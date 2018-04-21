Home Depot Building For The Long Haul

By The Valuentum Team

Image shown: Home Depot's long-term targets. The company's 40%+ ROIC target is incredible, and we think the executive team can pull it off (source of image).

We've been terribly wrong about the resilience of the home-improvement retailing industry through the course of this multi-year bull market. Perhaps it was the credit crunch and the collapse in the housing market during the past decade that has acted as an overhang to our views, influencing our overly conservative stance with respect to forecasts. The goal of deriving any fair value estimate for a stock, however, rests on evaluating the balance sheet and modeling future free cash flows in helping to parse out a normalized multiple to place on normalized earnings.

Though it may be possible today that Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) equity is trading at or near peak earnings and the market may be placing a multiple on those near-peak earnings at the high end of a reasonable range, Home Depot has proven us wrong time and time again. People are comfortable investing in their houses, even if their residences don't turn out to be fantastic investments, and this may never change. For the Do-It-Yourself crowd, Home Depot's associates are incredibly helpful, too, and it is no surprise to us that management rewarded them with a one-time bonus as a result of tax reform.

Home Depot At A Glance

Image Source: Home Depot, 2018 Raymond James Conference

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. Its stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn/garden products. Its stores average ~104,000 square feet of enclosed space, with ~24,000 additional square feet of outside garden area. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Home Depot's financial performance depends in part on the stability of the housing, residential construction and home improvement markets, which have been resilient of late. However, these markets can and do experience wild swings over the course of a full economic cycle. Our ongoing anticipation of the next downturn may have made our forecasts of Home Depot's future potential overly conservative in the past, but we do expect another downturn, the timing of which is the only uncertainty.

Home Depot has an interesting growth strategy. Canada and Mexico are core pieces in this strategy, where it is the #1 home improvement retailer. As of the end of fiscal 2017 (ended January 2018), ~13% of the firm's total stores were in Canada or Mexico. The strategy also involves saying no to international expansion into new geographies and large acquisitions to 'buy' sales

Home Depot serves three primary customer groups: Do-It-Yourself customers, Do-It-For-Me customers, and professional customers (tradesmen). Home Depot plans to focus more on its professional customers, where average tickets are substantially larger. Providing recurring MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) needs is among its core initiatives in this area.

In fiscal 2020, management is targeting revenue of ~$120 billion (reflecting compound annual growth of 4.5%-6%), an operating margin of ~15.0% at the high end of the range, and ROIC of 40%+. We think these marks are achievable, and in light of Home Depot's fantastic performance in recent years, they may even be conservative. The growth in comparable store sales, for example, is running north of 7%, with the company posting a 7.5% mark during the fourth quarter of 2017 and comp growth in the US coming in at 7.2%. Home Depot continues to find a way to drive more sales out of each existing store, and it is doing so at tremendous levels of return on invested capital.

The drivers of home improvement spending are many (as shown in image above). Though housing price appreciation can't be something to bank on, we do think that housing turnover is a key driver as family's personalize their living spaces, finish a basement, or put an addition on their house. Ongoing repairs and major repairs on existing housing stock are nice recurring dynamics in the home improvement retailing market.

Home Depot's Dividend on a Solid Foundation

Image Source: Valuentum

Home Depot's impressive financial performance of late, specifically its strong free cash flow generation, has allowed it to raise its dividend in a big way. In February of this year, for example, the company upped its payout by nearly 16%, and this hefty pace comes after years of growing it since the doldrums of the Financial Crisis of late last decade. The dividend paid on March 22 of this year marked the 124th consecutive quarter Home Depot has paid a dividend. We find this streak to truly be remarkable because it is one that includes the housing meltdown, where it may have been more-than-acceptable for the company to have conservatively cut its payout and be forgiven. We think the fact that it didn't speaks to how much management cares with respect to delivering on the dividend. Here's what we have to say in its Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Home Depot's performance over the past several years has been nothing short of impressive, and the home improvement market is anticipated to remain strong in the near term. As a result, comparable store sales growth in the mid-single digits and ongoing margin expansion are expected to drive earnings per share growth of roughly 28% in the company's fiscal 2018. The firm's free cash flow generation is the basis of its dividend strength, as it has been more than enough (averaging over $8.7 billion from fiscal 2015-2017) to cover annual run rate cash dividend obligations of ~$4.2 billion as of fiscal 2017. Free cash flow has been trending in the right direction of late (up to ~$10.1 billion in fiscal 2017 from ~$6.8 billion in fiscal 2014) as well. Potential Weaknesses Home Depot's large net debt position (~$23.4 billion as of the end of fiscal 2017 inclusive of short term debt) weighs on its Dividend Cushion ratio. Share repurchases, which we find a poor use of capital given the lack of valuation opportunity we see in shares, have eaten up ~$21.9 billion in the past three fiscal years (2015-2017) in capital that could have been used to boost the dividend or shore up the balance sheet. The home improvement market cannot continue the pace it is on forever, and when it does weaken, Home Depot's free cash flow could come under pressure, the impact of which will only be compounded by its sizable net debt position. We see no reason to doubt the firm's dividend health in the foreseeable future, however.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

We've been behind Home Depot's story as we continue to build in the next recession in our discounted cash flow modeling framework that we ultimately think will happen. It is feasible that we may still be conservative with our forecasts in arriving at our point fair value estimate of $158 per share (meaningfully below where shares of Home Depot are currently trading), but we don't think we're out of the ballpark. Our top-line numbers are in line with what management is anticipating and our operating margins are about "right," too. We could be too punitive with our cost of capital assumption, but Home Depot is still a cyclical entity with net debt. It has above-average fundamental risk, in our view.

Perhaps what we're most concerned about is if the market gets increasingly more comfortable in assigning a relatively high earnings multiple on near-peak earnings per share. In the event the market corrects and resets valuations, Home Depot's equity could be in for a shellacking. Putting elevated multiples on near-peak cycle earnings is a classic no-no when it comes to intrinsic valuation processes, but we fully admit that 2018 performance could be nowhere near peak earnings just yet, especially given management's 2020 targets, and its increasing focus on driving return on invested capital north of 40%! Home Depot has handled the worst of times better than most during the Financial Crisis, and it is now basking in the glory of a prolonged economic recovery/expansion. Home Depot continues to build for the long haul, and we like that.

