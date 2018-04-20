CVR Refining Q1 Earnings Forecast

There's some short-term earnings uncertainty for CVRR, following an unplanned outage at one of its refineries.

Introduction

CVR Refining (CVRR) operates two petroleum refineries near Cushing, OK, the location where the WTI crude oil price is benchmarked. In addition, the company has an extensive and growing logistics business, which includes pipeline ownership and a large fleet of trucks which gather crude oil in and around its refineries. A map of CVRR's assets is shown below along with other key strategic points. A complete overview of the company that was prepared in January 2017 can be seen on this link.

The fundamentals of CVRR's business are fairly straightforward. CVRR gathers crude oil and converts it into gasoline and diesel fuels. The generic 2-1-1 crack spread (which assumes that one barrel of crude oil is converted into a 1/2 barrel of gasoline and a 1/2 barrel of diesel) is shown below, along with its 100-week moving average.

The crack spread is currently trending upward. As long as the crack spread remains in an upward trend, then CVRR should perform well financially. Winter months very often have lower crack spreads, and most refiners tend to make their highest profits in Q2 and Q3 each year.

Through financial instruments, CVRR can and will lock in refining margins in order to guarantee distributions for its partner owners.

Renewable Fuel Standard

CVRR and other merchant refiners have engaged in a public battle on details of the Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS"). I agree with CVRR that the current mechanism for the detachment of Renewable Identification Numbers ("RINs") unfairly harms merchant refiners like CVRR. Recently, the EPA announced that as many as 25 small refiners have received an exemption from some RIN obligations. The details of these exemptions are not entirely clear, but at least one of CVRR's refineries could be a candidate for these exemptions.

It is our view that a reasonable application of the small refinery exemption, coupled with a plan to increase ethanol blending, is a smart and simple America-First, win-win solution to an ongoing and difficult problem. The refiners end up with lower RIN costs, and the ethanol producers and corn farmers can see increased domestic demand for their products at the same time.

The RFS will continue to be a political football, so investors will want to pay close attention to any policy changes being discussed.

Q1 2018 Earnings Estimates

In its last quarterly earnings call, CVRR announced that it had an unplanned outage at one of its refineries during the first quarter, and analysts have, therefore, lowered their earnings expectations. This outage and other factors may result in lower earnings than we have currently projected.

It is possible that CVRR will beat the current analyst estimates for earnings for Q1. Our model forecasts that CVRR could declare a small distribution in the $0.30/share range. This could be higher if CVRR releases some reserves. On the other hand, CVRR already has announced that it intends to spend as much as $200 million for capital improvements in 2018. The expenses and reserves for 2018, coupled with the unplanned outage, may mean that CVRR will forgo a distribution for this quarter.

If you add up all of the sell-side analyst forecasted earnings, they are forecasting $1.63/share EPS. This results in a forward P/E ratio of less than 10. Our earnings forecast is slightly higher and results in a forward P/E ratio near 7.2. Investors should keep in mind that this forward P/E is a pre-tax figure since CVRR is a partnership that is not subject to income taxes.

Notes and Assumptions

CVRR is one of the refiners which is most exposed to the Renewable Fuel Standard and the value of RINs. Recently, the value of RINs has fallen substantially after reports that the EPA has granted many small refiner exemptions. It is unclear at this point whether CVRR was granted a small refiner exemption for its Wynnewood facility. I have not modeled any benefits for this exemption, so there could be upside potential in this forecast. CVRR also is actively working (for the first time) to mitigate its RIN exposure through biofuel blending and other initiatives. RIN values were much higher in Q1 than they are now, so if CVRR did not purchase RINs in Q1, its RIN expenses could be lower than we have forecast.

In Q4 2017, CVRR had to recognize some significant unrealized hedge losses, some of which may be reversed in Q1 2018. There's a current large differential between Western Canadian Select crude and WTI crude, which is good for CVRR in general but resulted in unexpected hedging losses. I have forecast that CVRR will have an unrealized hedging gain for Q1 in the range of $20 to $25 million. This is based upon a slightly tightening WTI-WCS spread and a declining 2-1-1 crack spread from the end of 2017.

CVRR has an extensive crude oil gathering network (including pipelines, trucks, and contracts) which gives it an edge in managing its gross margins. This extensive crude oil gathering network enables it to choose between cheaper types of crude oil, and over time, this flexibility should give it an advantage in its refining margins.

CVRR is a Master Limited Partnership that pays distributions to its members, rather than dividends to its corporate owners. This distinction is complex, and any interested investor should consider consulting with a tax advisor to understand the implications.

Final Notes

CVRR is a very solid company that has some good tailwinds. It appears that the worst of the RFS obligation and risk is now in the rearview mirror. Not only have the regulatory winds shifted but CVRR is now taking active steps to reduce its RIN obligation.

From a fundamental perspective, CVRR's continual and active growth of its crude oil gathering system should give it a competitive advantage over time. For example, CVRR's ability to process WCS crude gives it an option to secure cheaper crude oil. Below is a chart of WTI versus WCS over the last three months.

Source: Oilprice.com

With refining margins near $20 per barrel, CVRR continues to have a favorable outlook. It is possible that a better opportunity to acquire shares will come after Q1 earnings are released. We remain long but have trimmed our position ahead of earnings.

