Long DISH Network: Undervalued Spectrum Implies Vast Upside

Market view has been depressed due to deterioration within the pay-TV industry, paving the way for an excellent entry point.

Investment Summary

I recommend buying Dish Network (DISH) and holding for 2-3 years or until target price of $68.24 is reached because Dish's wireless spectrum assets are undervalued and misunderstood.

Company Overview

Dish Network is a pay-TV and broadband service provider with significant wireless spectrum assets. Its business model consists of offering low-cost services to over 13 million subscribers in the U.S. in exchange for a monthly subscription fee. Dish also owns significant wireless spectrum assets.

Management Overview

Dish is led by Jim DeFranco (Co-Founder, Executive VP), Charlie Ergen (Co-Founder, Chairman), and W. Erik Carlson (President, CEO).

Operations Overview

Dish's balance sheet reveals that pay-TV accounts for 60% of Dish's assets but generates 100% of revenues - currently, wireless spectrum assets account for 40% of assets but generate no revenue.

The revenue drivers behind Dish's pay-TV business are: ARPU (profit per subscriber), total subscribers, subscriber acquisition cost, and subscriber churn rate. The value destruction within the pay-TV industry caused by cord-cutting has led to significant subscriber churn in recent years. However, DISH has been able to grow its revenue and EBITDA from 2012-2016 on the strength of improvements in other revenue drivers. Going forward, this trend is unlikely to be sustainable since this recent growth is driven by price increase in its offerings. Recently, ARPU broke the increasing trend and declined, implying that unit price elasticity has been reached or surpassed.

Geographically, DISH earns all of its revenues within the U.S.

(Source: Image Created by Author, Data from Dish 10-K)

Industry Overview

The pay-TV industry operates under a subscription model. This industry is mature and suffers from significant price-based rivalry. In the long-run, this is a dying industry in the U.S. as consumers shift towards internet-based content consumption. Thus far, Dish has been able to hold off its decline by raising prices and moving into rural areas where there are higher demand for its services. Management focus on generating cash flow has been evident as it continues to harvest the pay-TV business and gear up for a transition into wireless spectrum and OTT leadership.

Favorable Tailwinds: The end of net neutrality will serve as a boost to Dish's broadband business. Tax cuts will meaningfully improve the bottom line as the telecommunications industry historically carried one of the highest effective tax rates. However, as we saw this week with the earnings release of multiple banks (another heavily taxed industry) and the disappointing share price appreciation despite outperformance, the market has probably already priced in the tax cut.

Why This Opportunity Exists

Deterioration in pay-TV caused excessive pessimistic sentiments in the pay-TV business which repeated punished DISH shares unfairly. Historically, DISH has outperformed Nasdaq and NYSE - this trend has reversed after a disappointing earnings call in 2017 2Q. DISH shares were once again pommeled after another miss in 2017 4Q. Despite widespread misgivings surrounding a low-cost provider such as Dish's ability to withstand industry deterioration, Dish has managed to keep the subscriber bleeding controlled by lowering subscriber acquisition costs and improving ARPU. This isn't sustainable in the long run, but Dish only has to last for 2-3 more years until it can start putting its wireless spectrum assets in play. In my view, this is the likely outcome.

Investment Thesis

My long thesis is that the commercialization of Dish's wireless assets (which has not been priced in) will help future revenues outpace street expectations and that in fact, the assets themselves warrant a higher share price than levels seen today.

Introduction to Wireless Spectrum

Wireless spectrum carries wireless signals (TV, radio, GPS, mobile data, IoT, etc.). It is in essence the infrastructure of all modern communication. It has excellent supply/demand economics as demand is always increasing while supply is not only finite, but depleting. Future market growth is significant as mobile data traffic will more than triple in three years' time (Source: Cisco). This asset is regulated and auctioned by the Federal Communications Commission and can be broadly divided into two classes: low band, which supports wide coverage for fewer users and high band, which supports extensive, concentrated, and speedy coverage for many users.

Dish owns over $20B in wireless spectrum assets through auctions and its affiliated companies.

The following chart illustrates the total amount of spectrum available in the U.S. today - the actual amount available for commercial use is much lower because the vast majority is owned by government agencies:

(Source: FCC)

Capacity Crunch

Consider this: the U.S. needs 1,011 MHz of spectrum by 2019, which is a ~275 MHz deficit from what is on the market today, not to mention much of what is on the market is unavailable to commercial use. There projects to be tailwinds on this demand going forward: Mobile data demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 54% in the next five years, thanks to the unlimited data plan era. Disruptive forces such as 5G and IoT will further increase this demand. The outcome, if existing carriers sit on their hands, is slower internet connectivity for their customers. Demand began outpacing supply in 2017.

