The Fed Guides For The Best But Prepares For The Worst

The Fed’s upbeat guidance is diverging from its advanced preparations to deal with the next economic slowdown. This dissonance is complicating the traditional signal from the flattening yield curve. Some believe the yield curve signals recession, whilst others believe that duration buying signals that it’s time to discount the Fed’s response to the next recession.

The Q1/2018 performances of the global and US economy were observed in the last report, to be decelerating gradually from their strong performances in Q4/2017. It was noted that this deceleration had set even before President Trump’s unleashing of aggressive global trade negotiating terms.

The last report also observed the rising delinquencies in the mobile home loan sector. The contagion appears to be spreading to the subprime auto loan sector in a meaningful way, as banks and private equity firms cut off credit and investment in this sector.

The collapse in the subprime credit sector should not come as a surprise, however. When the Fed began the well signaled in advance normalization process back in 2016, private credit providers responded rationally by tightening also. Euphoria surrounding the economic future, after President Trump was elected and unveiled his stimulus and tax plans, may have stopped the rot in late 2016 and early 2017. Since then, however, things have begun to follow a traditional credit cycle contraction, rather than a violent bursting of a bubble.

The weak performance of the corporate bond market this year signals that the contagion has spread. Thus far the declining credit cycle remains rational, providing little reason for the Fed to worry. The Fed may indeed be encouraged that the signs of excess in the credit markets are being rationally expunged by an effective market rationing of credit. The Fed will also have understood that this contraction in the credit cycle is a tightening of monetary policy per se, that it does not need to exacerbate by aggressively raising interest rates or normalizing its balance sheet.

The American consumer, despite his or her as advertised optimism, is not leveraging up this exuberance irrationally. On the contrary, just as in the capital markets, the consumer deleverage process which began during the Credit Crunch is ongoing. The difference here is that it is now being driven by cautious consumers, rather than by cautious lenders to financially stressed consumers.

Lenders and ultimate consumers are therefore in sync, whilst the capital rationing process is forcing weaker companies to go to the wall. Thus far, this sounds like the normal behavior of an economy where the credit cycle is leading the business cycle lower. Despite the cries of pain from the capital markets, from those who are the wrong way round in bonds and equities, the signals are that the US economy is headed for a soft landing. This will be softened further by the Fed’s commitment to gradually normalize and then to leave a substantially expanded balance sheet in place after QE ends.

The money market forward curve is rationally discounting the incoming data, despite guidance from the Fed and spot market price action to the contrary, with a slight inversion suggesting interest rates may soften in 2020. The forward curve is, however, consistent with the Fed’s dotplot forecasts. What is interesting about the forward curve is that the economic softness is not expected to lead to a radical easing of monetary policy. On the contrary, interest rates start to rise again after the short period of softness. The US economy is therefore predicted to take the normalization in its stride and realise belatedly that the underlying monetary environment still remains loose. This predicted soft landing, once again should give the Fed no cause for concern.

What could possibly go wrong?

As stated in the last report, President Trump may have a less rosy view of the unwinding of the credit cycle amongst the socio-economic grouping (with the exception of the ethnic minorities) who voted for him and beyond this cohort to the borrowing costs of companies who support his agenda. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that older educated white folks are abandoning his cause, which makes him even more reliant on the younger less educated white folks in the economically challenged group. And then there is that Robert Mueller interview thing looming on the horizon. President Trump’s trade war invective exudes his frustration. Observers and the Fed are therefore rightly looking at him for signs of what could possibly go wrong.

The Fed is thus data dependent and Trump dependent. It has a baseline for monetary policy going forward, overlaid upon which is an emerging policy strategy, based upon the President’s new initiatives.

Speaking after the disappointing March Employment Situation report, New York Fed President John Williams distanced himself from his pet project of inflation targeting and opined that he sees no reason to change his support for further gradual interest rate rises over the next two years. Also speaking post-employment report, Chairman Powell practically agreed verbatim with Williams. Neither speaker saw any reason to change their position based on the current state of rhetoric in the emerging trade war posturing.

