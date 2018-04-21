8% Dividend Yield And 19% Upside With MedEquities Realty Trust

MRT has stated an intention to increase the dividend, which can be done safely given the 68% AFFO payout ratio.

Thesis

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) currently represents an attractive value relative to healthcare REIT peers. The share price of MRT has fallen from $12.79/share on July 3rd, 2017, to $10.11 (as of 04/16/2018). This 21% drop in share price has created an opportunity to capitalize on both the attractive current income from the 8.31% dividend yield as well as the significant upside potential.

As shown in the graph below, MRT currently trades at a significant discount (-23%) to net asset value, which is much steeper than the median healthcare REIT discount (-9%).

MRT certainly appears to be cheap relative to the value of its assets, but it is also important to consider valuation on a relative basis, so I have compared the FFO multiple for MRT with that of its healthcare REIT peers. MRT is trading at only 8.45x 2018 FFO. This places MRT second only to Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) for the lowest FFO multiple in the healthcare sector.

MRT is also very attractively priced when measured by adjusted funds from operations. Currently trading at 8.6x 2018 AFFO, MRT is priced 4.5 turns below the healthcare REIT median AFFO multiple of 13.1x.

In order to determine whether such a large discount is warranted or whether it represents a good investment opportunity, I will dig into the data and attempt to determine the fair value of MRT.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust is a healthcare REIT that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The REIT targets healthcare providers or operators that provide higher acuity services. Currently its portfolio consists of skilled nursing facilities (SNF), acute care hospitals (ACH), long-term acute care hospitals (LTACH), behavioral health facilities (BH), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRF), medical office buildings (MOB) and healthcare mortgages. Over the long term, MRT expects the portfolio to be "balanced equally between acute and post-acute facilities, although the balance may fluctuate from time to time due to the impact of individual transactions".

The image above shows the portfolio weighting by asset type and by state. Just over half of this annualized rental and interest income (ARI) comes from properties in Texas, with the rest of income diversified across 5 other states. This income is diversified across numerous operators, the top 6 of which are briefly described in the image below.

There are currently no lease maturities until 2029, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 13 years.

Dividend Yield

As shown in the graph above, the 8.31% dividend yield of MRT is well above the 6.53% median yield of healthcare REITs. Although an 8%+ dividend yield is certainly attractive, it is worth examining whether such a strong dividend is safe. As AFFO/share has continued to grow, the AFFO payout ratio has fallen from 78% in Q2 2017 down to 68% in Q4 2017. This has strengthened dividend coverage and improved the opportunity for future dividend raises. MRT has stated that it is focused on increasing the dividend over the long-term.

Balance Sheet

Total debt as a percentage of total capitalization was 37.6% as of Q4 2017, which is in line with the healthcare peer median of 34.4%. Unlike some of its peers, however, MRT has no debt maturities until 2021. Even this maturity on the floating rate revolving line of credit, which represents 42% of total debt, will likely be pushed back to 2022 due to a 1-year extension option. The fixed-rate term loan will not mature until 2022 and currently represents 58% of MRT's total debt.

MedEquities Realty Trust has a strong balance sheet. With a healthy fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.87x, its debt payments are safer than that of most of its healthcare REIT peers including Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL), which have coverage ratios of only 4.28x and 2.53x respectively.

Q4 Earnings Call

I would strongly recommend to anyone who is considering a purchase of MRT that they listen to the Q4 2017 earnings call. The management team very clearly and candidly covered the strategy behind its financing and investments to a level of detail well beyond what could be fit into this article. Additionally, on the call, it outlined the status of many of the tenants regarding coverage ratios as well as clarifying that no discussions with tenants have yet taken place regarding rent concessions.

Risks

MRT has the second highest G&A/Total Revenue ratio in the healthcare sector, which is to be expected given that MRT has the second smallest market cap, larger than only Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE). This figure should steadily decrease as MRT grows, but it could remain high if management elects to over-compensate itself or maintains too large of a corporate staff. It should be noted that there is not yet any evidence that these mistakes are likely to be made by this management team, but it is a potential risk for any young company of this size and should be monitored as it grows.

Like many of its healthcare peers, MRT has tenants with EBITDAR rent coverage ratios that are uncomfortably low. The average EBITDAR rent coverage at the facility level is only 1.14x (and as low as 1.02x for the skilled nursing and assisted living facilities).

Thankfully, some of the leases have corporate guarantors with significantly better EBITDAR rent coverage. As the obligation to pay the rent comes from the lease guarantors rather than directly from each facility, MRT's ability to continue collecting full rent payments thankfully remains much safer with a total guarantor rent coverage of 1.78x (including 1.81x for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities).

The most recently released EBITDAR rent coverage of 1.78x is lower than the 1.95x coverage a year earlier. This decline is the result of steadily falling SNF/ALF EBITDAR rent coverage, whereas LTACH/IRF Guarantor coverage has remained steady. At 1.81x rent coverage, there is not an immediate risk of lost rent or decreased occupancy, but if this downward trend continues long enough, it could pose significant challenges for MRT. This tenant situation, therefore, remains the most meaningful risk for MRT and should be continuously monitored.

Valuation

The average healthcare REIT trades at a 12.1x Price/FFO multiple as of 04/16/2018. Given that MRT is the newest healthcare REIT, a 1 turn discount from peers for limited track record is appropriate. With a market cap of $322M, MRT is the second smallest healthcare REIT. Smaller REITs typically trade at a discount to their larger peers, so a 2-3 turn discount for size is warranted. However, the 6x fixed charge coverage ratio with no upcoming debt maturities or lease expirations provides a level of balance sheet safety well above its peers, which justifies a 1-2 turn premium. Given these factors, MRT should trade at a 10x multiple on projected 2018 FFO of $1.20, which represents a fair value of $12.00. From the 04/16/2018 closing price of $10.11, MRT has an 18.7% upside.

Conclusion

MRT's share price has fallen significantly since July and remains deeply discounted despite a strong performance, rapidly growing FFO/share and a stable balance sheet. At current pricing, MRT is a great opportunity to collect a high yield with the potential for multiple expansion. Although I cannot predict how long it will take for MRT to trade at a multiple more in line with its peers, I am happy to collect the strong 8.3% dividend yield while I wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRT AND GMRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MRT and GMRE. I am personally long MRT and GMRE. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.