Accor (ACRFF) Q1 2018 Revenue Conference (Transcript)

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the AccorHotels First Quarter Revenue Conference Call. I now hand over to Jean-Jacques Morin, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being with us for this Q1 2018 revenue call. You will see in the course of the presentation that we’re adapting our reporting going forward and I’ll go into some detail on that. But without further delay, let’s start the presentation on page three.

So, page three, an overview of the Q1 2018 achievements. I’m very happy to report that 2018 got off to a good start, consistent with 2017 trends. The revenue was up, a strong 9.5 like-for-like percent and it was supported by 5.3 like-for-like systemwide RevPAR growth and last year development and you could see that across the majority of the region.

Larger plans were confirmed with more pricing power. Price contributed for 40% of the RevPAR increase in the quarter. Development continued at a sustained pace with 61 hotels opened over Q1, representing 10,000 rooms, which is the all-time record for first quarter.

Now, if we move to the Booster projects. So, concerning Booster, we expect to close the deal in Q2. The work counsels have rendered their opinion. The final share purchase agreement was signed today. The closing is subject to the approval by the Australian. Foreign Investment Review Board, which is ongoing and we will have a consultative shareholder vote next Friday, so on the 20th of April during our AGM, as it is recommended by the French Market Authority, also called AMF.

If we move to mergers and acquisitions. So, on Mantra, we received all clearances from competition and foreign investment authorities. The Mantra shareholder meeting is now planned for May 18th and subject to this approval, the closing is expected in Q2. As you know, most certainly saw also in the press, we announced two acquisitions in April. One is ResDiary, which is a leading platform for restaurant reservation and table management. And this comes as an addition to our ecosystem in food and beverage. The other acquisition we did was Mantis, where we acquired 50% stake. This will allow us to diversify our offering to guests in the niche segment of luxury nature properties, notably in Africa.

So, if we move to slide four, you find on this slide the breakdown of our pipeline and network per region. As already mentioned Q1 inorganic was at a record level, and we notably opened our largest Fairmont in the USA in Austin, Texas, which accounts for more than 1,000 rooms. Notable also is the fact that Asia Pacific is now representing more of 50% of total pipeline, and this is the first time ever. The pipeline stands at 153,000 rooms. This is 7,000-room decrease in the pipeline versus December, and some of it’s coming from timing effect as we had record opening in Q1. And also related to the special situation of Macau, where due to stringent market condition, one owner decided to cancel some projects to the tune of 5,000 rooms. You’d see also that in Q1 we experienced a bit more churn than what we have normally over full year. And so, the churn number was a bit high, but part of it is just the normal phasing of a given fiscal year.

Moving now to slide five. So, you see on that the table a slide that we showed during our financial year 2017 results, which describes or summarizes the main impact of IFRS 15 in our financial statement, IFRS 15 dealing with revenue recognition. And the impact for us is mostly related to hotel cost reimbursements. What it does is that it increases our Q1 revenue pro forma 2017 by about €200 million. And this reimbursed costs are related to management contract where AccorHotels deploys staff in hotels and is reimbursed, penny-for-penny by the owner. So, this is mainly a zero-sum game and is a practice that you find in North America and to a lesser extent in Asia Pacific. So, it does not impact the absolute amount of EBITDA, EBITDA cash, but it obviously has an effect on margin percentages as you are increasing the sales base. So, to account for this change and ease going forward comparison with our peers, we are adapting a reporting as is represented in the next slide.

So, moving to page six. On this one, you've got on the table what we used to do in 2017 and what we will do as a comparison in 2018. Basically, what we are doing is regrouping by nature the components of HotelServices that where before in the other activities. And we are creating in fact division, a dedicated division which is called services to owner. And the remainder is moved to Hotel Assets. So, you see that with the little owl. So the bottom line of it is that HotelServices is now made of two different distinct lines. One is management and franchise, where we account for franchise base, incentive, management fees, as well as remuneration of some of our procurement activities. And then you have a second bucket, which is called services to owners, which gathers all the services for which the group spends what it receives from hotel owner. And this is largely sales marketing distribution and loyalty. This is where you will find the hotel cost reimbursement that we were mentioning before and to a smaller extent, shared services.

So as a consequence, we moved some specific businesses in Asia Pacific to Hotel Assets and other which accounted for about €100 million of revenue and €20 million of EBIT in financial year 2017. And namely, I'm talking of AccorPlus which is pay-to-join loyalty plan; Accor Vacation plan, which is the timeshare business we have in Australia; and Strata, which is management letting right, MLR, so-called MLR in Australia, which you may recall multi [ph] is also in the business. So post closing MLR will also be included in that bucket.

