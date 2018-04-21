Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blockbusters And Trump Talks Drug Prices

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Earnings for companies listed in the S&P 500 Index are up 26% from a year ago for the first batch of Q1 reports. 83% of the S&P 500 reporters have topped EPS estimates so far and 71% have bested revenue estimates. That strong start to the season really gets put to the test next week as a huge number of heavy hitters step up to the plate. Investors also have their eyes back on interest rates to see if the 10-year Treasury yield will hit the 3% mark. The move higher in rates is pressuring consumer staples stocks such as Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) - already reeling from profit hits due to pricing competition. Also in the spotlight, President Trump is due to give a speech on drug prices on April 26 at the White House. During the campaign, Trump didn't get too far into the weeds on the issue, but did say Big Pharma was "getting away with murder" on prices. He also called drug prices a "top priority" during his State of the Union address. Healthcare industry watchers aren't discounting that a wildcard could be thrown out by POTUS during the speech. If that happens, watch some of the usual suspects like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Allergen (NYSE:AGN), Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), (Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) for price swings.

Notable earnings reports: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Hasbro (HAS0, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) on April 23; Coca-Cola (KO), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TWX), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) on April 24; eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Visa (NYSE:V), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Boeing (NYSE:BA), AT&T (NYSE:T), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on April 25; Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Amgen (AMGN), PepsiCo (PEP) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) on April 26; ExxonMobile (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Clorox (NYSE:CL), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on April 27. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

IPOs expected to price: Ceridian HCM (CDAY) on April 25; nLight (LASR), DocuSign (DOCU), Smartsheet (SMAR) and Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) on April 26.

IPO lockup expirations: BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) on April 24; Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA), ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT), Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) on April 25.

Analyst quiet period expirations: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX), GreenTree Hospitality (NYSE:GHG), Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Iqiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on April 23.

Analyst/investor day meeting: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on April 25.

Notable annual meetings: IBM (NYSE:IBM) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) on April 24; Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Charter (CHTR) on April 25; Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on April 26.

Upcoming stock splits: Gail India (OTC:GAILY) 4-for-3 on April 25.

Projected dividend hike announcements: Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to $0.49 from $0.45, Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) to $0.21 from $0.19, FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to $0.18 from $0.165, Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to $1.40 from $1.28, Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to $0.18 from $0.15, IBM (IBM) to $1.60 from $1.50, Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to $0.30 from $0.29, J&J (JNJ) to $0.88 from $0.84, Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to $0.30 from $0.27, Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) to $0.30 from $0.28, Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to $0.13 from $0.10, Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) to $0.27 from $0.25, Travelers (NYSE:TRV) to $0.75 from $0.72, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to $0.75 from $0.50, Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to $0.37 from $0.35, Exxon (XOM) to $0.79 from $0.77, Zions Banc (NASDAQ:ZION) to $0.24 from $0.20.

Tesla: Just when it appeared almost everything that could be said about Tesla was down on digital ink there appeared something new from Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas. The analyst noted that Tesla will employ about 50K full-time U.S. workers by 2019 or 2020, which in turn represents about 350K jobs in the economy through the supply chain and associated links. Tesla may be more on the 'too big to fail' spectrum than the market realizes, tipped Jonas. Is it possible that Tesla has a friend or two in D.C.?

New York Sohn Investment Conference: The wall-to-wall agenda of speakers on April 23 includes David Einhorn, Jeffrey Gundlach, Benchmark's Bill Gurley, Glenview Capital Management's Larry Robbins and Half Sky Capital's Li Ran. Check Seeking Alpha's news page for the latest updates.

CinemaCon: One of the biggest yearly gatherings in the motion picture industry takes place this week in Las Vegas from April 23 to April 26. Execs from AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), (NASDAQ:IPIC), (NYSE:MCS), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), Disney (NYSE:DIS), 20th Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Paramount Pictures (NYSE:VIA), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Lions Gate (LGF) and Warner Bros. (TWX) are due to present or preview films.

Raider Nation: Things are moving fast in Las Vegas as politicians move to sort out how to pay for the $1.9B football stadium just off the LV Strip. Governor Brian Sandoval signed an executive order to create a commission to push for high-profile events like the Super Bowl in Vegas. Expect analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Red Rock Resorts (NYSE:RRR), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to start working the math on how the stadium will impact local hotel and casino traffic.

Healthcare action: The American Academy of Neurology holds a meeting in Los Angeles all week. Presenters include Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)-Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) on a Phase 1/2 trial for Huntington disease, Alder Biopharmaceutics (NASDAQ:ALDR) on eptinezumab data, PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)/Roche on RG7916 late-breaking interim data, Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)-Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) on MRI and relapse multiple sclerosis data and Biogen on its Parkinson's disease treatment data

M&A watch: Shareholders at La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) vote on the Wydham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) deal for the franchise and management business on April 26. Validus (NYSE:VR) holders vote on the American International (NYSE:AIG) merger on April 27. Pending deal talk and speculation still swirls over Qualcomm (QCOM)-NXP Semiconductors (NYSE:NXP), Dell (NYSE:DVMT)-VMwAre (NYSE:VMW), Comcast-Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV)-Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). There's also sure to be some more tea reading on the AT&T (T)-Time Warner trial twists and turns.

Barron's mentions: Energy master limited partnerships deserve a look from investors after the spike in crude, advises the publication. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), MPLX(NYSE:MPLX) and Plans All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) all offer attractive yields and distribution coverage ratios. The sharp drop in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) this year is seen as overdone, especially with Blue Buffalo's specialty brands about to go mainstream. Sticking with a simple valuation comparison, Barron's calls Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) "cheap stocks" with growth potential.

