Alcoa Soars On Russian Sanctions

With tariff proposals aired by the world's two biggest economies and with negotiations purportedly in the wings, the prices on targeted goods are already on the rise. From agricultural commodities like corn, sorghum and soybeans to the price of steel, aluminum, nickel, palladium to even telecom equipment and semiconductors, prices for many of these goods are beginning to be pressured to the upside due to the growing disruptions in the global supply chains that force industrial end-users to scramble for ever shrinking supplies. Historically, exempted countries and favored companies capitalize on this artificial manipulation of markets as economic rent enters the equation. China and the US, already having fired their opening salvos across each other's respective bow, now flirt with the outbreak of a full-throated trade war, potentially leaving industrial end-users short of supply and consumers with higher costs for impacted goods in the greater economy.

The latest salvo from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce came Tuesday (18 April) with a classic example of carrot and stick. On the carrot side of the equation, China appears to have moved closer to the US position on a long-held complaint among international car manufacturers attempting to sell their wares in the Chinese market. The much-maligned joint venture (JV) format with the quid pro quo 50-50 venture and alleged transfer of technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market would be removed by 2020 for commercial vehicles and all other vehicles by 2022. While most Western car manufacturers did set up shop on Chinese soil to avoid the steep 25% tariff on imported cars, Tesla (TSLA), Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) did not. All three manufacturers sold their respective cars from manufacturing facilities based in the US and now stand to benefit from the new arrangement.

Companies making airplanes, electric cars, helicopters, drones and shipbuilding were all placed on a faster pace to eliminate current marketing, investment and ownership restrictions. These industries, of course, figure heavily in China's Made in China 2025 program which will attract large-scale governmental investment over the period. The Trump administration has yet to express much interest in making China a more fertile place for US investment, concentrating instead on promoting job creation and investment here in the US. Accordingly, such initiatives are at best likely to get a mixed US reception.

For the stick, China slapped a whopping 179% tariff on US sorghum imports, a primary feed commodity for China's hog industry, one of the largest in the world. It is unclear whether the tariff is a new response to the current tit-for-tat of tariffs between the two countries or whether the ruling by the ministry of commerce stems from an ongoing investigation into alleged US dumping of below price sorghum on Chinese markets. Either way, the sustainability of such a tariff regime comes into question given China's dependence on the imported feedstock for its hog industry on an annual rather than seasonal basis. China will be hard-pressed to supply its hog industry exclusively from its South American sources. Nevertheless, the timing of China's sorghum tariff proposal appears impeccable and scrupulously calibrated for maximum political impact. US soybean exports to China topped $1 billion last year, according to news reports. A 25% tariff on the crop would clearly hit US farmers hard in states like Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota where highly competitive House and Senate races could determine the political mix of Congress in November's mid-term elections.

Trading farm for rust belt states could come to be a risky political play, packed with all the potential for throwing off a lot of unexpected collateral damage - especially in the political space. Jimmy Carter made a similar play with grain exports to the Soviet Union over that country's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. The Soviet grain embargo put into place that following January was one of many electoral factors that saw Democrats lose the White House, 34 seats in the House of Representatives, 12 seats in the Senate and control of the Senate in the 1980 elections. The regime was lifted by a newly elected Ronald Reagan in the early weeks of his administration in 1981.

Figure 1: Alcoa

The price of aluminum (and alumina) has now become a standout as demand is fast outpacing available supply. Not only is aluminum part of the China and US trade dispute. In an announcement (6 April), the US Treasury under the Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (2017) targeted Russia aluminum in response to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer turned double agent for the UK intelligence service, with a military-grade nerve agent. The sanctions drew into the mix Oleg Deripaska, a Russian multi-billionaire and close confidant of President Vladimir Putin. Deripaska happens to control the Russian aluminum producer UC Rusal (OTC:RUALF), which supplies 10% of the US market and about 30% of the EU market in aluminum (and alumina) and is responsible for about 7% of total world production. China remains the world's top aluminum producer at 57% of total global aluminum output through the end of 2017 YOY.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) (green area, main frame) has already been on a tear since the beginning of 2017 with a market performance through the end of year of 80% to the upside, largely in response to synchronous global economic growth across much of the developed and emerging market space. AA would reach a price of $56.99 and has traveled 86% from its January 2017 market start by market close on the 13th of January before crashing 2 standard deviations below its Bollinger band's 20-period simple moving average (blue dotted line, main frame) and skirting along the stock's lower Bollinger band (lower blue band, main frame) for the better part of the first couple weeks of February. AA staged two breakouts to the upside beginning in the 3rd week of February through the 1st week in March which saw the stock peak twice above its 20-period moving average (blue dotted line, main frame). AA would lose market momentum with a crossover of the MACD signal line (black line, lower frame) which by this time crossed the threshold of bear territory. With sanctions on Russia wafting through the air, AA began a 4-standard deviation plus ascent that not only spanned but also significantly pushed out its upper Bollinger band to the stock's highest market close since AA became a publicly traded company in November 2016. Another crossover of its MACD signal line (black line, lower frame) occurred in the first few trading days of April underscoring the strong bullish divergence the Treasury announcement had on the price of aluminum (see Figure 1, above).

