ASML Holding Doesn't See A Memory Slowdown

So we think shares will find support at the levels of today at the lower end of their rising trend channel.

While Q2 gross margins are guided down, this problem will disappear during the rest of the year as margins will steadily improve.

Management of lithography market leader ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) argued during the Q1CC that it was excited about 2018:

"We're increasingly optimistic about our 2018 outlook as compared to a quarter ago as we see strengthening demand in memory while Logic demand remains soft... Based on expected growth and current guidance, we expect to see a significant increase in revenue in the second half of the year. And, in summary, stronger DPT will be primarily driven by memory and stronger EUV will be primarily driven by Logic."

But it appears that investors are considerably less so:

Shares sold off quite a bit on the figures, which is kind of odd as there was very little wrong with these:

Revenue growth came in strong at +18% with revenues at €2.29B, above expectations of €2.23.

EPS of €1.26 was above expectations of €1.17.

The outlook wasn't exactly soft either:

There are more positives

China is emerging as a major player, with 7 orders for greenfield sites going to the domestic Chinese chip players.

EUV is scaling from 10 systems last year, 20 systems this year, and at least 30 the next.

EUV second generation (EUV high-NA) is already taking orders, four to be precise.

The company is still increasing the capacity of its traditional (DUV) technology even if EUV is scaling up.

So the company is set to keep on growing on the basis of China and technology (EUV).

Memory worries?

Well, we know worries about a fading memory (both DRAM and NAND Flash) boom pop up from time to time, and there is a marked shift from memory to logic in bookings activity:

But this is much less significant than one might think. Here is management (Q1CC):

"On the order trends, or actually, you're giving exactly the argument why we stopped giving order guidance. Because you can draw easily very strange conclusions for it. I mean, the way that we plan our shipments is an 18-month in-depth view with our customers on their expansion plans, on their capacity roll-out plans and technology transitions and orders come in from a very few customers in batches. So it doesn't say anything."

Management doesn't see much of a problem on the horizon. From Q1CC:

"With strengthening demand in both DRAM and NAND, we see significant year-over-year growth. Based on current third-party estimates for both DRAM and NAND, this demand growth against our view of bit supply growth, we don't see major concerns regarding supply/demand balance throughout the year."

When asked, management argued that memory is the growth driver for 2018. In fact, its customers seem to be in a bit of a scramble. From Q1CC:

"Look at the announced capacity additions over the last three, four months, our customers are reallocating memory types to free up space for memories where they can make most money, which in this case is DRAM."

Now of course that means something different for the company than for memory producers. For the latter, like Micron (MU), it can both be interpreted as a sign of market strength as well as one of coming weakness.

The latter as it opens up the perspective of added capacity could end the long boom in memory prices (both DRAM and NAND Flash).

Ultimately, that will also feedback to ASML, of course, as that would lead to less CapEx by the memory producers. But we're not there yet.

However, for those that like to worry about memory industry balance, there was perhaps one data point in the CC that could produce such worries, and that had to do with China. From Q1CC:

"We plan to ship to over 15 Greenfield fabs in 2018. It may be interesting to note that of these fabs, the majority will be in the China region of which seven are for domestic Chinese customers."

That's already two more greenfield fabs than was mentioned in the previous quarter CC. Management argues that it's spread between foundry, logic and memory, so it's not only the latter.

And these fabs won't come online instantly; they will have to go through a rigorous qualification process first.

Margins

ASML Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Margin already came in strong (Q1CC):

"Gross margin for the quarter came in at 48.7%, which was 70 basis points above the upper end of our guidance range, driven by both volume and mix. Overall OpEx came in slightly above guidance with R&D expense at €357 million and SG&A expenses at €114 million."

But according to management, gross margins are set to increase because of a pull-in in deferred revenue:

"If you recall Q1, we shipped three systems, and we recognized only one. So we basically have that catch-up quarter... I think it's right to assume that we are steadily increasing the margin and we're not spelling it out anymore because of movements between quarters."

But not directly (Q1CC):

"Gross margin for the quarter is expected to be around 43%, impacted by the significant increase in EUV sales in the quarter. R&D expenses for Q2 will reflect continued accelerated investments in our portfolio and will come in at around €375 million. SG&A is expected to come in at about €115 million."

That margin decline in Q2 is what caused the decline in the stock price, at least according to Investor Business Daily. If that's indeed the case, then we could expect a recovery later in the year as the margin picture improves.

Cash and Balance Sheet

The company really generates substantial amounts of cash:

ASML Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Its balance sheet is very sound:

And what does the company do with all that cash:

Share-based compensation isn't trending up much, and the number of outstanding shares is actually falling:

ASML Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

ASML PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

There is no way getting around the assessment that shares are expensive (the sales multiple especially), but keep in mind:

These figures are GAAP and backward looking.

ASML dominates its industry and in all likelihood is set to keep on doing that, making great inroads in EUV and its sequence, EUV high-NA (it's taking orders as far out as 2024 on the latter).

The company pays a dividend, although the yield (0.65% at present) is really rather modest.

Conclusion

There is much angst in the chip world that the boom in chips might be coming to an end. There isn't much if any in the data and information that ASML provided in relation to its first quarter that warrants these concerns, apart from the great ramp-up in China.

Insofar as Q1 gross margins were responsible for the negative market reaction, that problem should wither as the year progresses. The shares are also trading at the low end of their rising trend channel; we've seen nothing in the figures or guidance to suspect a breakdown of that channel.