Despite Powell’s prosaic delivery, there was a small hint that he may not be as data dependent as he represents himself as being. In a Q&A session, he committed the empirical heresy of speculating that “it makes all the intuitive sense” that there is a disinflationary bias in the global economy today caused by excessive production and distribution capacity which are enabled by the productivity multipliers of technology. This extemporizing has to be right up there with ex-NY Fed President Bill Dudley’s words to the same effect in relation to the retail price disinflation impact of iPhones.

It should therefore be noted that Chairman Powell is quite capable of flip-flopping, if practical policy expediency driven by events overtakes his composure. This author will therefore say that Powell is not “data dependent”, but is rather “policy reactive”. This means that his bias is to react to events rather than to anticipate them. The signalling power of capital markets price discovery will therefore have to then be confirmed by real economic data before Powell changes his view.

Currently, Chairman Powell is looking in the rear view mirror and responding to historical data that has shown economic strength and then extrapolated it forward. In his current frame of mind, he will therefore need at least two months of sequential weakening trend economic data for him to flip-flop and change his stance. At a push, however, he could quite easily capitulate (as all Fed Chairman do) if events snowball out of control.

Speaking after the employment data, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans clutched onto the inflation targeting baton. Whilst noting that the global economy had achieved synchronized growth, he counselled that the Fed should be doing its bit to make sure that inflation remains sustained towards and above target. In his view, getting inflation expectations back north of 2% is the “biggest issue” now facing the Fed.

Raphael Bostic, Evans and the other inflation targeting conspirators will have noted Powell’s psyc-profile and will have seen fertile ground to provide “intuitive” justification for adopting it. Since Powell is a believer in global disinflation, his resistance to adopting inflation targeting should not be difficult to nudge. Since this policy allows the Fed to meet its dual mandate much more easily, by letting inflation overshoot the 2% target without aggressively tightening monetary policy, Powell should be even easier to persuade.

Incoming Richmond Fed President Thomas I. Barkin should be a classical data dependent actor, based on his consulting background. There is added pressure on him to hit the ground running since the rotating system makes him an FOMC voter this year. Looking into his background, it appears that he served as a part-time Fed member, under James Lockhart in the Atlanta Fed, during the depths of the Credit Crunch and early experiments with QE. Barkin therefore has invaluable experience, gained during the crisis, from both the private sector and the Fed viewpoint.

Barkin will also be well acquainted with new Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. This acquaintance should mean that he is no stranger to the thesis supporting inflation targeting and should also therefore be easier to persuade to support it. Barkin describes himself as “pragmatic” which sounds like code for data dependent. It may also be code for “policy reactive”, but this remains to be seen.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan opined that he will be led by the yield curve this year, rather than trade war headlines. His rhetoric also implies that he is already at his limit for interest rate increases that his voting colleagues should vote for this year. His circumspection was clear in his commentary that: “I’m (Kaplan) not going to say blindly we should be raising rates if the curve keeps flattening.”

Kaplan seems to be boxing himself in quite nicely thank you very much, thanks to his slavish attachment to the yield curve. Whilst saying that he has no problem being restrictive, he then frames this within his overall view of the yield curve by saying that he does not want to have short term interest rates above long term ones. He is therefore restrictive until this triggers a recession by traditional yield curve inversion measures.

