Closed-End Fund BME - Another Way To Play The Healthcare Sector

I recently published an article about Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ), "Closed-End Fund THQ - Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks At An 8% Yield" looking at THQ as a potential play on a healthcare rebound. If you are interested in the healthcare sector but not sure which name to buy as an individual holding, I would suggest looking at CEFs that can add exposure to this sector to help diversify and in theory reduce the risks that individual securities carry with them. A couple of readers commented about BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) in the last article and I wanted to take a deeper look.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a similar fund to THQ by holding a diversified portfolio of large-cap healthcare names, they share similar holdings and an investment objective of current income and capital appreciation. THQ does utilize options, but for BME it is spelled out in its investment approach, "The trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield." For 2017, its annual report is showing premiums received from options written at $19,550,732, this is a significant chunk of income as the fund only has net assets of ~$320 million.

The size of BME is roughly 1/3rd the size of THQ's ~$1 billion in assets. Being a smaller fund has its disadvantages, such as the daily trade volume is usually smaller in smaller funds. However, THQ is leveraged, adding its own unique risks with the use of leverage, but offers more advantages in a bull market than BME, and in theory, the option strategies utilized by BME are more advantageous in a flat to slightly down market.

BME 1 Year Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

These two funds do seem to follow each other, which is expected as they both hold big healthcare names; however, when looking back on this chart, recently BME has started to outperform THQ. This has happened as volatility has picked up in 2018; this may be due to the option strategies that BME utilizes.

Distributions

BME currently pays out $0.20 for its monthly distribution, giving it a yield of 6.87%; this was increased mid-2015 and has remained level since that point.

While ROC is being used in BME's distribution, this is not viewed as a destructive ROC that erodes NAV. When an option strategy is utilized in a CEF, the income is paid out as ROC, lowering the cost basis of the shares held and deferring the tax obligations until the shares are sold. When evaluating an option strategy CEF, looking at the NAV trend is a good way to gauge if the distribution is lowering NAV over time or if the NAV is stable to up. Additionally, you can always check in annual reports and semi-annual reports to look at the numbers, but of course, those are only available every 6 months.

Performance

BME has outpaced THQ this year as seen in the chart previously; I believe the options strategy is adding to some of this as well as the underlying holdings. Year to date, BME's NAV is actually slightly positive at 1.78% while THQ is slightly negative YTD. BME shows strong annualized returns since inception, numbers like the other Tekla funds, Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) and Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL), that benefited with strong 2012-14 returns. BME lagged the returns of HQH and HQL in those years and I would attribute that to the use of options and giving up some of the returns for premium income in those years.

BME Annualized 5 Year Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

If you had been lucky enough to own HQH and HQL in 2014 going into 2015 and selling, you would have came out ahead, but looking over the last 5 years annualized, you can see that BME has still outperformed the other two, while in 2016, it held up much better and YTD as well. I am a long-term holder. I see the benefit in trying to time buying and selling, but it is not my personal strategy.

Source - CEFconnect

Holdings

BME shares some of the same top holdings as THQ, UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), Pfizer (PFE), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Medtronic PLC (MDT) to name a few. Like I had mentioned in the previous article about THQ, these are large-cap companies that offer stable distributions and have solid balance sheets that should continue to produce results for years to come, while having to deal with the downside risks such as political risks with ACA, as well as generic competition risks.

Conclusion

In my opinion, I like both BME and THQ. I would say that the difference is how they will perform in different periods of the market because their strategies on producing returns is different, options vs. leverage. Both of these funds hold large everyday healthcare names that I believe are around to stay for a while. THQ is at a slightly larger discount compared to BME at the moment, but BME is still showing a 1-year z-score of -1.10, so now may be an opportune time to either start or add a position to a portfolio. Both of these funds pay attractive monthly distributions while THQ currently yields slightly more. I can't make a decision on which one to buy today so I would buy both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BME, THQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.