Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Abeona's ABO-202, Revance Update, Ionis/Biogen's New Collaboration

Analysis focus: Abeona Therapeutics

Today we will discuss Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), which is up more than 5% in early trading after announcing that the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) has granted its gene therapy AB-202 an Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinos or Batten disease.

This has been another solid year for ABEO, with shares up more than 33% year-to-date even as the NBI down more than 1.5%. The reason for the strong performance in 2018 has been continued progress made by the company with its pipeline. In 2017, ABEO shares had gained around 230%. Despite last year’s gains, we continue to believe that ABEO has further upside based on the potential of its pipeline, which is focused on ultra-rare diseases.

As we discussed in our earlier articles, the company’s EB-101. The lead investigational candidate is being developed for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). Orphan Drug designated EB-101 has already shown promise in and ABEO is in the process of commencing a late-stage pivotal study with the drug candidate. While the addressable market with EB-101 is small, remember that this is an ultra-rare disease, which gives the company pricing power. The initiation of phase 3 study with EB-101 is the next major catalyst for ABEO and could provide further boost to the stock price.

ABEO’s pipeline also includes AB-101 and AB-102, which are being developed for Sanfillipo syndrome type B and Sanfillipo syndrome type A, respectively. Both diseases have a significant unmet need.

ABEO currently has a consensus price target of $30, which represents an upside of almost 50% from current levels. We believe that the current levels still represent a good entry point for long-term investors.

Stocks in News: Analysis of RVNC, IONS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) provided an update on its business activities. The company presented at its first Investor Day in New York City.

Analysis: Revance said that topline data from the phase 3 SAKURA study evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA (RT002) for Injection for the treatment of frown lines should be available in H2, followed by a U.S. marketing application in H1 2019. The phase 3 ASPEN study evaluating RT002 in moderate-to-severe cervical dystonia (muscle spasms in the neck area) should launch this quarter. Revance also said that 16-week data from a Phase 2a study of RT002 in plantar fasciitis showed a 58% reduction in pain from baseline although there was a strong placebo response as well. A follow-on Phase 2 is planned for H2.

Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) announced a new 10-year collaboration with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) aimed at developing new antisense therapies for neurological disorders.

Analysis: According to the terms of the agreement, Biogen will make a payment of $1 billion to Ionis, which includes $625 million to purchase 11,501,153 shares of IONS common stock at $54.34 per share and $375 million upfront payment. Biogen will also have the option to license candidates identified under the collaboration and will take charge for development and commercialization. Under the agreement, Ionis will be eligible for milestone payments, license fees and royalties on net sales. The transaction is expected to be completed in the current quarter.

In other news

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) announced that the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-0 in favor of an approval for its cannabidiol oral solution for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced the appointment Nick Pizzie, CPA, MBA, as its Chief Financial Officer effective May 16th. Pizzie will take charge from John Golubieski.

Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL) announced the pricing of its public offering of 16 million shares at $3.90 per share. Underwriters to the offering have been granted an option to acquire an additional 2.4 million shares to cover for over-allotment, if any.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) announced that it has commenced a phase 2 study, MO-Ped, evaluating palovarotene in pediatric patients with multiple osteochondromas, the most common benign tumors of the bones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.