All that is required is some softening of the inflation data and some duration buying to effectively rule Kaplan out of the game. If inflation suddenly spiked, the inversion of the curve predicated on faster and greater rate hikes would also prevent him from following through on his promise to be restrictive. On the other hand, he might get lucky if inflation continues to accrete slowly to target. Kaplan’s forecast is for an economic slowdown next year, so he has virtually imprisoned himself already. Kaplan’s rhetoric signals that he really believes in the happy outcome which makes his guidance self-fulfilling.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard believes that the curve could be significantly inverted within six months. As the yield curve and its current flattening are taking on increasing significance for the Fed and market observers, it is instructive to understand what exactly Mr Market is saying through yield curve signals. The US bond markets understand Mr Market as saying that the Fed will be done normalizing by 2020. Duration buyers are thus already anticipating the end of the normalization with their purchases. The flattening of the curve is therefore a Bull Flattening, rather than a Bear Flattening predicated on short term interest rates rising aggressively to fight inflation. Since interest rates are already low, even as they approach the turning point at which they stop rising in 2020, it is difficult to get too excited about owning fixed income. The action is to be had in riskier assets, hence the Fed’s current quest to contain this bubble until at least 2020!

The minutes of the last FOMC meeting, where interest rates were increased, revealed that there was unanimity in the view that the economy and inflation are strengthening. There was however some dissonance over what the growing trade war headwind or the rising fiscal tailwind portended. The view of Trump risk is creating dissonance at the Fed.

Outgoing lame duck New York Fed President Bill Dudley did his bit to paper over the cracks of dissonance and thus to make his exit smoother. His latest valedictorian guidance opined that further gradual rate increases can be expected unless inflation suddenly spikes. The two biggest uncertainties according to him are from trade wars and fiscal stimulus, each acting as counter headwind and tailwind respectively. His ultimate target is for a 3% Fed Funds rate, although he will be long gone from the New York Fed when this happens.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic believes that the current trade war threat is confusing an otherwise healthy picture of the US economy. He still sticks to his baseline scenario, that the Fed should get back to normal gradually, regardless of the confusion.

On the trade war front, the signals from the two presidents suggest that they are coming closer to sitting down for a fully negotiated bilateral trade deal. Speaking at the Chinese version of Davos, President Xi promised to open the Chinese economy further, thus preparing the grounds for a negotiated settlement between the two nations. President Trump then responded with alacrity that he is optimistic of reaching a deal. He also chose to include a footnote that he is close to a deal on NAFTA.

People close to the negotiations allege that China offered a $50 billion sweetener to cut the trade deficit, but America rejected this immediately. Technology is the alleged sticking point between the two countries, requiring further negotiation. The President has also intimated that he might U-Turn on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) which he initially hated. The US Treasury heavily criticized China’s lack of progress on the re-balancing its trade surplus, but fell short of naming it as a currency manipulator or recommending punitive measures.

The trade war headwind is suddenly dissipating as fast as it appeared, but this could change at any moment with a Tweet. The Fed should therefore in theory press on with the normalization until informed otherwise. If the incoming data is still soft, then this suggests that the US economy is decelerating for reasons other than just trade wars so that the Fed should pay closer attention and become less trigger happy with rate hikes.

As always, the data picture is occluded. The first sign of trade war impacts was evident in the recently released Beige Book for March. The first thing to note is that the economy was described as “modest” to “moderate” in growth terms. The impact of metal tariffs manifested itself in massive stockpiling and the passing on of large price increases immediately to manufacturing customers. The impact of tariffs therefore seems to be Stagflationary. The headwind from price rises may thus temper the enthusiasm of the FOMC to accelerate its rate hike process even if there is a secondary round pass through to consumer prices.

In the last two articles in this series Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has emerged, as the voice of clarity and perspicacity that has made the job of Fed watching significantly easier, in this continued period of obfuscation until Chairman Powell cleans up the guidance process. Once again, he was recently on hand to parse and frame perceptions of what the Fed is thinking about and trying to do.

If his erudite communications continue, some will soon be asking why he is not Chairman or recently elected Vice Chairman! He has already started to discount the trade war headwind into his interest rate trajectory prediction. His latest speech warned about the risk of falling behind the curve, by not adhering to the current rate increase trajectory. He opined that thus far the tight labor market has not manifested itself in higher wages, but that he feels that a tipping point is close at hand whereby employers’ only options to attract and retain labor are through higher compensation.