Concerning the reporting that we would provide by geography, we’ve merged France, Switzerland with the rest of Europe because as you may recall, we now have person who is responsible for that whole region whose name is [indiscernible].

And last, as we had said last year, we will allocate the worldwide structure to each of the region. So, as a reminder after Booster close, there won’t be any more intercompany between AccorHotels and AccorInvest because they are going to be two separate legal structures. And this will add about €550 million of revenue on a full year basis to the group. So nothing different but just as a reminder.

If we move to page 7, you are here, the transition between the reported revenue and the like-for-like revenue. So, the like-for-like revenue is 9.5% increase, which I quoted before. The reported revenue growth is a 0.6% increase. Now what explains it is, to a little extent, perimeter but the large factor, it is coming from currency effect and to the tune of 10 points or €63 million. And this is essentially due to the appreciation of the euro against most of the other currencies on the planet, and notably the USD, with an appreciation of 15%, the Australian dollar with an appreciation of 11% as well as the Brazilian real with an appreciation of 19%. So, very significant currency effect in the quarter.

Moving now to page eight where we have the overview of the Q1 revenue by business line. So, as for HotelServices, the gross business volume grew by 9% at constant rate to €4 billion. And this is driven by RevPAR growth and development. The revenue itself of HotelServices was posted at €553 million, of which €195 million is management and franchise and €358 million is services to owner. The growth is 7.5% in like-for-like and the difference between the 7.7% growth like-for-like and the RevPAR, which is of 5.3% in HotelServices, comes from very strong development that we’ve been experiencing last year and this quarter, and partly offset by the some renovation in large asset. And last year, you may recall the closing of F-1.

As for new businesses, we posted 14.5% growth like-for-like, gaining some momentum. And this is on the basis of Fastbooking, Onefinestay and John Paul only since we are talking like-for-like. As for Hotel Assets and others, we recorded a sound performance with the 7.5% growth. Thanks to sustained activity in Eastern Europe, which enjoyed an 8% RevPAR growth and some recovery in Brazil -- some significant recovery in Brazil, which is now up 13% in RevPAR. As a reference, and to link back to the comment I was making earlier, post Booster and after integration of the intercompany, the group revenue would have been of €745 million and we give that so that we guide you properly going forward.

Moving now into little bit more detail on what's happening in terms of RevPAR. You have on page nine an overview of the dynamic of the RevPAR over the last three years by quarter. And so, you find here that Q1 grew by 5.3% with all regions being in positive territory, except for Middle East and Africa. So, this is overall driven by occupancy, but also with an increased portion coming from pricing. And pricing is today 40% of the increase of RevPAR in the quarter. You see that very well on the table.

The other quotable point is that all segments are following the same pattern. So, it's across the regions and it's across the segments. We've notably -- in luxury very positive effect in Asia Pacific coming from Chinese New Year and the strong activity in North America.

We will now detail a bit more the two key regions in the business which are Europe and Asia Pacific, both of them accounting for 70% of the management and franchise fees that we collect.

So, I am moving to page 10. So on page 10 talking of Europe. You see in the quarter, RevPAR of 4.6%, 50% driven by price. France continues on a very positive trend with the RevPAR, which is up 5.2%. And international travel increased in Q1 after the record level of 89 million visitors that France enjoyed in 2017, and this is notably driven by Japan, the UK and the U.S. which are all double-digit.

If you drill down in Paris, the RevPAR is an 8% strong number, and again driven by the recovery of leisure, which is increasing by 15% quarter-on-quarter and is now going back to a level which is above the pre-attack level of 2016. Provence was solid at 3%. And then the point I'd like to make is that concerning strike, we didn't see at this disjuncture any material increases of cancellation, any effect on our numbers. But it's obviously point that we monitor carefully.

If we talk of Germany, despite of the sluggish calendar and unfavorable Easter timing, the RevPAR in Germany was stable with the sound macroeconomics. 2018 GDP is forecasted to be 2.6% and the second and the return more favorable for the rest of the year. So Germany as usual is a good student.

In the UK, the situation was very much comparable to what we saw in Q4 2017 with the negative RevPAR in London, minus 2% and some impact coming from the increase of leisure and bad weather in London but the bottom line is that it was negative. Still London is at 77% of occupancy rate, so quite a nice number overall.

