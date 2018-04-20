NXP Semiconductors: Life After Qualcomm

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) fell over 5% yesterday because of additional concerns China's regulatory agency has with the deal. Shares of NXPI are trading 15% below the current Qualcomm (QCOM) offer price of $127.50 and 2% below the original deal price of $110. I will be looking at four methods of valuing shares of NXPI, should the deal with Qualcomm fall apart. I will also be examining the technical outlook to look for key levels of support should the stock continue to fall.

Cash Flow Multiple

When doing the calculations for the table below, it was striking to see that after the decline today, shares of NXPI are trading at a discount to the multiple they traded at pre-deal. Right before the deal was announced, shares were trading at 15.50x cash flows and after the decline today, shares are trading at 15.31x cash flows. Given the growth opportunities NXPI has in the automotive market and the improvement of the balance sheet since the deal was announced, I believe the current cash flow multiple that is below the pre-deal multiple is not at all justified. For my estimate, I also added in an additional $4.55/share, which was my estimate for the after-tax amount of the $2 billion breakup fee. That brought my estimated value up to $113.66, which is what shares of NXPI would be trading at if they traded at the pre-deal multiple + the breakup fee.

NXPI @ Announce NXPI @ Current CFFO $1,837.00 CFFO $2,447.00 Shares 346.2 Shares 347.6 CFFO/Share 5.31 CFFO/Share 7.04 Deal Price $82.24 Pre-Deal CFFO Multiple x Current CFFO/share $109.11 Price/CFFO 15.50 NXPI $2 billion breakup fee/share, after 21% tax $4.55 Estimated Value, Including Breakup Fee $113.66

Sector Performance

The second method I looked at is the popular and often cited sector performance comparison. As the data in the table below shows, if NXPI had performed in line with the sector excluding the impact of NXPI on the performance of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), it should be trading around $120. I went back and looked through SEC filings and found that as of August 30, 2016, NXPI had a 3.95% weight in SMH. Therefore, the current 4.30% weighting that I used in the table below is very close to the weight that it held just before the deal was announced.

NXPI close day before deal (Sept. 28, 2016) $82.24 SMH close day before deal (Sept. 28, 2016) $67.55 Current NXPI Price $107.75 Current SMH Price $100.16 NXPI % Change 31.02% SMH % Change 48.28% Current NXPI weight in SMH 4.30% SMH Performance - NXPI Contribution to performance 46.94% NXPI % Contribution to SMH 1.33% NXPI estimate if performance in line with SMH $120.84

Price to Sales

For final method, I looked at the price to sales ratio of NXPI at its lowest level in the 3 months prior to the deal in September 2016. The following chart from Zacks shows that in the 3 months prior to shares jumping to just over $96 from $82 on September 29th, the lowest price/sales ratio the stock had was 3.448, which I used in my calculations. I applied that ratio to the current ttm sales per share for NXPI (26.63) and arrived at a preliminary value of $91.81. I then added $4.55/share, which was my estimate for the after-tax amount of the $2 billion breakup fee. After adding in the breakup fee, my estimate ended up at $96.36. Out of the four methods I used, this one is my absolute worst-case scenario and I believe anything below this price would be an absolute steal.

TTM NXPI Sales $9,256,000,000 NXPI Shares Outstanding 347,600,000 Sales/Share 26.63 Lowest Price/Sales NXPI in 3 months prior to deal (Sept. 29, 2016) 3.448 NXPI Value (Sales per Shares x Low P/S ratio) $91.81 NXPI $2 billion breakup fee/share, after 21% taken out for taxes $4.55 Estimated Value $96.36

DCF

To determine the upside opportunity for NXPI, as if NXPI was just like any other stock, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis (table below) and found that shares of NXPI are undervalued by 27.74%. I used data from NXPI financials on GuruFocus and growth data from Zacks. To determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

CFFO/Share: $2447/346.7 shares = $7.04

LT Debt/Share: $5814/346.7 = $16.73

Proj. Long-term growth rate: 20.00%

Terminal growth rate: 1.49%

Discount rate: 8.54%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 8.45 $7.78 2 10.14 $8.61 3 12.16 $9.51 4 14.60 $10.52 5 17.52 $11.63 6 17.78 $10.87 7 18.04 $10.17 8 18.31 $9.51 9 18.59 $8.89 10 18.87 $8.31 11 19.15 $7.78 12 19.43 $7.27 13 19.72 $6.80 14 20.02 $6.36 15 20.32 $5.94 16 20.62 $5.56 17 20.93 $5.20 18 21.24 $4.86 19 21.56 $4.55 20 21.88 $4.25 Year 1-5 Growth Value $48.05 Year 6-20 Value $106.32 LT Debt/Share $16.73 Value $137.64 Current Price $107.75 Upside/Downside 27.74%

Technical Outlook

In this section, I will be looking at the chart for NXPI to identify some key levels of support. I am going to start at the top of the chart and work my way down. The first level of support stands at $105, which is the level shares hit right after the deal was announced and tested again and finally broke through in April 2017. The second level of support is at $96, which was where shares closed at the day after the deal was announced in 2016. This is obviously a very critical level and is consistent with price to sales section above, which was my worst-case scenario when looking at fundamental metrics and also had a target of just over $96.

The next item I will point out is a key volume level. As you can see, the volume today was roughly half of what it was back in November on the day the Broadcom (AVGO)/Qualcomm deal was rumored. Shares of NXPI fell big that day because of the fear Qualcomm would drop the deal if it were to accept the Broadcom offer.

The final technical item I examined was the RSI (relative strength index). As you can see, the RSI is at its lowest level since the beginning of 2016. The last time the RSI was close to this level was in June 2016 and the day it hit a low was also an inflection point for the stock and it rebounded from that level.



Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe the risk/reward for NXPI is very appealing at these levels should the deal fall apart. If the deal were to fall apart, I see the upside potential for NXPI to be $137.64, which is nearly 28% above the current price, and I see the max downside potential at $96.36, which is just over 10% below the current. Three out of the four methods I used to value a post-deal NXPI point to a higher price than the stock is currently trading at as of writing this article ($107.75). Given the growth opportunities NXPI has in the automotive market, the improvement of the balance sheet since the deal was announced, and strong performance of the sector, I believe NXPI at a minimum will eventually trade where the Qualcomm offer stands.