The last report also observed that Rosengren links the risk of falling behind the curve to the wider financial stability risk associated with elevated asset prices. On this previous speaking occasion, Rosengren linked his monetary policy warning to his view that financial regulation rollback is compounding the asset bubble risk in systemically important institutions. Taking a longer term view, Rosengren also warned about the current dangerous policy mix of pro-cyclical monetary policy and pro-cyclical fiscal positions.

Having warned on the short-term bubble risks of this policy mix, Rosengren then looked further into the future in his following speech to a point in time where all the associated discounting of future growth that has been pulled into the present has been exhausted. At this tipping point, he sees the risk that neither the Fed nor the Treasury will have counter-cyclical monetary and fiscal policy buffers to deliver.

In search of a counter-cyclical financial stability buffer, to deploy in the absence of counter-cyclical monetary and fiscal policy tools, he also draws a blank. Fed bank stress tests, are the only stability tool that he finds and he finds them to be flawed, since they may actually tighten liquidity in practice when they are needed in times of financial stress. There is no counter-cyclical capital buffer at all in current legislation. Although Rosengren steers clear of the political situation one can easily conclude that, in these days of Trump regulatory rollback, capital buffers are dead on arrival. In fact, the roll back of regulations is currently providing a further pro-cyclical stimulus!

The situation is dire. In the next economic slowdown, the Fed and the Treasury will be out of conventional fiscal and monetary policy ammunition. Neither will they have a financial stability weapon tool in their toolbox.

Rosengren’s suggestion, that policy makers should now be looking at which buffers should be built up, is academic at best and futile at worst. The Fed is on its own on this one. Evidently, Rosengren will call for the building of a further conventional monetary policy buffer through continued interest rate increases.

Exter’s Pyramid

What speaks loudest, in its absence from Rosengren’s latest speech, is the policy tool of unconventional monetary policy. In layman’s terms, this is when the Fed just makes things up as it goes along and buys financial assets. Clearly, unconventional monetary will be wheeled swiftly into action during the next downturn. Qualitative Easing may even have to be deployed, since the Fed has already exhausted much of the US Treasury debt out there that it bought during Quantitative Easing.

It should be noted that other central bank global thought leaders are turning their minds and nudging their audience towards broad acceptance of Qualitative Easing in the next economic slowdown. Rosengren is not alone. The groundwork and the global audience is already being prepared for this eventuality. A recent example comes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). In a thought leadership conference, the idea of the RBA directly buying residential mortgages was floated. The audience never blinked and deemed it quite plausible under appropriate circumstances. All that is now required is for Wall Street and academia to jump on the bandwagon and this plausibility will become certainty.

Rosengren is not so clear about how much of the current rump of QE to leave in the system when the normalization ends though. Given his views on the need for a significant conventional monetary policy cushion, one can assume that he sees a great deal of QE being left in the system so that the Fed will have some kind of unconventional buffer to mitigate the next economic slowdown.

The Fed will therefore be the only agency capable of dealing with the next downturn. In a parallel move towards this position, the Fed is also embracing the power in the macrostability governance executive, in order to put itself in a position to respond with alacrity and force when the time is right.

The Fed looks set to transcend all other Federal regulators when it comes to macrostability issues, so it will become well placed to mitigate any market risks from its falling behind the curve. The House recently passed legislation to make the Fed the sole custodian of what will remain of the Volcker Rule once President Trump has eviscerated it. The Fed has therefore been clearly tipped to deal with the next slowdown if it gets serious.

Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari seems to have been influenced by Rosengren’s powers of persuasion. It should be noted that Kashkari is viewed as a Dove, so his conversion to accepting tighter monetary policy must be on more than just progress on the inflation front. Chattering on the sidelines as a non-voting Fed President this year, Kashkari recently talked up the impact of the Trump stimulus over the trade war headwinds. Consequently, he is now in more of a hurry to get back to normal and raise interest rates. Evidently, Kashkari has his eyes fixed on the next slowdown and believes that a conventional monetary policy buffer must be built in anticipation of it, even if this makes him look like a Hawk.