(Source: The Brattle Group)

Dish Has Many Options in Deploying These Assets

Option I: Immediate availability and speed-to-market makes DISH a great candidate for partnerships with companies such as AT&T and Amazon. What Dish owns is highly desirable because it allows carriers to leapfrog each other in market share and is a nice complement to their existing portfolio. Currently, Dish is aging its assets and waiting for existing carriers to feel the pain from the capacity crunch to extract optimal value. This an elaborate game of chicken where carriers are waiting for Dish to become desperate from its losing pay-TV business while Dish is waiting for carriers to feel the pressure from the capacity crunch. Betting on this is the core of this thesis - Dish has all the leverage while other carriers will worry that if they don't snap up this segment, others will.

(Source: Cowen Group Research)

Option II: Dish's self-professed plans for the spectrum is building a Narrowband IoT network. However, in my view, although this has vast industrial applicability, it is not the ultimate end-game Dish has in mind. The reason why Dish is claiming this is to comply with FCC's deadline of putting these assets to use by March 2020.

Why Bears Short Dish

1. False belief that carriers have no interest in a partnership.

Carriers need more spectrum to continue to offer their core service and maintain connectivity speeds. The alternative to buying more spectrum is densification, densification is both expensive and inferior to acquiring spectrum because it only works in urban settings on certain bandwidths and it is not a panacea to the capacity crunch problem.

2. Dish might miss FCC's deployment deadline of 70% coverage by March 2020

I see this as unlikely because the Narrowband IoT network should be enough to appease the FCC.

3. The pay-TV business might deteriorate rapidly, leading Dish to sell its spectrum at fire sale prices.

Long-term, sure. The biggest threat occurs in 2019 4Q when a $1.4B debt payment becomes due. In 2020 and 2021, >$1B of debt become due. This is a genuine threat as Dish is already highly leveraged. I believe this is another important reason why Dish shares trade at the current depressed level, because liquidity is a real risk 2-3 years down the line. Keep in mind that this will occur in 2-3 years: this is important to my next point.

Ergen's GRATs

Dish is basically a bet that co-founder Charlie Ergen will extract optimal value out of the wireless spectrum segment. He stepped down as CEO to lead this segment for this exact purpose. He owns about ~45% of all Dish's outstanding shares and assuming conversion of Class B to Class A, he controls 78% of votes. To put this into perspective, he can singlehandedly vote to pass or block a takeover, merger, or partnership. Because he owns so many shares, he is only likely to pass any move that will cause shares to rise.

(Source: Image Created by Author, Data from Dish 10-K)

A Grantor Retained Annuity Trust is an estate-planning instrument. The higher the appreciation of deposited shares during the trust’s life, the more that is transferred, tax-free, to the beneficiary. Interestingly, Ergen moved 40 million Class B shares to a three-year GRAT at $66/share in May 2017. Then, he moved another 40 million into a two-year GRAT in November 2017 at around ~$51/share. He did so with explicit knowledge of the company's expiring debt. Roughly speaking, 2 years from November 2017 will be November 2019, which is just before the debt comes due in 2019 4Q. If there was truly any liquidity concern, Ergen would not make these moves.

Valuation

I valued Dish with a Sum-of-The-Parts valuation since there isn't much value comparing Dish's dying pay-TV segment with its current peer universe.

Segment I - I valued the pay-TV business at $24.94, which slightly outpaces street expectations of $18; I justify this based on management's proven track record to improve other drivers and laser-sharp FCF focus.

(Source: Image Created by Author, Data from Dish 10-K)

Segment II - Spectrum is valued on a MHz-POP basis. I took MHz-POP from the 10-K and the $/MHz-POP from auction results. AWS-3 $/MHz-POP is low because I took a 50% discount on it since Dish is in a dispute with FCC that may result in the revoking of its AWS-3 license - I believe the odds that happens are about 50%.

(Source: Image Created by Author, Data from Dish 10-K)

Adding the two segments, the implied share price is $68.24, implying an upside of 77%. The margin of safety is evident, as the spectrum's per share value already surpasses current share price.

Catalysts and Risks

Key catalysts to watch are:

1. AT&T (NYSE:T)/Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) Merger Trial Outcome: This is a vertical merger case and the tone that it sets matters materially to a company like DISH that probably hopes to find a partner/buyer. Timeline: within this quarter.

2. Announcements: If Dish announces a partner or sells off its spectrum, shares will rise. Timeline: 2-3 years.

3. 2018 1Q Earnings: I do not expect an earnings beat. However, at this point DISH shouldn't really trade on its earnings. If the call transcript has any news on Dish's plans for its spectrum, this is a potential catalyst. Timeline: within this quarter.

Key risks to watch are:

1. Liquidity risk, materializing in 2019 4Q

2. Regulatory risk with FCC: ongoing, the AWS-3 dispute where FCC alleges DISH gained unfair advantage by accessing discounts through subsidiaries

Conclusion

Overall, Dish's management has positioned its pay-TV business well for harvest by moving into rural areas and raising prices. In 2-3 years, I expect Dish to deploy its wireless spectrum assets, resulting in significant outperformance of street expectations and stock price appreciation - this timeline lines up with Ergen's GRATs, the liquidity risk in 2019 4Q, and the deployment deadline of March 2020 set by the FCC. In light of the analysis brought forth in this article, Dish makes for an interesting long play with a medium-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.