Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Russia's Moex stock market index fell under pressure, with aluminum giant Rusal's (OTC:RUALF) stock plunging another 8% and the ruble on the back-foot once again amid the latest tensions in Syria. On Sunday, Vladimir Putin warned that further Western attacks on the region would bring "chaos" to world affairs as Washington prepared a new round of economic sanctions against Russia.

Tuesday:

A showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court began over whether states can force out-of-state online retailers to collect sales tax. South Dakota is asking the nine justices to overturn a 1992 Supreme Court precedent, appealing a lower court decision that favored Wayfair (NYSE:W), Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Newegg. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not involved in the case as it collects sales taxes on direct purchases on its site, although it makes an exception for third-party vendors.

Wednesday:

Recently considering the possibility of re-entering the TPP, President Trump said he now doesn't think it would be a good idea for the world's largest economy. "I don't like the deal for the United States. Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn't work," he wrote in a tweet. "Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers."

Thursday:

Commodities were in focus as a continuing rally in prices propped up the stocks of energy and mining companies. Brent crude oil crossed $74 for the first time in four years, while WTI approached $70 per barrel. Base metals also extended recent torrid gains, with prices for aluminum touching all-time highs and iron ore surging 5% .

Friday:

The IMF and the World Bank kicked off their spring meetings, with finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe gathered in Washington. A Group of 20 meeting will take place on the sidelines. In its World Economic Outlook this week, the IMF listed trade tensions as a key downside risk to the global recovery and warned that it could hurt economies connected by international supply chains.