Steel Dynamics - Forged For Strength

Steel Dynamics (STLD) is set to outperform their peers due to their internal efficiency, tremendous value, and excellent management. The steel industry can be highly cyclical, however, investing in one of the most well run companies can give you an edge over the long term.

2018 has been an interesting year for the steel industry. With the new steel and aluminum tariffs, steel stocks (including mid cap) have received more press coverage than in the past. 2017 and 2018 have been generous to those invested in steel stocks, however, times haven't always been good. In 2015, a trough year for steel, the NYSE Arca Steel Index lost 43.78%. Steel stocks have a great deal of volatility due to their dependence on the economy and the commodity price of steel. Steel Dynamics puts an emphasis on creating efficient operations, which is a winning formula for the long term. It is true an increase in the commodity price of steel influences steel companies stock price. However, I believe it is important to create growth opportunities and maintain sustainable business operations. Steel Dynamics has consistently outperformed their peers from a financial and investment perspective over the years, which is due to their highly efficient facilities, low-cost production, and their excellent management team.

Introduction

Steel Dynamics is a domestic steel producer and metal recycler headquartered in the United States. They operate mini-mills with a steelmaking and coating capacity of 11 million tons. Steel Dynamics currently operates in three segments. The first segment is their steel operations, which consists of hot roll, cold roll, coated steel, structural beams, pilings, and the treatment of bar products. The second segment is their metal recycling division which processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. Lastly, their steel fabrication operations fabricate steel joists, trusses, girders, and decking.

Their steel operations segment accounted for 72% of their total revenues in 2017. In 2017, the domestic demand for steel consisted primarily of construction (42%), Auto (27%), and Manufacturing (9%). Because of Steel Dynamic's diversified products, they are able to reach a broad range of customers and mitigate market exposure risk. Steel Dynamic's primary customers are steel service centers, along with steel fabricators and other industries, such as construction contractors, building firms, agriculture, etc. Steel Dynamics has a 21% market share among domestic steel producers.

Internal Efficiency

Internal efficiency is a key metric in the steel industry, however many investors fail to fully appreciate this factor when making investment decisions. The commodity price of steel may be an immediate driver for most steel stocks, however, internal efficiency is what allows those companies to make the most out of expansion periods and helps keep companies afloat when contractionary periods creep in. A key factor when looking at internal efficiency is capacity utilization. In 2017, Steel Dynamics proved their internal efficiency by boasting a 92% utilization rate. They outperformed domestic steel companies, who averaged a utilization rate of 76.5%, slightly higher compared to the world of 73.3%. In addition, Steel Dynamics recorded a 94% utilization rate for the 1st quarter of 2018.

Steel Dynamic's ability to efficiently use their steelmaking facilities has resulted in higher margins. Steel Dynamics utilizes state of the art facilities, which produce efficient plant designs with low ongoing maintenance costs. Most of their facilities are strategically located near their customers, which allows for low transportation costs. In addition to their facilities, Steel Dynamics utilizes their metal recycling operations, Iron Dynamics (IDI), to secure their ferrous raw material. Ferrous raw materials are the single most expensive component of their operations (60%), so having IDI provide ferrous scrap helps Steel Dynamics lower their operating costs. 38% of Steel Dynamics ferrous scrap requirements came from IDI in 2017.

Source: Data taken from Bloomberg.

Value

In today's market, it can be hard to find good value stocks in the steel industry. Commodity-driven and highly cyclical industries tend to have a hard time maintaining profitability and sustainable cash flow. Never the less, there are still good value stocks in the steel industry, you just have to look for them. Steel Dynamics is one of the few, and based on the fundamental metrics, they give shareholders the most for their money. A common metric for determining value between steel companies is EBITDA/ton. This metric shows Steel Dynamics as the top performer amongst its peers. Steel Dynamics currently has an EBITDA/ton (based on 2017 numbers) of $144.94 - an improvement from $127.65 in the previous year. Their competition didn't do as well.

While EBITDA/ton is a useful metric, I prefer to use Free Cash Flow/Ton, for this capital-intensive industry. The numbers show just how much extensive value Steel Dynamics provides compared to their peers. Steel Dynamic's PE ratio (16.9) is currently lower than its peers (17.7), and the S&P 500 (21.4). Despite these fundamentals, investors seem to flock to perfunctory steel stocks at a much faster rate during expansion periods, which results in over-inflated stock prices. Steel Dynamics looks better from a value perspective than most of its peers. In addition to value, Steel Dynamics outperformed most of its peers in terms of historical sales growth. Steel Dynamics has been able to outperform their competitors in both 5-year revenue CAGR and EBITDA 5-year CAGR.

5 Year CAGR Revenue EBITDA STLD 5.52% 17.48% Competitors -2.87% 2.63%

Source: Data taken from Bloomberg.