There is further evidence of Rosengren-induced consensus in the non-voting ranks. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also advocates the continued gradual building of a conventional interest rate cushion to deal with the next economic slowdown. He does not fear the inflation warning signals from the tight labor market. On the contrary the muted signs of wage inflation, at this point in the economic expansion, convince him that gradualism is the way to go.

New York Fed President John Williams also seems to be persuaded by Rosengren’s thesis although this may have more to do with the fact that this thesis fits nicely with his own view on inflation targeting. Williams believes that inflation will hit target in 2019 and then hang around at this level the following year. The slow accretion to target, combined with inertia at target, lends itself nicely to Williams’ view that a period of overshooting can be tolerated without dire consequences for the economy. One can see how Rosengren’s thesis is a key element in Williams’ own inflation targeting thesis. If inflation does not suddenly spike, the synthesis of their views will drive monetary policy for the next two years. All the Fed has to do then is to talk down any overshooting of asset prices, once speculators understand how this synthesis leads to continued expansive monetary policy.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard practically opined the case of Rosengren’s policy conclusions verbatim, in her latest speech on bank capital adequacy. She warned of growing pro-cyclical pressures, including rising asset prices and leverage, so that consequently it is too early to revisit bank capital adequacy regulation rollback. She also said that it is appropriate to require banks to build a counter-cyclical capital buffer, directly leading on from the thought leadership of Rosengren.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester clearly sings from the same page as Rosengren as they share the same fear of asset price bubbles. In her latest speech, she reiterated the need for continued gradual rate hikes, to sustain the economy without placing it at risk from an overheated capital market.

A clear schism is opening up between Rosengren’s disciples and the new Trump hires led by Chairman Powell and Randal Quarles. Evidently Fed resistance to watering down regulations is strong and the new hires true loyalties are being tested. An ugly playing out of this divide, with accompanying Tweets in the public domain, could further unsettle markets. This schism should not be over-hyped just yet however. Brainard herself is supportive of Volcker Rule changes, so there is clearly room for compromise. The current thesis and counter-thesis should be seen as everyone getting their points on the table, in order to create consensus going forward. The good news is that rules and regulations are not going to be slashed and burned with gay abandon, just because the White House demands.

The views of Rosengren and Williams should also be put into a wider global context, as recently framed by the IMF. The IMF basically sees global economic softening occurring this year and next year. Q1/2018 economic data from the major global economies affirms the view that this softening has begun. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin recently admitted that the fiscal stimulus has been frontloaded, so there is no further tailwind to be expected here either. This global backdrop supports the Fed’s continued gradual building of a conventional monetary policy cushion. It also supports the thesis for inflation targeting and overshooting. The window appears to be closing a little faster on the global growth side than the Fed and other central banks would have liked. This window closing therefore sets limits on just how much of a conventional interest cushion can be built until it fully closes. The Fed is ahead of the global central banks on this. It will therefore go into the next slowdown with a stronger ability to deal with it. The faster closing of the window may also accelerate the Fed’s move to adopt inflation targeting formally.

If the Fed is lucky, the US economy will land softly; and all that will be required is the application of its conventional monetary policy buffer through reversing interest rate hikes. This is the current narrative being told by the Fed and also being warmly received by the markets despite the volatile price action of the discounting process. The Fed is not however in control of what goes on in the rest of the world. There is scant evidence that other central banks have built up any conventional monetary policy buffers during the recovery since 2008. A global trade war would raise the probability of the slowdown going global, which is why central bankers are so fearful of President Trump. If the slowdown goes global, then unconventional monetary policies including global Qualitative Easing will need to be rolled out swiftly across the global economy. Current dip buyers of said qualitative assets take note. The Fed doesn’t want to have to pay up for them when it does Qualitative Easing next, so it is trying to deflate their prices now!

