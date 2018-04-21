50 Technology Top Dividend Picks By Yield And Gains For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Technology stocks showed 33.01% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big dogs ruled this sector.

Technology has 19 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented 14 of them.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 3.75% To 72.4% Net Gains For Ten Tech Dogs To April 2019

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Techno stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Technology, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 2019 were:

TiVo (TIVO) was projected to net $732.89, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2000% opposite the market as a whole.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) netted $366.84 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for IMOS.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $316.88, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Camtek (CAMT) was projected to net $278.74 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Nokia (NOK) was projected to net $101.17, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZF) was projected to net $46.15, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) was projected to net $41.92, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCPK:ETCMY) was projected to net $41.59, based on no target price estimates from analysts, only annual dividend, less broker fee. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY) was projected to net $44.29, based on no target price estimates from analysts, just the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Digital China Holdings (OTCPK:DCHIY) was projected to net $37.50, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.96% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 129% opposite the market as a whole (thanks to a single 2,000% opposed rating among the ten).

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Tech Sector Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) 10 Top Dividend Technology Stocks By Yield

Top ten Technology Sector dogs selected 4/19/18 by yield represented six of nineteen constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Camtek [1] was the lone Semiconductor Equipment & Materials representative.

Four software-application industry representatives placed second, fifth, ninth, and tenth by yield: Asseco Poland [2] [5], Absolute Software (OTCPK:ALSWF) [9], and TiVo [10].

One computer system industry stock placed third on the list: Lenovo Group [3].

Two communication equipment firms placed fourth and seventh: Eutelsat Communications [4] and VTech Holdings (OTCPK:VTKLF) [7].

The lone information technology representative placed sixth: Digital China Holdings [6].

Finally, one electronic components provider placed eighth, Hon Hai Precision (OTC:HNHPF) [8], and completed the six industries in top ten April Technology sector list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-26) Six Technology Dogs Showed 1.64% To 69.64% Best Upsides To April 2019; (27) One Cast A Downside Of -9.18%.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 33.01% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector Stocks To April 2019

Ten top Technology dogs were culled by yield for a quarterly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 4/19/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of nineteen industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology Stocks (28) Delivering 9.17% Vs. (29) 13.69% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 33.01% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced Technology top yield dog, TiVo, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 72.39%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield stocks for April 19 were: Digital China Holdings; Absolute Software; Hon Hai Precision; Eutelsat Communications; Camtek, with prices ranging from $2.75 to $7.13.

Five higher-priced Technology stocks for April 19 were: Lenovo Group; Asseco Poland; VTech Holdings; Asseco Poland; TiVo, whose prices ranged from $9.92 to $15.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: cnn.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.