Transocean April Fleet Status A Must Read

It is prudent to take some profit off the table between $12.50 and $13.25.

The offshore drilling industry is not doing exceptionally fantastic even if oil prices are bullish. RIG Backlog is still weakening.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the best offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $12.5 billion as of 04/18/2018 - not including options that could add over $8 billion - after the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

RIG is my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector, and I recommend accumulating the stock for the long-term and, above all, ignore what I call the "market noise" which tends to darken the picture unnecessarily.

RIG has done quite well recently after tumbling in February to $9+ despite Transocean again beating analysts' estimate in the fourth-quarter. The stock is back to $12.56 after reaching a low at below $7.50 in August 2017.

However, looking at the one-year chart above we conclude that it is indispensable to trade a good part of your holding to take advantage of the volatility attached to the offshore drilling sector.

The offshore drilling industry is not doing exceptionally fantastic even if oil prices are bullish recently. Offshore drillers are visibly grappling to survive while waiting for a potential recovery that appears elusive because oil operators are slow to contract again, and the industry suffers a persistent rig oversupply keeping day rates at rock bottom.

Nonetheless, oil prices are beginning to show great momentum lately and are solidly trading above $70 per barrel after reaching a high nearly $75 a barrel a today, a price not touched since November 2014. Consequently, rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing and optimism is starting to get some serious momentum. Below figures the year-to-date chart for Brent.

Despite an apparent tendering slowdown in 4Q'17, the market has not been lifeless either, and we have witnessed signs of a nascent rig market recovery developing this year but still anemic and disappointing, which put to question the sustainability of the recent offshore driller rally.

Thus, it is prudent to use this positive momentum to take some profit off and wait for a meaningful retracement to accumulate again.

Jeremy D. Thigpen, the CEO, agrees.

As we move into 2018, we see a handful of near-term opportunities in the Gulf, primarily driven by the independents. We are also encouraged to see recent ultra-deepwater tenders for some of the majors and regions around the world, indicating long-term sentiment is shifting for the better. In conclusion, today's outlook is certainly more encouraging than it was a year ago.

The caveat lector is that this recovery comes at a cost and it is called sinking day rates to entice offshore drilling that would not have happened otherwise. Thus, it is essential to follow the slow recovery in this battled sector, one contract at a time and be extremely aware of the situation.

Complete Fleet Status as of April 18, 2018.

Fleet status 04/17/2018. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction.

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available - - 2 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2 ("1") 12/40 4Q'20 Available - -

("1") "The company agreed with SembCorp Marine’s subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two, newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020." According to the Transocean.

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 706 1976/1994/ 2008 Semi 10/18 286 [Petrobras] Brazil 2 Jack Bates 1997 Semi 10/18 127 [ONGC] India

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 6/18 6/18 - 1/19 N/D N/D [Dana Petroleum] [Enquest] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 5/18 5/18-7/18 7/18-12/18 N/D N/D N/D [Repsol Sinopec] [Hurricane] [Zennor] UKNS 5x1m opt. 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 5/18 - 8/18 8/18-9/18 7/19 - 5/20 N/D N/D N/D [Aker BP] [Faroe Petroleum] [Wellesley] [DEA Norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 5/18 5/18-11/18 275 (~+50K for mobilization) N/D [Husky Oil] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 10/18 9/19 - 4/22 N/D (110?) N/D [Statoil] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 10/18 260 [Suncor Energy] Canada 6 Songa Enabler 2016 - Semisub 2/18 - 3/24 457-424 [Statoil] Norway NS 7 Songa Encourage 2016 - Semisub 2/18 - 11/23 453-420 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Endurance 2015 - Semisub 2/18 - 6/23 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Equinox 2015 - Semisub 2/18 - 12/22 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 6/18 N/D [Fairfield En.] UKNS 2 Actinia 1982 Semi 5/19 101 [ONGC] India

6 - Continuation contract for 1 Jack-up sold to Borr.

