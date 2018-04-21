Small Cap Dividend Spotlight: Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands' (NYSE:TUP) stock has tumbled more than 40% since last July on a consistent flow of negative news. Most recently, TUP revised its first-quarter earnings forecast down by 14% to $0.87-0.92 from a previous range of $1.01-1.06. Customer service, supply chain, and tax issues were the main reasons for the revision. With that being said, I see the stock as being significantly undervalued for the following reasons:

Free cash flow is expected to rebound to $170-180 million in 2018, an increase of approximately $30 million over 2017. Free cash flow should further rebound in future years as TUP completes its reengineering program. This yields 51% upside potential in a conservative discounted cash flow model. TUP is performing well in Emerging Markets, especially China and Brazil, which could push TUP to a growth trajectory in the coming years. The company currently has a dividend yield of 6.52%, which is supported by free cash flow. Based on TUP's 2018 free cash flow projection, this should equal dividend coverage of approximately 80%. It has attractive fundamental valuations including a Forward P/E of 8.51x and a PEG of 0.73x.

Tupperware Brands' Operations

Driving TUP's net loss for 2017 was a number of non-recurring expenses:

A $375 million expense related to implementation of the Tax Act.

$66 million in reengineering and other impairment charges. These charges are primarily related to restructuring actions to improve its supply chain. The restructuring charges also relate to TUP's decision to wind down the Beauticontrol reporting unit due to a history of declining revenues and operating losses.

A $62.9 million charge for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. This impairment is related to Fuller Mexico.

These non-recurring expenses totaled to $503.9 million for 2017. Once that's removed, TUP's performance would have been comparable to last year.

Data Source: TUP's SEC filings

Sales have lagged in developed markets like Europe and North America, but aren't as bad as the figures appear. The large declines have largely been from foreign exchange rates and less so on actual volume. Emerging Markets is where TUP is performing well, especially South America (mostly Brazil). TUP is also performing well in China (33% increase in sales during Q4 2017), which is being offset by declines in Indonesia and India.

Dividend Analysis

TUP's dividend currently yields 6.52% on an annual basis. The dividend started back in 1996 and has never seen a reduction in over 20 years. The last increase was in 2014, and I don't expect there to be any increase during 2018. Given recent performance, TUP barely produced enough free cash flow to cover the dividend over the last couple of years. As I'll discuss below, I do expect the dividend to be maintained for the foreseeable future.

Tupperware Brands' 2018 Forecast

For 2018, TUP originally expected sales to grow by 2% to 4%, GAAP EPS of $4.50 to $4.65, and non-GAAP EPS of $5.09 to $5.24. Given the recent downward revision of the first quarter, I'd expect these figures to all get revised downward as well, which the company will update on its next earnings release (April 25th). The good news is that free cash flow is expected to remain unchanged from original expectations. According to TUP's CFO:

"For 2018, we foresee $75 million of capital expenditures and to come in with cash flow from operating activities, net of investing activities, including that CapEx of $170 million to $180 million. This includes an assumption of $70 million of cash payments for reengineering. On the reengineering program, we continue to expect overall cost to be $100 million to $110 million, of which $65 million was recorded in 2017. We foresee incurring $30 million in 2018. The total cash cost of the program still is expected to be $90 million to $100 million, which includes the $13 million paid in 2017 and the $70 million foreseen for 2018. Not in the cash flow forecast are potential proceeds from sales of assets made excess in light of reengineering action."

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The model below assumes TUP generates $175 million in free cash flow during 2018, which is the median of its 2018 expectations. From there, I assume 3% annual growth, which should be easily achievable given lowering cash outflows from the reengineering program in future years.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow $175 million.

"r" is the required rate of return, and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Tupperware Brands' Historical Multiples

TUP also looks cheap based on its historical valuation multiples too (data provided by Yahoo Finance and Reuters):

Forward P/E of 8.51 (5-year average of 13.3x)

Forward PEG of 0.73x (5-year average of 1.1x)

Price/Sales of 0.97 (5-year average of 1.4x)

Enterprise Value to Free Cash Flow is also within its 5-year range, but remember that the last 12 months were not that great and there should be growth in 2018 and beyond. If this ratio stays in the same range, I'd expect a solid boost to the stock price.

TUP EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

TUP is still undergoing a reengineering program, which has caused performance to be sluggish, but there are some indications that better times lay ahead. This is often the best time to buy a stock, and that's how I feel about Tupperware Brands. The trajectory in Emerging Markets will help put the company back on a nice growth curve in the future and valuations are currently attractive. I especially like TUP's free cash flow, which supports the large dividend and shows significant stock price appreciation potential based on a discounted cash flow model. Even at current performance, the stock is reasonably valued given a EV/FCF multiple of 19x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.