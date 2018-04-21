Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks ended the week on a down note as investors kept a closer watch on rising bond yields and Apple soured the tech sector. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest level in four years. The three major indices still managed to finish higher for the week, with the Dow gaining 0.4%, the S&P rising 0.5% and the Nasdaq advancing 0.6% - ahead of a blockbuster week of earnings reports. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of next week's action.
Economy
Monday:
Russia's Moex stock market index fell under pressure, with aluminum giant Rusal's (OTC:RUALF) stock plunging another 8% and the ruble on the back-foot once again amid the latest tensions in Syria. On Sunday, Vladimir Putin warned that further Western attacks on the region would bring "chaos" to world affairs as Washington prepared a new round of economic sanctions against Russia.
Tuesday:
A showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court began over whether states can force out-of-state online retailers to collect sales tax. South Dakota is asking the nine justices to overturn a 1992 Supreme Court precedent, appealing a lower court decision that favored Wayfair (NYSE:W), Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Newegg. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not involved in the case as it collects sales taxes on direct purchases on its site, although it makes an exception for third-party vendors.
Wednesday:
Recently considering the possibility of re-entering the TPP, President Trump said he now doesn't think it would be a good idea for the world's largest economy. "I don't like the deal for the United States. Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn't work," he wrote in a tweet. "Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers."
Thursday:
Commodities were in focus as a continuing rally in prices propped up the stocks of energy and mining companies. Brent crude oil crossed $74 for the first time in four years, while WTI approached $70 per barrel. Base metals also extended recent torrid gains, with prices for aluminum touching all-time highs and iron ore surging 5%.
Friday:
The IMF and the World Bank kicked off their spring meetings, with finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe gathered in Washington. A Group of 20 meeting will take place on the sidelines. In its World Economic Outlook this week, the IMF listed trade tensions as a key downside risk to the global recovery and warned that it could hurt economies connected by international supply chains.
Stocks
Monday:
Humans are set to be genetically modified for the first time in Europe after regulators gave the go-ahead to trial Crispr Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CRSP) DNA-splicing therapy for blood disorder beta thalassaemia. "We will look back and think that this is the real beginning of gene therapy," said Prof. Robin Lovell-Badge of London's Francis Crick Institute.
Tuesday:
The U.S. Commerce Department has slapped a seven-year ban on U.S. sales to China's ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) for breaking terms of an agreement reached last year after it was found to be illegally shipping goods to Iran. Caught in the crossfire is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), whose products account for the lion's share of chips inside ZTE smartphones. It's also grappling with regulatory approval in China for a takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).
Wednesday:
Tesla is shooting to more than double Model 3 production to 6,000 units per week in order to achieve the 5,000 units per week milestone in June after accounting for a margin of error. "A fair criticism leveled at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) by outside critics is that you’re not a real company unless you generate a profit," Elon Musk wrote in a memo. "It didn't make sense to do that until reaching economies of scale, but now we are there."
Thursday:
In a shareholder letter, Jeff Bezos finally put a subscriber number on Amazon (AMZN) Prime. With more than 100M members, the company shipped more than five billion items via Prime last year, and 2017 was its biggest signup year yet. Amazon established the program, which offers free shipping and other perks, 13 years ago.
Friday:
Prior to the fatal engine accident aboard a Southwest (NYSE:LUV) jet earlier this week, the airline had clashed with CFM - a joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) - over the timing and cost of proposed inspections. While the failure came at a troubling time for GE, which is responsible for maintenance work on all of its engines, the conglomerate's earnings bumped the stock up 3.9%.