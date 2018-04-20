Market-Makers See No Near-Term Market Weakness - But Occasional Volatility

But market-maker [MM] hedging of their required liquidity-producing risk exposures indicates little change in the upside-to-downside balance of coming stock price expectations.

Added to that, the CBOE converted the VIX Index sensitivity to double what it had been.

The Market Profile remains constructive, opportune

Figure 1 plots the Range Index [RI] levels for over 2,750 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs. The RI value tells what percentage of each issue’s expected near-term price range (3-6 months) lies below its current market quote. It is like a relative risk-exposure “price tag” cost of the security’s upside price-gain prospect.

That puts the best price-gain opportunities on the left side of the Figure 1 distribution, and the price drawdown risk-exposure candidates on the right.

All materials presented here from blockdesk.com have been permitted by that organization

Figure 1

Please note the small number of issues at or above RI 50, where the downside equals or exceeds the upside. Prevalent daily average RIs are in the low to mid-30 range much of the time since 2008-09.

A significant shift in the character of equity markets may have occurred in late January of this year, with cause attributed in several directions; take your pick. What is important is whether the shift indicates a change in the trend of equity market prices.

The Market Profile of Figure 2 in mid-late January shows a less-robust equities-appraisal by MMs, with average RIs verging into the upper 30s, but not at any serious danger level of mid-upper 40s.

Figure 2

The surprise of late January produced a minor panic, pushing near-term price expectations down some, as can be seen by the Profile of Mid-February in Figure 3.

Figure 3

The build-up of stocks then priced below the bottom of their justifiable price-low expectations (a RI < 0) is evident by the tower at left, off the distribution’s scale.

But it didn’t last, as seen by the subsequent recovery of Figure 1.

Another way of looking at market-level coming price expectations is in the Block Trader Forecast picture for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Figure 4 shows how the MM expectations for that security have been trending daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 4

Note: This is not a conventional price history “chart”. It is a record of MM live-date forecasts of the ETF’s near-term (3-4 coming months) range of likely prices. Forecasts made on the dates indicated, not after the fact. The vertical price-range forecast lines of Figure 4 are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast.

A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage proportion of the entire forecast range lies below the current price. The thumbnail picture at the bottom of Figure 4 presents the distribution of RIs for the ETF seen in the past 5 years.

The up-trending price-range expectations of January shifted abruptly around the end of the month, now following an oscillation without benefit of apparent trend – yet.

The shift from earlier months is more clearly seen in the Block Trader Weekly Forecast picture of Figure 5, which extends back two years in time by taking once-a-week samples from the daily BTF pictures of Figure 4 predecessors.

Figure 5

Conclusion

Where the market goes from here is not yet clear. But the Market Profile of Figure 1 offers assurance that a fair number of equities are seen by some of the best-informed, experienced players in the game as having attractive near-term price-gain promise, regardless of market averages.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.