Energy Transfer Partners' Latest Balance Sheet Shuffle

Right now, the management team at Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) is hard at work trying to improve its balance sheet. With a debt/equity ratio of 0.97 but with an interest coverage ratio of just 1.8, the company has been faced with pressure by ratings agencies to reduce leverage. On April 18th, management took another step in that direction, but as with most corporate transactions, there are certain tradeoffs that shareholders have to live with.

Management issued more preferred shares

On April 18th, the management team at ETP announced that it had successfully priced what it is calling its Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. What this means is that the preferred units will see distributions that aren't paid out accrue, that there is no time limit in which management must redeem them (or where shareholders can swap them out for common), and the distribution rate will change over time.

At first, the preferred units will have an annual distribution rate of 7.375%, but on May 15th of 2023, that will change. According to the terms of the units, on that date and for every year after, the distribution rate will be variable, calculated by taking the annual floating rate of the 3-month LIBOR and adding to it 4.530%. In the event that interest rates in the US are low at the time, this could prove beneficial for ETP's common shareholders because it could mean a lower annual payment, but absent an economic downturn, that's unlikely to be the case. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates gradually and if this trend continues, we'll likely see the rate rise in the years to come.

In all, management has decided to issue 18 million units at a $25 price (also known as its liquidation preference). In addition, underwriters will have the option to buy 2.7 million units, which means that total cash raised by ETP's issuance will range between $450 million and potentially $517.5 million at the high end. Assuming management so desires, it may elect, on or at any point after May 15th of 2023, to redeem the notes for par, plus any accrued but unpaid distributions.

These are similar to other notes issued recently

This transaction isn't a one-off for ETP. In November of last year, management issued both Series A and Series B preferred units. In the case of the Series A, the firm issued 950 thousand units at $1,000, and with an annual distribution rate of 6.25%. The spread above LIBOR, once the units have been outstanding long enough, will be 4.028%. The Series B units number 550 thousand in all, with a $1,000 price, and bear an annual distribution rate of 6.625% that will also turn variable with a spread over LIBOR of 4.155%.

In all, between these three series of preferred units, management has raised $2.02 billion before fees and about $2 billion following fees. The goal, in each press release on the issue, has been stated as paying down the company's revolving credit facilities and to allocate proceeds toward "general partnership purposes". According to the company's annual report, there was $4.84 billion in credit facility debt at the end of 2017, up from $4.59 billion in the third quarter of the year but down from $5.97 billion at the end of the firm's 2016 fiscal year.

My own view from this and from what I know about ETP is that it may allocate some of the proceeds toward credit facility reduction, but probably not all of it. You see, while management does try to keep its senior-most debt paid down to some degree so that it can utilize its facilities for growth purposes, there are two drawbacks that make the allocation of some of this cash suboptimal.

First, the weighted-average interest rate on its credit facilities today is 2.77%. This compares to the 6.64% seen as a result of its preferred units. The second issue at hand is that ETP has some debt coming due that it will likely have to pay down as opposed to refinancing. This year, the firm needs to pay back $650 million of 2.5% Senior Notes, as well as $600 million of 6.7% Senior Notes. Next year, it'll need to cover $400 million in 9.7% Senior Notes and $450 million of 9% Senior Notes. It would be far more sensible to allocate at least some of these proceeds toward its Senior Notes, especially the higher interested ones.

Management has a reason for doing this

The one bad thing that I can think of about ETP is that it's not thought of very highly among credit ratings agencies. Take, for instance, Moody's (NYSE:MCO). According to the firm, the partnership's senior unsecured debt is rated Baa3 and its credit outlook is classified as negative. As you can see in the image below, this isn't particularly positive. While it is still classified as "investment grade", it's at the very bottom of the category. Meanwhile, the firm's junior subordinated debt is worse, with a rating today of Ba1. That places it at the high end of "non-investment grade" (aka junk).

Taken from Moody's

As you can see in the image below, ETP's junior subordinated debt would be considered to have "speculative elements" and would be "subject to substantial risk". In an effort to decrease leverage, management has resorted to issuing preferred units as opposed to new debt. While these units are rated (they were given a rating of Ba2, which is junk), they still don't count as debt and the only party they step over are common shareholders.

Taken from Moody's

Of course, there is one big negative to preferred units. While ETP's corporate structure makes void the issue of not being able to deduct interest for tax purposes at the company level, one issue that is present is that the distribution rate of the preferred units is already higher than some (but not all) of ETP's Senior Notes. Using proceeds from this issuance to reduce credit facility debt, for instance, would have a negative impact on earnings and cash flow for the enterprise. As an example, if management were to allocate all of the Series C capital raised toward paying down some of its 2.48% credit facility borrowings, it would mean $25.34 million in extra cash outlays every year. Applied to the full $2.02 billion, this figure could rise far higher.

The other issue is the exposure this places on the company in the future. Right now, the Fed Funds Rate is 1.75% and the 3-month LIBOR is 2.36%. Assuming LIBOR rises in tandem with the Fed Funds Rate and we eventually achieve a 3% rate at the Fed Funds level, this would eventually take the Series A units to 7.638%, the Series B units to 7.765%, and the Series C units to 8.14%. This change alone would raise annual cash outlays by an extra $23.41 million, on top of the higher rate already being paid out over some debt alternatives. In a world where interest rates might go higher a few years from now, the pain could be even greater.

Takeaway

The management team at ETP is working to improve its debt picture by lowering debt and, instead, dealing with lower-rated preferred units. This seems like a natural way to address the firm's high leverage, especially considering that total debt today stands at $33.09 billion, but it's not without its negative aspects. Common shareholders have yet one more class of investor between them and the top of the pyramid, and there is the real likelihood that cash flow might suffer from this, especially in a few years if interest rates continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.