Just this year, Steel Dynamics T12M sales growth was 22.7% - outperforming their peers (19.4%), and the S&P 500 (7.9%). Steel Dynamics offers investors who are bullish on steel superior value and healthier growth with lower volatility levels. Steel Dynamic's 2-year raw beta is 1.49, while their competitor's average is 1.79. Looking at the balance sheet, Steel Dynamics is highly liquid compared to their peers. Steel Dynamics had a 4.0 current ratio, coupled with a 2.2 quick ratio at the end of 2017.

Since the steel industry can be rocky at times, and financial stability can be uncertain, I feel Altman's Z-score is an influential metric. Steel Dynamics scores a 4.99. Some of its peers have less fortunate rankings, such as AK Steel (AKS) (1.14) and US Steel (X) (2.31). Financial stability is always crucial, but the impact of financial instability is heightened in volatile industries.

Steel Dynamics lets investors sleep at night knowing their strong financials. In analyzing Steel Dynamic's debt, they currently have $2.38B in long-term debt, with a debt/cap ratio of 41.9, which is near the industry average (40.4). This may not seem positive; however, I see this as more favorable than how the initial numbers appear. Since Steel Dynamics has financed their state of the art, low production cost facilities, it makes sense to spend high amounts of capital on production efficiency because this will translate into higher margins. Since Steel Dynamics' debt levels are in line with industry norms, I view this as a plus, because their margins are significantly better. They have shown their responsibility with debt and their ability to use their capital in the best possible manner. As proof, Steel Dynamics' ROE and ROA beats out the average for their competitors and the S&P 500.

ROE ROA Steel Dynamics 25.9% 12.2% Competitors 13.4% 5.3% S&P 500 13.6% 2.9%

Source: Data taken from Bloomberg.

Steel Dynamics has consistently shown strong free cash flow numbers in recent years. Even in 2015, a trough year for steel, they were able to pull in $924M in free cash flow - outperforming most of their competitors, including the larger ones. Currently, their P/FCF is 18.2, which is lower than the majority of their competitors and the industry average (22.9).

Part of the reason Steel Dynamics is able to produce such high free cash flow numbers is their low capex. Due to their low upkeep facilities and internal infrastructure, Steel Dynamics only spent $165M in 2017 on capex. As a reference, I will use capex/sales to show the weighted significance. Steel Dynamics did notably better than most of their competitors in 2017.

Capex/Sales Steel Dynamics 1.7% United States Steel 4.1% Nucor (NUE) 2.2% Commercial Metals (CMC) 3.7% AK Steel 2.5%

Source: Data taken from Bloomberg.

Management and Employee Relations

An underappreciated analysis in the world of equity investing is management and employee relations. It is hard to directly analyze, because the data is not readily available. However, even minor details can show the light or darkness inside a company. Within Steel Dynamics, they often show their dedication to their employees, their customers, and the pride they have for their product.

Steel companies have been notorious for troubled employee relations over the years. Steel Dynamics, however, appears to have great employee relations. As a reference, Steel Dynamics has an 88% CEO approval rating, along with an average Glassdoor review of 4.1. The average for their competitors is a 78% CEO approval rating and a 3.38 average Glassdoor review. Steel Dynamics offers incentive-based compensation to their employees and fosters an entrepreneurial style with an emphasis on decentralized decision making. Great employee relations are much more common in other industries - such as tech. So, for Steel Dynamics to offer such a unique and progressive approach towards employee relations gives them a competitive advantage over other steel companies.

Often overlooked in today's fast-pasted, quick decision-making investment world is how much management has at stake. Steel Dynamics' management puts their money where their mouth is. As of last quarter, Mark Millett, Steel Dynamics' CEO, had over $151 million in total stock. In addition, the average board member holds $43.7 million in stock, much higher than most publicly traded companies. In total, the board collectively owns 4.2% of the Company. This detail may not indicate whether or not they will beat earnings next quarter, but for a long-term investor, knowing management has put a substantial part of their net worth towards the stock should reassure you that management is aligned with investors.

Good value and growth may be what makes the stock price perform well. However, efficient operations and great employees, in my opinion, are the cornerstone of the future for the company.

Final Thoughts

All this said, I do not wish to put forth projections on steel prices, as my goal of writing this article is to highlight the competitive advantages Steel Dynamics has over others in the industry. If you are bullish on steel and increased domestic infrastructure spending, and/or a long-term investor, then Steel Dynamics may be the stock for you. They offer high growth potential if the price of steel is to increase markedly, and they are fully efficient in order to reap the benefits of an improved steel market.

From a long-term horizon, steel will always be needed. Steel is the foundation and major component of infrastructure which will retain steel's importance in the modern world for many years to come. There may be ups and downs in the steel industry in coming years, which is why you need to be careful to buy stock in high quality steel companies. Steel Dynamics offers great value and quality to investors and is well positioned for market cycles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STLD, NUE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.