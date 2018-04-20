2 Dividend Stocks For The Oil Bull Market

Oil prices have surged in the past six months, up over 50%.

Disclosure: These stocks were recommended to members of Margin of Safety Investing at lower prices.

As the last secular bull market in oil progresses, free cash flow for many shale plays will far exceed estimates. The subdued analyst estimates and public expectations that linger from the oil collapse are about to be massively eclipsed as oil finds a new trading range around $80 per barrel.

It's important to remember that most of the shale companies, of necessity, and pressure from Wall Street and lenders, undertook massive restructurings to be able to survive at $40 oil and be profitable at $50 oil. With oil over $60 per barrel for months and now around $70, these companies are in position to blow past estimates that Rystad Energy discussed in their January Shale Newsletter.

Below you will find three companies with increasing free cash flows, solid balance sheets, dividends and catalysts for growth to drive total return. I believe based on valuation and growth potential, these are all better buys than the oil majors Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) I recently talked about in: Exxon And Chevron Still Not The Right Stocks For The Oil Boom.

Great Assets and an Emerging Export Leader

I have discussed Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in brief a few times. I originally recommended the stock for subscribers around $60 per share based on a combination of fundamentals and price trend analysis. The share price is about to test recent highs. If it breaks through, it could see old highs again near $100 per share in the next year or two - it currently trades around $76.

Occidental pays slightly above a 4% dividend yield right now and has recently become profitable on the back of quarterly YoY revenue growth at 25%.

The company has an underlevered balance sheet compared to peers with a debt to equity ratio of .47. The trailing 12 months cash payout ratio is a high 154%, however, estimates for this year bring that down to 100% as earnings are rising.

If oil prices continue to rise, then OXY stands to benefit as much of their production is not currently hedged. That would bring their payout ratios even further down and allow further increases to the dividend and possibly share repurchases.

Occidental spends within its cash flow, so will have lower growth numbers than the more aggressive shale players. However, that doesn't mean there isn't growth.

The company is the largest producer in the prolific low cost Permian Basin, though that could chance with Concho Resources (CXO) acquisition of RSP Permian (RSPP). A tour of their Permian Resources assets reveals a digitally connected smart company with production and service capabilities.

What investors are really missing with Occidental is their export capabilities. The company has a vast network of midstream assets in Texas that support nearly a half-billion of daily volume per day.

Their expanded export terminal in Corpus Christi is being expanded to support VLCC tankers that can export 2 million barrels. The project should be done by year-end.

Already Corpus Christi and Occidental are the leading oil export ports in America. Because the oil from Texas is generally light sweet, it is better for export than domestic refining as Gulf refineries are generally configured for heavy sour. The expansion of the port allows for a smaller spread between Brent and WTI to allow a higher profit margin.

Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference Occidental Presentation

Occidental has a combination of financial strength, great acreage, technology advantages and export capabilities that are without peer among non-majors. Due to its much lower legacy disadvantages versus the majors, I consider "best of breed" in the oil space far surpassing Exxon and Chevron.

The company is clearly a takeover target by both Exxon (recent rumors) and Chevron if the those companies can even afford such a purchase anymore. The most likely scenario in my opinion is that Occidental continues to pump out dividends, has a gradually increasing share price and is one of the few companies that look capable of making a transition to a lower carbon future.

For growth and income investors, I recommend buying Occidental Petroleum shares ahead of their earnings on May 8.

The Total Solution

With an eye on making money in The New "Golden Age" For Oil Stocks many are looking to the oil majors, particularly Exxon and Chevron. I'm looking at a major too, but this one comes with international exposure, less legacy risk, better assets, a more diversified business model, a head start on getting ready for a lower carbon future and government support.

Total S.A. (TOT), the French oil major, is a juggernaut that should not be overlooked. I suspect a lot of Americans look past this company because of some weird bias against the French. Seriously, I think a lot of Americans are too ideological or too historically misinformed to realize that there is a lot of success in French companies. Get over it. This one is a winner.

First things first. Total pays a dividend of 4.7% with a cash coverage ratio down at 30%. Exxon's is 86% and Chevron's is 114% for comparison. For large slower growth companies, the ratios of Exxon and Chevron put their dividends at risk. Total doesn't have that problem.

Of note on the Total dividend, it is subject to a 25% tax by France that you can partially recover if held in a taxable account.

In the trailing year, Total churned out $3.34 in earnings with a year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is sitting on $36 billion in cash and short-term investments with total long-term debt of $52 billion. This comps very well to Exxon's $3.1 billion cash and $41 billion of debt, as well as, Chevron's $4.8 billion cash and $38 billion debt.

From purely financial metrics, Total crushes Exxon and Chevron.

From a business standpoint Total has major advantages as well. First, Total has been a leader, probably the leader, in managing their asset base. Two recent purchases show that management waited until it could see the whites of the energy bull market's eyes and bought at low price levels.

With the focus I have on the Permian Basin, it is important to acknowledge the other leader for American oil, the Gulf of Mexico.

While the Permian is important, the Gulf is very prolific as well. Total acquired $300 million worth of gulf assets in an auction of bankrupt Cobalt International Energy's assets. Talk about getting in cheap.

Prior to that, the company added seven prospects across 16 Chevron operated blocks in the deepwater of the Gulf. They also acquired Samson Offshore Anchor, LLC which held a 12.5% interest in blocks further out from the Louisiana coast.

The company also recently announced a significant discovery in its Ballymore prospect off the Louisiana coast. Total will keep a 40% working interest in that prospect as it was explored by Chevron.

Last summer, the company made its biggest acquisition in decades by acquiring Maersk using shares and debt assumption worth 7.45 billion. That made Total the second largest operator in the North Sea.

As you can see, Total has been cherry picking, which is their international M.O. They have been able to use their financial position to smartly acquire bolt on and some major pieces.

Total also is ahead of other majors in the transformation to a lower carbon world. They are the majority owner of SunPower (SPWR), a company I reiterated a buy rating on recently here on Seeking Alpha. They also just took a stake in another battery maker, this time in the United States - imagine why (hint, Trump tariffs).

Total is very much positioning to be an electric leader in Europe as the world further electrifies. They spent 1.4 Euros for a majority stake in Direct Energie (OTC:PWOPY). Direct Energie is a utility that generates and distributes electricity from natural gas and renewable energy.

On top of the superior business operations, Total doesn't face any climate change lawsuits at home. Total is on the forefront for oil majors in climate change mitigation and the French government holds a stake in the company.

Between Total's financial strength, strong management, climate change leadership, government support and the developing last great secular bull market in oil, I'm a buyer of Total on all price dips for growth and income oriented portfolios.

Get my top ideas well before the crowd with a membership to Margin of Safety Investing. Right now, get MoSI for only $1 per day before the rate rises back to its regular to $599/year. Try our community on for size with a free two week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a registered investment advisory but publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.