other operators and enhance the valuation of that part of the business. Macau will continue going its merry way, save some black swan regulatory move by Beijing. Starting in 2020, reconcession talks begin. We're comfortable now that we will not see a government takeover. We could see some tweaks and demands for stricter currency controls, but bear in mind looming ever closer, at the same time, is Japan. Just yesterday, the National Diet in Japan indicated it is expected to vote on the enabling bill that will define the industry by this June.

Furthermore, LDP Party leaders have indicated their support for an increase in the casino floor to non-gaming space ratio from 3% to something higher. This is very bullish for potential licensees as it shows the Japanese are beginning to understand what it will take to get developers to pony up the billions to build. So Beijing, ever sensitive to its cash flows and employment levels, in our current view, is not likely to burden reconcession deals with either an overly heavy hand in regulation or gaming taxes (Japan is set at 30%, Macau is 35% plus more for civic development projects). Nor do we see out-and-out confiscation. Beijing does not want to be in the casino business.

So, overall, the going forward profile of Wynn without its founder remains highly positive. As long as long as management doesn't overcompensate by becoming so belt-and-suspenders sensitive that it forgets what brought it to where it now sits, the stock will continue an upward climb and dividends, we believe, will increase.

The Wynn in play takeaway: It's good in a sense because it triggers price discovery, which benefits holders. Bidding up the stock in a proxy fight or even a sanctioned sale is a reason to hold the shares. The danger zone comes into play by the nature of the possible buyer(s). Clearly, the private equity guys who bought Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) in 2008 were transactional-mentality people, not managers of casino enterprises. It took a push from the 2008 crash to shove CZR over the edge, but the private equity group tried to solve gut issues with erector set spin-offs. They did not work. By the same token, we don't see private equity as a good place for Wynn to land. It needs the sure hand of gaming people from companies grown from similar roots, like Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). Or we like a merger with a strong regional operator out of a founder heritage like Boyd (NYSE:BYD) as a merger partner for a deal to make sense to us.

It seems apt to conclude with this takeaway, another quote from Hyman Roth, telling Michael Corleone: "I'm going to take a nap. When I wake up, if the money is on the table, I'll know if I have a partner. If it isn't, I don't."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.