Moving to Eastern Europe. I mentioned an 8% RevPAR increase in Eastern Europe, so that also help. And America was very solid 7% RevPAR despite Catalonia.

So, if we now shift to Asia-Pacific, you see an overall RevPAR increasing by 5.3%, against a fund driven by price. What we experienced in Asia is Chinese New Year, which had a very positive effect and we notably saw an increase of 12% on domestic China and 6% of outbound travel from China. So this kind of ones hold the region. And so, China in itself was strong at 8.5% RevPAR, but then Southeast Asia did benefit and was up 5%, and notably in Thailand and also in Vietnam, I mean, quotable is the fact that in Vietnam, we see today our international travel growing by 29% year-on-year -- or quarter-on-quarter. Australia was okay at 2% and not helped by Easter and vacation timing just like Germany.

If we move now to the next slide. Here what we tried to do is give you a focus of the management and franchise revenue across region, which we were not providing before, and again, to make us totally transparent and comparable to what the competition is producing. So, you see here that the overall Q1 stands at €195 million, which is up 7.2% in like-for-like. I mean, in reported number, it would be an increase of 2%, because of foreign exchange. If we deep dive, you see that Europe is up 6% versus the 4.6% RevPAR we had discussed the page before and this is affecting the development. You see Asia Pacific, which is up 10.4% versus the 5.3% RevPAR that we just talked about on previous page. And this is, again a very strong development that the region has been experiencing.

Middle East and Africa ends up recording a 3% growth in management and franchise. And that despite the negative 1% RevPAR. Here, part of it is again coming from development. And the difficulty that we have in the region is the fact that the Gulf continues to be just like it has been last year, affected by oil price, geopolitical tension and notably in Saudi, where we have large presence. And also at this juncture, by some temporary oversupply in Dubai and Riyadh, which put some pressure on prices. On the other hand, we have good results in Egypt and Morocco, like we had last year.

North, Central America and Caribbean, we see the M&F the management and franchise grow up by 8.9%. And this is very much in line with the 8.4% RevPAR growth that the region experienced. Very good results in Canada and in the U.S. with the strong demand and good weather conditions.

South America recorded a 6.7 like for like growth which is lower than the RevPAR which went up by 13.9%. So, here we see very different situation in Brazil with the country of all recovering. But Rio is still suffering from the postal and peak oversupply and the social tension. And the gap between the RevPAR and the M&F growth is coming from some hotel renovation and also because the hotel remains below incentive level as the business is not fully recovered. So, you are not getting incentive part of your piece.

If we move to the conclusion of this presentation. So, overall, a good start in 2018, following a good 2017. And this is across markets, across segment, and so positive momentum here. Quotable is the recovery of Brazil, which confirms what we saw in Q4. Euro appreciation and euro strength has definitely been impacting us significantly. And then the expansion has been good at organic level very good at organic level. And we confirm that we -- our objective for this year is to break last year record in terms of gross opening. And so, we will monitor the churn as we progress in the year.

Overall, as a punch line, we expect this operating time to carry on in Q2 with the Germany which would be benefitting from better calendar. And we will obviously monitor very closely what happens in France, what happens in Middle East and Africa, and what happens also in London, but all in all some traction which is expected to carry on.

So with all of this, I'd like to thank you for your attention. And the floor is now yours for questions.

Julien Richer

Good evening, everyone. Two questions for me please. The first one about Paris. You talked about the increase in prices. Have you noticed an impact of the increased regulation against Airbnb in the city? And if yes, do you have an idea of the impact on your RevPAR growth? Second one on the new business growth that was steady in Q1, it was volatile last year. How do you see the shape of 2018 for the new businesses? And if we want to split Q1 performance between Fastbooking, OFS and John Paul, where is the growth drive, and which one is lagging, please?

Jean-Jacques Morin

In terms of Paris and Airbnb and all of that, I mean you know that there is right now quite a lot of press around Airbnb because in an article or in something that came out in the month of April, it was found that 80% of the stock is in fact not respecting the rules in term of declaration that they’ve got to do. So, this is really not helping them much. But, I would say that overall just like we saw in 2017. There is not a lot of challenges on the Airbnb appreciation of what it does to our business versus what we had seen two years ago. So, it’s still the 5% to 10% kind of friction on the business that we disclosed back 1.5 years ago, which is what we discussed internally in the operational area. So, there is not a lot that we’ve seen which has been changing.