Figure 2: Alcoa as a ratio of the S&P 500

With the threat of aluminum attracting a 10% tariff on imports from China and the sanctions on Russian aluminum, world prices are moving decisively to the upside, leaving the S&P 500 benchmark in the proverbial dust since the 6 April Treasury announcement (green area, main frame). Spot prices in Japan are at 3-year highs with Russia being Japan's second largest supplier of primary aluminum behind China, while in Rotterdam duties jumped 37% from prices posted only last week. Markets are testing aluminum premiums above the LME market prices at $200/ton after hitting $130-140/ton as of Tuesday (17 April). Prices are now at their highest posts since 2015. Prices for aluminum are moving toward $2,400/ton on the LME and remain in backwardation, meaning spot prices remain higher than future prices. Goldman Sachs boldly predicted aluminum prices hitting $3,000/ton. Yet the spread continues to narrow under the weight of the sanctions and the possibility of tariffs on Chinese production still hanging in the air with contango, or where spot prices fall below future prices, edging ever closer to a foregone conclusion. A ratio of AA against the S&P benchmark finds the stock literally pole vaulting off its bottom Bollinger band to the upside in the opening days of April. Market momentum crossed over the MACD signal line (black line, lower frame) in the first week of March, a momentum that has continued unabated (see Figure 2, above).

Interestingly, AA is a fully vertically integrated operation complete with bauxite mining, alumina refining and production units. AA has more than 40 production facilities in 10 countries around the world, including the US, EU, Brazil, Canada and Australia. Being fully integrated, most of the inputs to AA production are supplied to the company's alumina segment as internal transactions on negotiated terms, largely reflecting current market prices. The company's intersegment sales in bauxite came to $875 million through the end of 2017, about 72% of total sales of bauxite for the year and an increase of 17% YOY. Given the recent shutdown of the Alunorte refinery in Brazil, alumina has been now in short supply, placing further upward price pressure on aluminum. The Brazilian facility handled about 10% of the world's alumina production.

The alumina segment is AA's refining process where bauxite becomes alumina which is then sold to both company and third-party aluminum smelter mills. Unrelated third-party sales of alumina came to 65% of total sales, or $3.133 billion, for the year, an increase of 36% YOY. The company's aluminum segment comprises smelting and cast houses, rolling mills and casting facilities throughout the world, producing either standard alloy ingots or value-added ingots for the construction, building, packaging, transportation, wire and other industrial markets. Sales to unrelated third-party casters and fabricators were 89% of total sales through the end of 2017, an increase of 29% YOY. Total sales came to $14.1 billion through the end of last year, with $10.63 billion or 75% going to unrelated third-parties, an increase of 25% YOY.

UC Rusal, by contrast, provides much of its alumina to the EU from its plant outside the city of Limerick in the Irish countryside, with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) providing most of the facility's bauxite needs. As with almost all commodities, bauxite is denominated in dollars, which means that US sanctions will keep Rusal from accessing credit facilities to finance such transactions from normal global lending sources under the threat of penalty. Another squeeze on the Russian producer is the company's current debt, estimated at $7.6 billion, which is about 90% denominated in US dollars. Investors caught holding Rusal bonds in the aftermath of the US sanctions are being offered as little as $0.30 on the dollar for the company issued debt. Meanwhile, LME is now refusing to handle any aluminum processed by Rusal after the 6th of April, the date of the US sanction announcement.

Geographically, 46% of AA's total sales came from the US while 28% of total sales of aluminum produced in Norway and Iceland originated in Spain. Another 19% of company sales came from Australia while 5% came from Brazil - countries that fall outside of current tariff areas. Similarly, Australia houses 24% of the company's fixed assets while Brazil holds 23% of AA total assets. The US holds 18% of company assets while Iceland, Canada, Norway and Spain hold 14%, 12%, 5% and 3%, respectively.

AA's total sales to unrelated third-party industrial producers and end-users will benefit as the scramble to meet production requirements displaced by US sanctions on Russian alumina production plays out. That benefit will likely remain in place for the duration of the US sanctions regime. The decision for the removal of US sanctions is political, largely irrespective of the ensuing collateral economic damage from market dislocation in global supply and credit chains. Goldman Sachs' $3,000/ton prediction for aluminum might well be in the realms of the possible. The price for aluminum is in the beginning stages of its market ascent.

