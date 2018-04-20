Rising Inflationary Expectations Cap Equities

Energy prices and commodity prices, in general, are on the rise, driving inflationary expectations and interest rates higher, and cementing the 2016 secular turning points.

This provided a further boost to large capitalization U.S. businesses, which saw lower energy costs, lower inflationary expectations, and lower interest expenses.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria” Sir John Templeton “Life and investing are long ballgames.”

(Source: Author's Photo)

Introduction

After trading in a price range from roughly $70 at the lows, to roughly $110 at the highs, from late 2009 through late 2014, crude oil prices (USO) collapsed, cascading lower until their spring of 2016 bottom.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

While the particulars of the oil price collapse can be debated, the downturn involved a mix of overproduction and of weaker-than-anticipated demand growth, which was the result of lower-than-anticipated economic growth.

The end result is that we had a collapse in inflationary expectations, which preceded the last leg down in sovereign interest rates.

This combination of a collapse in inflationary expectations and interest rates was a further catalyst for big business, as their input costs declined, wage pressures remained low, and, most importantly, their ability to issue debt at historically attractive levels remained intact and actually accelerated, as sovereign interest rates bottomed in 2016, a full seven years after the U.S. equity bull market started in 2009.

Think about that for a minute. U.S. long-term interest rates bottomed seven years after the bull market began. When have we ever seen that in modern market history?

Rising commodity prices preceded the bottom in global sovereign interest rates, and that leading relationship has continued today, highlighted by the recent rise in energy prices, which has pushed inflationary expectations to their highest levels in five years, and cemented the secular bottom in sovereign interest rates.

The change in this investment landscape has important implications for equity investors, particularly those in the biggest businesses, who have been the runaway performance leaders in the current nine-year plus bull market in U.S. equities.

Thesis

Rising inflationary expectations and rising interest rates are likely to put the brakes on the broader equity market.

Commodity Prices Are On The Rise

Commodity prices bottomed early in 2016, and the stop and start nature of their advance has partially obscured the fact that most commodity prices have risen substantially from their 2016 lows.

This is measured in aggregate by the Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index, which is shown below.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

The weighting of the $CRB Index, which used to be an equally weighted index of 17 commodities, but has been updated to a dynamic weighting system of 19 commodities, is designed to measure the economic importance of the various commodities.

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

The weighting of the CRB Index has obscured the price rise of several commodities from the start of 2016, including oil and lumber, which is not included in the current version of the CRB Index.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Building on this narrative, steel prices, which are also not in the $CRB Index, have also rallied strongly since their late 2015/early 2016 lows, as shown by the chart of domestic hot-rolled steel prices below.

(Source: Steelbenchmarker)

Rising commodity prices, which have been ongoing generally since 2016, are a changing dynamic that equity and bond investors are not used to dealing with during a majority of the current bull market, which has been led by U.S. equities, specifically, the large-capitalization big business companies that typically benefit from lower commodity prices.

Inflationary Expectations Are On The Rise

Rising commodity prices, alongside the expectation of higher global economic growth, have driven inflationary expectations higher, as measured by the 5-year inflation swaps shown below.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Clearly, the rise in commodity prices is increasing inflationary expectations, as evident in the chart above, as the rise in inflationary expectations has mirrored the rise in commodity prices.

Sovereign Bond Yields Continue To Increase

Since the middle of 2016, sovereign bond yields have been heading higher. However, the peaks and valleys are covered so intensely, it is hard to see the bigger picture trend. The chart below shows U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yields, which made a new low in 2016, undercutting their 2012 lows, and since these lows, U.S. long-term yields have turned up strongly.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Longer-term interest rates have been rising since their secular lows in 2016. However, the more noticeable move is in shorter-term rates, which bottomed all the way back in 2012 and subsequently made a much higher low in 2016, when longer-term rates bottomed. Since that juncture, short-term interest rates have been moving higher in rapid fashion, providing a compelling risk-free alternative for many equity investors that have reached for yield.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

The faster rise of short-term interest rates, versus long-term rates, has flattened the yield curve, which has spooked many equity investors recently.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Turning to international yields, the bottom in long-term sovereign rates also occurred in 2016. Since then, yields have been marching higher, albeit in uneven fashion.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

With short-term interest rates held at negative levels across much of Europe, it will be interesting to watch how fast long-term interest rates rise. Ultimately, international long-term interest rates should follow U.S. rates higher.

Risk-free interest rates in the U.S., particularly at the short-end of the curve, already provide an equity alternative, in a world of unusually low real return expectations.

(Source: The Contrarian, GMO)

Looking at the table above, one could make the case that cash and cash-like investments offer their best relative value in over two decades.

Yield Sensitive Stocks Are Being Sold

Most investors are aware that REITs have been under pressure the past year, epitomized by the chart of Simon Property Group (SPG), which topped in 2016, right around when sovereign interest rates bottomed.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

While REITs have been under the microscope for their bad performance, the performance struggles have started to spread to other favored yield-oriented stocks that have excelled for a majority of the current bull market.

Procter & Gamble (PG), Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), which has had its own company-specific struggles, and even venerable Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), all topped at various points in 2017 as the combination of rising commodity prices and rising interest rates took their toll.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Utilities, as measured by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which have fared better in rising rate environments than REITs, also topped in late 2017, and they remain farther below their highs than the broader U.S. stock market. Much like Kraft Heinz above, several individual utilities have had their own struggles, including Dominion Energy (D), which is a downtrodden utility on my radar right now that I am researching further.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

An overlooked interest rate sensitive sector is the MLPs, which as a group, carry massive levels of interest-sensitive debt. Right on cue, even with the rise in energy prices, which should benefit a vast majority of MLPs, MLPs, as measured by the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), generally topped early in 2017, just a scant six months or so after sovereign interest rates bottomed.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Last, but not least, two of the most venerable stock performers, and two of the best performing yield-focused equities, Altria Group (MO), and Philip Morris International (PM), had large percentage declines yesterday, as investors now appear to be looking for reasons to sell, instead of looking for reasons to buy, when scrutinizing earnings reports.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Overall, weighing the evidence, there certainly has been a change of character in the U.S. stock market ever since interest rates bottomed in 2016, which was preceded by the bottom in commodity prices.

From my perspective, it is no coincidence that yield-oriented equity investments have generally struggled since sovereign interest rates bottomed. Adding fuel to the fire, the rise in commodity prices, particularly the recent move higher in oil, has increased inflationary expectations, and this has further increased interest rate expectations for higher future yields.

Conclusion: Rising Commodity Prices, Rising Inflationary Expectations, And Rising Interest Rates Are Headwinds For Equity Prices

Somewhat improbably, the last decade has been perhaps the best environment for big business in U.S. market history.

Declining input costs, low labor costs, and low interest rates have been a powerful tonic that has elevated corporate profits, to the tune of record profit margins. In turn, this has propelled the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), to one of the best bull markets in modern market history.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

With the benefit of hindsight, 2016 appears to be a secular turning point for commodity prices, inflation expectations, and interest rates.

With a rising rate environment now firmly in place, the tailwind that has been an extraordinary benefit to U.S. equities during the current bull market, and really even much longer than that, has now turned into a headwind.

Are investors prepared for this secular change?

For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and for help in finding under-priced, out-of-favor equities, consider joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors that has weathered the storm and become closer as a collaborative team of battle tested analysts. Collectively, we make up "The Contrarian", my premium research service.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.