U.S. IPO Week Ahead: DocuSign Leads Tech IPO Surge In 6-Deal Week

Six companies are scheduled to raise a combined $1.3 billion in the week ahead. Digital signature unicorn DocuSign (DOCU) headlines the week, combining high sales, fast growth and positive cash flow. It, Ceridian HCM (CDAY) and Smartsheet (SMAR) are each pitching their software platforms at $1+ billion valuations, continuing with the recent pickup in tech IPOs. The tech sector is the clearest bright spot of the 2018 IPO market. We'll see if that holds up this week. Other deals include a laser manufacturer, a personal lines insurance brokerage, and a small biotech.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Ceridian HCM

Minneapolis, MN $420M

$2,753M $19-21

21,000,000 Goldman

JPMorgan Provides enterprises with human capital management software. DocuSign

San Francisco, CA $543M

$4,676M $24-26

21,700,000 Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Provides a cloud-based electronic signature platform. Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Westlake, TX $128M

$525M $14-16

8,530,000 JPMorgan

BofA ML Operates and franchises personal lines insurance agencies in the US. nLight (LASR)

Vancouver, WA $76M

$533M $13-15

5,400,000 Stifel

Raymond James Leading manufacturer of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers. Smartsheet

Bellevue, WA $128M

$1,204M $10-12

11,632,950 Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Provides a spreadsheet-based work collaboration platform. Taiwan Liposome Co. (TLC)

Taipei City, Taiwan $35M

$246M $7.46

4,691,689 Cantor Fitz. Developing lipid formulations of approved drugs for pain and eye disease.

DocuSign, the world's top e-signature solution, aims to raise $542 million at a $4.7 billion market cap. Venture-backed DocuSign targets an estimated $25 billion market. It offers over 300 pre-built integrations with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to its more than 370,000 customers. While revenue growth has recently decelerated, its 36% growth to over $500 million in sales along with its positive free cash flow should attract investors. Insiders are selling 26% of the deal.

Ceridian HCM Holding, which offers a human capital management platform to enterprises, is targeting $420 million at a $2.8 billion market value. LBO'd in 2007, this legacy payroll processor acquired fast-growing HR platform provider Dayforce in 2012. It now offers a full suite of services including payroll, benefits, workforce management and recruiting to over 3,000 customers. Its Dayforce segment has been growing at 45%+ at scale, taking share in the nearly $20 billion HCM payroll and applications market, which is growing at 9%. However, Ceridian's legacy businesses create a drag on overall growth and the company will be highly leveraged at 5.0x 2017 net debt/adjusted EBITDA post-IPO. Ceridian is dual listing on the NYSE and TSX.

Work collaboration platform Smartsheet is targeting $128 million at a $1.2 billion market value. Smartsheet is addressing a multi-billion-dollar opportunity and has grown revenue at 60%+ in each of the past two years. Dollar-based net retention was 130% in FY17 and has been expanding. However, that growth has come at a high cost: S&M spend soared in FY18, widening its already steep net loss.

nLight, which manufactures high-power lasers made with semiconductor chips and optical fiber, aims to raise $76 million at a $533 million market value. The company recently expanded gross margin to 37% in 2017, and the market is expected to grow at 12% to $4 billion in 2020. However, nLight faces high customer concentration (top two were 24% of 2017 sales) and has low revenue visibility and high fixed costs.

Personal lines insurance brokerage Goosehead Insurance is targeting $128 million at a $525 million market cap. Goosehead believes its business model, which separates sales from service and offers policies from over 80 carriers, provides a better insurance solution for consumers. Its anticipated franchise expansion should help the company grow geographically. However, risks include highly concentrated revenue (six carriers accounted for 61% of commissions in 2017) and its reliance on the fees charged by insurance carriers.

Taiwan Liposome Company aims to raise $35 million at a $246 million market value. This clinical stage specialty pharma is using its proprietary technology to develop lipid formulations of approved drugs for pain and eye disease. Taiwan Liposome expects to have its four lead candidates in pivotal clinical trials in 2019. The company is listed on the Taipei Exchange under 4152.

Alzheimer's biotech Alzheon (NASDAQ:ALZH) and UK-based rare disease biotech Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) are both day-to-day.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 3.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down -0.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 3.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 0.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) (OTCPK:DNNGY) and Samsung BioLogics.