But, I would say that what happened in the month of April is definitely something that will have repercussion and so we’ll know more as we progress. In terms of the Q1 new businesses, the growth is in Q1 of about 50%, a bit less than 50%. It’s across the board. So it’s across all the businesses with a little bit of situation here and there. But it’s across the board. The one thing that we monitor is on Onefinestay, the same regulation that the one that you’ve got on Airbnb. So kind of the, if you will, mirror of all of these regulations are evolving and it did have an effect on us that we are offsetting with other actions. But I would say that’s the only thing that I would comment on that. So the rest, it’s like Sébastien said in the earnings call at the end of December or the one that we had in February on the December results, which is that these are businesses, which are supposed to grow at 30%.

Monique Pollard

A few questions for me, please. Firstly, on the rooms growth. So, obviously, on a gross basis, you’re expecting to accelerate what we did last year. Obviously, as you mentioned, the churn was very high in 1Q. So, should that moderate during the rest of the year? And then secondly, will you be maybe, post the spinoff closing at the interim results, giving sort of longer term to medium term targets and guidance for the HotelServices business? And then, finally, maybe you could just give us a quick update on this ResDiary acquisition you completed in April. Your rough idea of size, how it fits in with the group and your strategy and whether the Company is very much crossing [ph] in to the current Accor existing management structure?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Okay. So, on the churn, as I mentioned, you’re right, the number is high in the first quarter. If you just step back and if you look at the last six years and if you were to make statistics for the last 6 years, our churn has been between 1.5% and 3% over the last six years. So it’s typically another, which is in the ballpark of 2 to 2.5. This quarter, it was high, because there is a phasing which is Q1. And again, since we are only looking at three months, there is a couple of things that happened, notably in China and did impact us, obviously. The idea is not that we get that kind of things every quarter. So, I wouldn't derive too much from the point of Q1, but it is what it is. I think that's one.

On the ResDiary. ResDiary, the idea here -- you know, we purchase some time ago Potel & Chabot and we purchased some time ago Noctis. And there has been strategically thinking to serve the customers that go into our hotel, make sure we provide them an ecosystem into which they want to spend something around, the pure hotel room, we can service them. And so, there is this idea behind ResDiary. And food beverage has been strategy by which you can attack and develop in fact some stickiness with your customer independently from making revenue. The size of ResDiary is such that it is very significant in fact player. Because it is making 25 million reservation in a one given year. And as you know we’ve developed that business, or you may not know, sorry. In Asia-Pacific, we've developed quite significantly that business and ResDiary making 50% of its business in Asia Pacific. So, there is also an immediate synergy here by linking it to what we already do with program like AccorPlus and creating even more in fact business stickiness, which is what Accor -- the AccorPlus is intending to do by providing an even more focused tariff. [Ph] So that's all what is behind this acquisition of ResDiary.

On the long-term guidance, on this one, the one long-term guidance that we've provided is that we would double EBITDA within five years, by 2021, which is already some kind of a long-term guidance of significance. We cannot give some ideas of what we would do on elements like cash return, dividends and CapEx during last year results announcements. And we probably will go for capital market day once Booster is finished and will go into more detail on all of that. So, I think that's what I would say there.

Vicki Stern

Yes. Hi, few questions. Just going back on the Q2 outlook. Firstly, you mentioned obviously no impact of the strikes so far. Just what are your expectations there, if those do continue just at the current pace? And then, just more broadly, I guess French RevPAR across the rest of the quarter, given the May bank holidays lack of air show et cetera. And then across other countries you called out, obviously has easy comps, but anything else we should be just looking out for Q2?

Secondly, just coming back on the room growth. What was the organic net room growth? It's not so easy to work it out, given that there are obviously some acquisitions in the reported numbers, but clearly, you're talking about the higher churns. If you could just tell us what the churn was and what you then expect really for the full year?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. On France, you're absolutely right. The Q2 won't be a great quarter for France because of the two reasons that you gave, which is month of May where you have a lot of non-work days, if I can think like that, bridges of vacation, and also, the air show that won’t be there. There will be other fare, but net-net, it won’t be a great quarter from that perspective. I think the one thing that we need to monitor for France is only one thing, which is what will happen with the strike. So far, I see nothing in my numbers, I really see nothing in my numbers. And to the best of my knowledge, talking to some of the people in the industry, they have not seen in France either numbers, and I’m talking about hotel industry. But it is something that we need to monitor and see how it evolves. So, I think that’s on France.

