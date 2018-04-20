Energy Recap: A Look At SunPower's Planned Purchase Of Rival SolarWorld Americas

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) made headlines with the news that it will buy SolarWorld Americas, in part to lessen the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on solar panels. The sale would also make SPWR the U.S.'s second-largest solar panel manufacturer (First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is currently No. 1). SPWR is looking for an "exemption from tariffs on its higher-priced, more efficient panels manufactured overseas. It has argued to the U.S. Trade Representative, which will make a decision on exemptions in the coming weeks, that those products should be excluded because there is no U.S. competitor that makes a similar product."

The company also says it's planning to "ramp up SolarWorld Americas' operations to capitalize on strong U.S. market demand. The company will invest in factory improvements and increased working capital, retrofit a portion of the facility to produce P-Series solar panels, and continue to produce and ship SolarWorld Americas' legacy products."

And in an informative podcast, Greentech Media discusses how "Trump's demands for tariffs are shifting the PV manufacturing landscape." (Click on the link and then scroll down to see the media player.)

Energy Articles of Note

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended April 20, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

We should note that it was reported on Tuesday, April 17, that Seadrill's (NYSE:SDRL) plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy was approved by a U.S. bankruptcy court.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs rose again this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

