Are You Asking The Right Questions About Your Target-Date Fund?

Could you be subjecting your plan participants to unknown and unnecessary fixed income risk? In our annual survey, developed in conjunction with PLANSPONSOR, we learned that a staggering 63.9% of plan sponsors are not monitoring, or aren't sure if they are monitoring, duration within the fixed income portion of their Target-Date Fund (TDF) series. In a rising rate environment, this oversight could make all the difference.

Within your target-date fund series, are you monitoring the duration of the fixed income component, and if so, are you taking action to address and adjust duration?

With an increasingly large percentage of retirement plan assets being invested in Qualified Default Investment Alternatives (QDIAs) and the majority of defaults being allocated to TDFs, plan participants who opt for a default allocation may not have the financial sophistication to monitor the components of their defaults themselves. Instead, they rely wholly on their plan sponsor.

Theoretically, TDF glide paths transition from a more aggressive and, generally speaking, more volatile asset allocation to one that is more staid and conservative (and therefore more fixed income-oriented) as participants near retirement. Rates fell for essentially three decades and are now in a sideways to up-biased mode, which means an increase in fixed income, traditionally a "safer" asset class, can't be looked at the same way as they have since these funds became popular.

Even among the largest and presumably most sophisticated plan sponsors, more than one quarter are not sure if the fixed income component within their TDFs is monitored. Similarly, and just as troubling, more than half of micro-sized and nearly 18% of mega plan sponsors are not even sure what's in their TDF.

Monitoring duration, or the measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed income investment to changes in interest rates, becomes critical as interest rates rise, because not all fixed income investments respond similarly. For example, moving away from core and toward bank loans and high yield, fixed income investments become increasingly equity-like and volatile. And even beyond traditional fixed income, how do other, more sophisticated components respond to the rise in rates? The study also revealed that almost half of respondents are not aware whether their TDF uses alternative asset classes to provide diversification. So, everything else constant, a typical glide path may expose participants closest to retirement to the greatest interest rate risk.

Does your target-date fund series currently utilize alternative asset classes such as hedge funds, real estate, commodities and others to provide diversification?

Ask the Question

Understanding and ultimately protecting your TDF series against interest rate risk is critical, especially during the final stages of retirement (read: near-dated vintages). Investment committees should start asking their TDF manager the right questions to make sure they are protecting those who trust them with their savings just when they need to feel most secure.

If rates spike, participants may be exposed to capital impairment far beyond what they may understand and appreciate - or may be able to recoup prior to retirement. Or you could learn that your TDF is hedged in a way that is likely to protect your participants. The important part is asking the question and understanding what risks and consequences may lie ahead.

So What Now?

Step 1 - The first step to any change is acknowledgment. Bond returns with upward prices and declining yields informed much of the asset allocation inputs over the last few decades. Going forward, it seems very reasonable to assume that will not be the case.

Step 2 - Take a hard look at the bond component of the fixed income glide path in your TDF series and the various vintages to see what they are made up of and to understand their duration sensitivity.

Step 3 - If tweaks need to be made, work with your TDF provider and document both the logic and the journey in making said changes.

In the end, plan sponsors must understand the nuances of the investments they are defaulting their participants' assets into, and not just rely on providers. The stakes are high, as the retirement readiness of millions of Americans is dependent on having access to good plan and investment scaffolding. Saying you don't know could lead to unintended bets - and a genuine fiduciary problem.