And then you had a question on the churn versus the development. If you were to do the competition, the math, and you annualize, in fact the number, the opening organic would be at 6.5% and the churn would be at 4.4%. So, the net system goals would be at 2%, which is derived from the 5%. That is the number that we have been mentioning during the year-end results, and which is the number that we’ve done over the last year. So again, I would answer the same way as I have answered in the previous question. It is what it is. These are the numbers. It’s one quarter. We need to monitor that and see how it goes but there was a couple of things that happened. And so, this is not that points to [ph] anything else at this juncture.

Vicki Stern

Any sense then as to -- I appreciate it’s one quarter and quarters can be volatile. But what that should normalize to at 2.2 on a full-year basis? And then I’m sorry, part of my first question was just any other color to for Q2 for the other regions outside obviously Germany having easy comps?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. I mean, on the normalization, I think what we said is that we target 5% net system growth. So, the number should normalize a 5% net system growth. If we don’t do that, we don’t do what we said we were going to do. And it fits the number which, again as I’ve said, we’ve done that historically for many, many years. So, then, in terms of other regions, I mean, you’ve seen the dynamic in Asia Pac. They’ve been doing great in the quarter, they’ve been doing great all last year. And I don’t see why this is going to change and notably not in view of the way the pipeline has been growing and the size of the pipeline in Asia. So, this is when I go in the same direction.

If you look at the rest of Europe, because Asia Pac and Europe are basically 70% to 80% of what we do, okay. So, if you look at the rest of Europe, I mean, Orbis, and anything we do in Eastern Europe being very good and very steady for now two years. Again, I don’t see any reason for why that would change.

London is a place to monitor. We had been calling that back in Q4 and it happened that it turned into negative. It does not significantly shifted from where we were in Q4 in Q1, about the same kind of numbers. But again, here, it’s a situation, which overall is good, but is still declining. So, that’s one thing that we need to monitor. Granted that the UK is, I’d say less than 6% of the total business in the new world. So, we need to put things in perspective. And then, what else do we have, which is a significant? America, as you know, has been double-digit for the last 2 years, was a good number close to 7% despite what has happened in Catalonia in Q1. So again, here we are far from the peaks. So again, here there is no reason for why that would change. Brazil is improving. So again, they are coming from so poor basis that it can only be good. And I would say that in Q2 what you will have is that as an overall number, you will benefit from an easier comp, because you may recall that our Q2 last year was a low number because the Q2 the year before was an absolutely great number because of the football cup if you recall. So I think Q2 overall with all what has been seen, should be a good quarter.

Jarrod Castle

Thank you. Maybe just one at a time. Just going back to the pipeline, obviously, it's gone backwards, and you've given reasons. But, when you’re kind of looking ahead and also factoring in new hotel room delivery, I mean, do you think the pipeline will see an uptick by the end of the year? Will it be higher than the 153,000 rooms, are findings coming through?

Jean-Jacques Morin

The answer is yes. The answer is yes, it should go up. It will good.

Jarrod Castle

Okay. And then just kind of not revenue related, but just generally when you’re looking across the business, I mean, are you seeing any pressure in terms of wages that are having any impact on the business at the moment in terms of wage inflation?

Jean-Jacques Morin

I mean, the wage inflation used to be a big deal when we were AccorHotels, the old one. I mean, as you know in the UK, I mean we went with series of legislations that did impact the bottom line very significantly. It is still true but to a much lesser extent into our new business model. So is it something that comes on the table and is highlighted as being one issue to being the operation? The answer is no.

What the question is by the way is in places like for example the UK, what you're doing on Brexit? Clearly, there is a question, not so much on the wages increase but on the nature of the people that provide service. Because there is a lot of those jobs which are done by people who are not English. And so, if you were to basically restrict who can work in the UK, then most definitely it will have I think a significant effect on the business of the hotel that's the social. That’s for sure, because today -- you have those kind of phenomenon. So, it's mostly those phenomenon much more than wage increase per se that I can see.

Jarrod Castle

Okay, thanks. And then, just the last one, coming back to the share buyback. Is there any timing in terms of beginning and ending or it's kind of wait and see?

Jean-Jacques Morin

No. We will work. I mean first off, I need to get the cash. So, that’s the typical answer I’ll make but that's now coming shortly. So, we'll start it over summer. We'll start it over summer. We are working on it; it’s a two-year program. And so, we'll launch it as soon as we have the cash of coming from the investors. Because I mean just look at it the opposite way, I'm not going to carry billions of euro on the balance sheet as the negative item.

