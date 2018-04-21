Basic Guide To Successful Investing - Part VIII

Back to Part VII

Your money; plain and simple. Wall Street wants the market to go up and for investors to become complacent and happy so it can continue to skim a little of your assets into its coffers every year. If asset values rise, so do Wall Street profits since revenue streams are often based upon a percentage of AUM (assets under management). Don’t kid yourself into thinking that your advisor is altruistic. Some really do care about the well being of clients more than their income. I haven’t met any yet, but I'm sure they are out there.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I don’t mean profitable business is evil. It is capitalism and good for the economy, up to a point. But Wall Street is motivated by profits just as much as, if not more, than any other industry. The driving force is greed. More than in other industries, Wall Street thrives because it pays well. The average bonus on Wall Street (just the bonus alone) in 2017 was three times the average household income in America, or $184,220. That amounts to a 17% increase from 2016, when bonus payouts averaged a measly $157,660. To take it one step further, the average salary on Wall Street last year, including bonuses, was $375,200. The median U.S. household income was $57,617 in 2016, according the Census Bureau.

I am not trying to set off a maelstrom of hate Wall Street comments, or otherwise. The comparison is meant simply to state the facts as support for my opinion as to the motivation of Wall Street. It is only an opinion, but the facts seem to imply, for me at least, that greed is the key ingredient.

The other thing that bothers me even more about Wall Street is that many of the financial advisors have very little practical knowledge of finance or investing, especially when they start out. They do gain some varied level of understanding through experience over time. But Wall Street, for the most part, hires sales people, not analysts, to be the interface with clients. Yes, each one must pass securities exams to become licensed. But much of the exam emphasis is on securities laws not investing.

That is why most advisors rely on selling mutual funds with front-end loads to their clients. That leaves all the analysis and much of the portfolio allocation decisions to analysts at the home office or to computer programs developed to keep the company from running afoul of SEC regulations. That brings me to another pet peeve.

Why I never buy Mutual Funds with loads

I may invest in a no-load mutual fund, such as a few offered by Vanguard, Fidelity or Schwab. I may even put money into an ETF (exchange traded fund) on occasion. I do not like giving up as much as 5.75% of my money upfront as a load to pay the sales person “advising” me to buy a fund, for one thing. I also do not like to diversify my holdings to the extent of expecting a mediocrity of returns. In addition, the annual expenses can exceed 1% of assets per year. The average of all funds is closer to 0.5%, but that includes passive index funds which typically carry expense ratios of 0.25% or less. Actively managed funds generally carry a higher expense ratio and many are above 1%, some even as high as 2%.

Then there is the recurring 12b-1 fees, a sales fee, which goes to the brokerage that sells the fund to the investor and generally snips about another 0.25% (but can be as high as 1%) of AUM from your annual return.

Here is a quick example of the difference that compounding can make. If we take $5,000 and invest it for 30 years at 7%, 8% or 9%, the difference is significant at the end. If you take that out to 40 years, the difference is even more staggering.

$5,000 Invested at: 7% 8% 9% After 30 years $35,571 $46,586 $60,861 After 40 years $69,974 $100,576 $144,080

So, if you let Wall Street take 2% of your money each year, after 40 years, that original $5,000 will have accumulated less than half what it could have, or $74,106 less. Wall Street will have short changed you and kept the difference.

The point of this discussion is to remind investors to be careful what you buy, especially from a financial advisor, and make sure you understand all the loads, fees, and expenses that you will be charged, both upfront and on a recurring annual basis. Those fees can add up and, in so doing, dramatically reduce your annual returns. Just a one or two percent increase in your average annual compounded rate of return can make a lot of difference over a lifetime. It either stays in your portfolio to get compounded or it gets skimmed off by Wall Street. It is your choice.

Interlude: Average man makes a fortune in real estate

While this example is unrelated to the body of the article, it does illustrate how a well implemented plan can work over a lifetime. I have written about the systematic method he used in greater detail in an article here, so I will provide a summary of what this guy did. He is someone I know and prefers to remain anonymous.

As he explained it, he started out in his mid-20s by buying a home to live in while he was still single and rented out the two spare bedrooms to friends for a reasonable rate. They shared the cost of utilities and phone. The mortgage payment was equal to just less than the combined rent he was able to collect. This may not be possible in many regions of the country today, but it worked for him in the Midwest back in the 1970s.

He had a full time job earning a middle class income of around $13,000 per year. He was able to save enough over the following four years (since he was living almost rent free) for a down payment on another home. He moved he and his roommates into the newly purchased home and rented out the first one for more than the mortgage and cost of maintenance. That first property allowed him a little free cash flow to help save toward the next one. Three years later, he did it all again. Then three years later he repeated the process. After that it only took two years to save up the down payment for the next three houses. Then it was about every year for a few years. Finally, after he had accumulated 15 rentals, he was able to buy two a year. His relationship with the bank continued to improve throughout the process making it easier as time passed. His plan was to buy 30 rental properties over his working lifetime and live off of the rental income when he retired. He kept buying until he turned 60 years of age. He ended up with a total of 38 houses, including his primary residence (which was free and clear with no mortgage on it). The average value of his modest rental properties is a little less than $200,000 each. You can do the math.

The bonus to his plan is that once he bought that first house, he never paid rent again, he was able to tax shelter much of his income and he had someone else paying his mortgage for the first several years. He did marry when he was about 32 (later than normal, I guess), but he already had three rental properties and his wife worked so it didn’t slow him down in the progression of his plan.

My own experience was similar starting out, but I did not have a long-term plan to own rental properties. My wife and I bought a four-plex with two bedrooms in each unit. We were able to rent three units to cover the cost of our mortgage and live in the fourth. When we bought a house we moved out, rented the fourth apartment and the property immediately turned cash flow positive. Back in 1986, when we bought the property, we paid $105,000. Rent for each unit was $275 per month plus utilities. Today, the same property is valued at about $400,000 and each unit rents for $650 per month.

Of course, as with any investment, one must be patient enough to find a property that meets ones requirements for cash flow, maintenance, etc. If nothing is available at the moment, the patient investor will wait for the right opportunity to present itself and keep looking until it does.