Note: The jack-up was contracted at the time of their sale on May 31, 2017. The company will continue to operate the rigs until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

Jack-ups (Sold to Borr Drilling) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' JU Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Ao Thai (Borr Drilling Mist) 2013 JU 10/18 144 [Chevron] Thailand

7 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Note: Transocean retired six floaters on September 22, 2017. I counted seven rigs cold stacked since 2015 which will be likely retired this year.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 22 14 2 10 2 Cold stacked/idle 16 13 0 2 4 New builds rigs 2 2 - - - Total 49 29 2 12 6

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

The backlog distribution per quarter is the most impressive and stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Statoil. I have estimated the backlog at $2 billion for the remaining of 2018.





It is clear from the graph below that Transocean is an ultra-deepwater player with over 65.5% of the backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater segment. However, with the acquisition of Songa offshore the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (North Sea) represents 33% of the total backlog as of April 18, 2018.



I have estimated that the Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) backlog represents 51.5% of the total amount.

Note: These contracts are firm, and if terminated, they will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them very safe.

Transocean released its fleet status on April 18, 2018.

It was a weak fleet status which is a slightly disappointing sign that indicates a recovery slow to materialize. It was the same disappointment with the recent Noble (NE) April fleet status

1 - Drillships.

Transocean indicated that the 2005-built semi-submersible GSF Development Driller I has been awarded a one-well contract offshore Australia with PTTEP. The gig starts in November 2018 and ends in December 2018. The dayrate has not been disclosed.

has been awarded a one-well contract offshore Australia with PTTEP. The gig starts in November 2018 and ends in December 2018. The dayrate has not been disclosed. Statoil has exercised two one-well options for the 2010-built semi-submersible Transocean Spitsbergen in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. Murphy Oil has exercised its fixed-price option for the 2014-built drillship Deepwater Asgard , operating in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract with Murphy is now set to be completed in July 2018.

, operating in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract with Murphy is now set to be completed in July 2018. The fleet status report also shows that Chevron has reduced day rates slightly for two Transocean’s drillships, the 2016-built Deepwater Conqueror, and 2010-built Discoverer Inspiration, both operating in the Gulf of Mexico ($583k/d from $586k/d and $566K/d from $571K/d respectively).

2 - Semisubmersibles.

The 1986-built semi-sub Transocean Arctic has been awarded a one-well contract, plus a one-well option in the Norwegian North Sea, with Faroe Petroleum. The gig is scheduled from August until September 2018.

has been awarded a one-well contract, plus a one-well option in the Norwegian North Sea, with Faroe Petroleum. The gig is scheduled from August until September 2018. Transocean also indicated that Husky Energy had exercised a six-month option for the 1985-built, semi-submersible Henry Goodrich for work offshore Eastern Canada. The work starts in May and ends in November 2018.

Commentary

Transocean's fleet status is on the weak side and is not showing the strength expected, especially with such strong oil prices and a good February FSR.

As I have explained previously, I believe the offshore drilling industry is about to emerge slowly from the worst contracting recession ever. While oil operators are about to increase their offshore drilling activities starting H2 2018 or later, we will have to wait another year and more to see an increase in day rates.

The simple reason is that the offshore drilling industry is facing a considerable rig oversupply (except for the North Sea segment) and most of the drillers are still not willing to retire their old fleet fast enough. Nevertheless, the trend is starting to change (especially for the jack-up segment which is the most sensitive), and I recommend you to read my previous article on this issue here, where I explain in detail the reasons for the move.

If we assume a slow recovery later this year, which is still uncertain but likely, Transocean is set to be the primary beneficiary given the company strong position in the Ultra-deepwater and deepwater segment, and a whopping $12.5 billion in contract backlog that provides the driller a definitive competitive advantage.

However, as always when the oil prices are in rally mode, the offshore drilling sector follows the trend and rally in sympathy. It is what we are experiencing now and experienced early 2018.

But, the market quickly realizes that the industry is not depending on solid oil prices but rather on a strong contracting activity which is not at the rendezvous yet. Thus, I believe we may experience the same situation experienced in early 2018 when the offshore drillers strongly rallied and quickly retraced to their low. Thus, it is prudent to take some profit off the table between $12.50 and $13.25.

Technical analysis

RIG is now forming a rising channel pattern which is bullish short-term but bearish long-term. I expect RIG to test the line resistance at $13.25 (Sell flag) and I do not think the stock will have enough strength to cross it. If RIG can cross the pattern resistance with high volume then I believe RIG will re-test $15.50-$16. However, it is more likely that RIG will retrace between $10-$11 (buy flag).