Jamie Rollo

Thanks. Couple of financial questions, please. Just on the currency impact, 10% in Q1, could you give us a feeling for what that would be for the full year if the spot rates carry on? And then, I have other question on IFRS 15. What is the EBIT impact from the key money reclassification from amortization to revenue reduction? Do you have that figure on a full year basis, please?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. So, on foreign exchange, I mean the euro has been consistently strongest. And it’s not a question of this quarter, it was also true last year. And so, I’m not quite sure on how to answer your point, except that today, I don’t see why this would change much. And if you look at the rate forward, I don’t think it is changing much. So, will we -- taken into account what we know and if I knew, all currency would move. I would be a rich man and not answering at 6 pm questions on results. But everything being equal, there will be an important effect coming from FX and translation for the full year. So, on key money, the effect is less than 10 million.

Jamie Rollo

Sorry. The question on currency, it wasn’t a prediction, it was just obviously you have some of this impact in the second half of last year. But you don’t give us the currency split by revenue. So, I was wondering that -- obviously that 10% won’t be as in the second half of the year, will it? I was wondering what your full year currency translation impact is.

Jean-Jacques Morin

We give you a little bit of the currency split in the table. We tell you each quarter what are the currencies that are affecting us. Maybe another way to try answering your question, and feel free to interject, if I don’t, is to say that in the new business model going forward, the U.S. dollar is a much more important currency than what it was before. Because I’m using the asset base. The asset base was euro-based as you know, I mean, Booster is an 85% European and close to 90% European business. And so, what I have now is I have business in Asia-Pacific. And many of the currency in Asia Pacific are pegged to the USD. And then I’ve got my FRHI business which is largely a North American business, not only but a North American business. So, I think you see that much more significantly in results there.

Tim Ramskill

Two questions for me please. So just again on the new accounting changes, and obviously, it isn’t true but beware, IHG provided some information in the last few days. Where you’ve got OTA commission costs that are basically being passed through the business? Does that feature as part of the sales, marketing and distribution line, which is sort of a yes or no question. And then, I suppose in terms of the Hotel Assets business, which has performed again well in the quarter, just help us out because it’s quite an opaque business. How would you best think about how to model that, how to expect it to grow in the medium term?

Jean-Jacques Morin

I’m sorry, you broke up on your second question. What was your second question? Sorry.

Tim Ramskill

So, Hotel Assets, where like-for-like growth was very healthy in the first quarter. How do you help us think about what the growth expectations for that the business should be going forward is? It’s a little bit difficult to see inside it. So, how should we think about it?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, okay. So the OTA doesn't flow through our numbers. So, the short answer is no. It is at the hotel level that you see it. Then on your second answer on Hotel Assets. I mean Hotel Assets is two things. One is Orbis and the other one is the lease on EBITDA that we've got in Brazil. And then, there is a couple of one-off assets that didn't get through like I think we mentioned that at least Sofitel Giza and the Sofitel [indiscernible], but these are obviously a much smaller numbers. So, I think the way to model it is that on the one side you’ve Orbis, which essentially is very much -- and this is public data because it is a traded entity. It's very much asset that they own. And so the way to model it is the same way that you used to model HI, i.e. it’s asset that you own. And so if the RevPAR is good, you've got a lot of leverage and it flows very nicely to the bottom line. And if it doesn't go well, you've got the exact opposite effect. And on the lease on EBITDA issue of Brazil, I mean, they're going improve because the situation in Brazil improved but these are not -- this is not the business as you know on to which you make very significant amount of EBIT.

Najet El Kassir

Good evening, everyone. Just two questions, please. Could you please give us a bit of more color about AccorInvest performance in terms of RevPAR and in terms of revenue growth? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Sure. I must admit, I look less and less at that since I am in IFRS 5 discontinued operation. But I would say that the performance of AccorInvest has been very much in line with what you saw last year and very much in line with obviously the European RevPAR. So, because the European RevPAR was good, you did have some positive effect. On the other arm, you may recall that last year was impacted by some renovation that were ongoing and there were some in Latin America and there were some in Asia and there were some in France. So, this is going the opposite way. But, as the overall RevPAR of Europe was good, the performance of AccorInvest was good.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Okay. So, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your attention and your time. And I really look forward seeing you soon. Bye, bye.

