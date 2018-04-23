School Specialty, Inc.: Undervalued Market Leader

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB:SCOO) is the leading national supplier to K-12 schools across the United States. It distributes a variety of school supplies, furniture, and educational material, claiming it reaches over 95% of school districts in the U.S. and over 71% of schools. The company offers over 100,000 SKUs and roughly 25 of its own proprietary brands. After bankruptcy proceedings in 2013, the company brought in new management that has increased revenue, lowered SG&A expenses, and made the company free cash flow positive again.

In my opinion, most turnaround situations don’t work out because of the massive amount of competition a company still has to face while trying to improve internal operations. School Specialty is different in the sense that it already has the infrastructure in place to be a great company. SCOO is the leader in a very fragmented market where it has had logistical infrastructure as well as long-lasting relationships in place longer and on a larger scale than all other competitors. The company is very well positioned for a turnaround and has the management in place that can allow it to have a good chance of outperforming what the market has priced in.

From 2008 to 2015, School Specialty’s top line decreased at a CAGR of -7.7%, while its debt became unsustainable. After the global financial crisis, state budgets became extremely underfunded causing cuts in education spending. At the same time property values were sinking which created a dearth in local education funding as well, which is usually financed by property taxes. This was all coupled with underperforming operations on top of a debt load that was too large to handle. The company also cites issues in its pricing and bid strategies as contributors to the poor performance as well as a substantial decrease in demand for its print based planners and delayed state adoption of curriculum based material.

In 2014, the company brought in Joseph Yorio as its CEO. His background experience includes positions at a variety of logistics companies as well as a successful turnaround of Blackwater/Xe Services. The new CEO has cut SG&A expenses to 33.1% of revenues compared to 38.1% when he arrived. He has also begun to invest heavily in an upgraded ERP system, Lean Six Sigma Operations, and an improved team-based sales model. On top of that, he has leveraged his and his brother Michael Yorio’s military and defense experience into developing a new service called 21stCentury Safe School. While still in the adoption phase, given the current environment, the new service could be a significant addition to the company as well as establish it as a service provider in future years instead of just a supplier.

School Specialty’s revenue stood at $658 million in 2017 compared to $656 million in 2016 and $621.8 million in 2015. 90.4% of the 2017 revenue is from its Supplies segment, while the rest is from its Curriculum segment. The Supplies segment grew in 2015 and 2016 before decreasing slightly in 2017, while Curriculum has been growing at pretty high rates in recent years, although the changing of revenue classification between curriculum and instruction makes it difficult to compare years. Leveraged FCF has also come back positive and was $19.2 million in 2017 and $21.6 million in 2016. This represented a FCF ROIC of 8.8% and 10.8% in 2017 and 2016 respectively. To compare to most investors who use NOPAT as the numerator in the ROIC calculation, the unleveraged FCF the ROIC would come out to 13.9% and 17.7% in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Asset turnover has also increased significantly to 2.19 in 2017 from under 1 after the financial crisis. This has likely been a result of School Specialty’s excellent improvement in working capital management. Net working capital as a percentage of revenue is down to 15.4% in 2017 from 19.3% in 2014, while Days Sales Outstanding is at 49.9 days in 2017 compared to 61 days in 2014. Inventory has been turning over quickly as well, going from an average of 113.1 days in 2014 to 93.9 days in 2017. Because of its primary role in distribution, School Specialty has been able to run a surprisingly capital light business, outsourcing most of the manufacturing of its proprietary brands.

Industry Overview

School Specialty is the main supplier of the everyday school supplies that most schools in the U.S need to function. While parents and teachers, at smaller schools especially, often buy supplies at local stores, when bulk purchases for entire schools or districts are needed School Specialty is the only nation-wide provider. The company competes with local distributors as well as ecommerce providers such as Amazon, but more on a small scale, not nation wide. Staples and Office Depot also take a portion of the sales, but this sort of discretionary spending is reserved to individual teacher and parent purchases, not bulk supplies for an entire school.

Direct Advantage is another competitor in the school supply arena, providing services similar to School Specialty. It is a private company, so there are no publicly available financials to view, but with School Specialty supplying over 70% of the schools in the U.S., I find it hard to believe Direct Advantage has the scale to compete nationally with them.

When it comes to curriculum and technology solutions, School Specialty has a few more competitors. Pearson plc, John Wiley & Sons, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and Scholastic Corporation are the major players in the digital and print textbook solutions market. While these companies capture the lion’s share of that market, School Specialty’s curriculum offerings are skewed towards textbook-free interactive learning programs. For example, its FOSS science offering is a respected and highly praised hands-on science offering for elementary school students. Because of the higher growth opportunities, more competition is usually present in the curriculum market than ordinary school supplies. On top of that, new technology and changing teacher preferences increase volatility in this market significantly, making it one that is not as stable as the others School Specialty competes in. In addition to the textbook companies, SCOO also competes with the national school furniture supplier Virco Manufacturing Corporation. Interestingly enough, School Specialty’s F&E sales are larger than Virco’s and growing fast. This could bode well as school construction and equipment spending is projected to increase in the coming years.

SCOO’s results are also dependent on overall funding and government spending. In the elementary and secondary education market, most schools rely on government spending to fund their operations. The majority of this comes from the state level (45.8% for the 2015-16 school year), followed closely by local funding (45.3%), and federal funding makes up the rest (8.9% in 2015-16). Even with a few difficult years in between, revenue receipts received by schools are estimated to have increased 16.7% over the decade 2007-2017 to $698.2 billion currently. Adjusted for inflation, the growth rate has been negative though. Total expenditures including capital outlays are estimated to have grown even faster, showing a 23.1% growth rate over the decade. (All numbers taken from the National Education Association’s 2017 Rankings & Estimates Report). Despite the growth, education spending is still a hot political topic and requires a conservative outlook going forward. Individual states may cut education budgets for a variety of reasons, but overall spending on education is a program that usually can’t be tampered with too much without some kind of social push-back.

That being said, School Specialty reported that 2016-2017 revenue was below forecast in 33 states. 23 states made mid-year budget cuts, a number SCOO states is the highest since 2010. While this is worrying, School Specialty also reported that 38 states have enacted new spending for K-12 programs in 2018, marking an expected net increase of $8.3B. On top of that, the company also states that the country is in dire need of school building and equipment upgrades and expects new construction starts to increase 10% in 2018 and 9% in 2019, benefiting the company’s already growing furniture and equipment segment. (All numbers taken from School Specialty’s 2018 Microcap Conference Presentation).

Valuation

At a stock price of $17 and a market cap of around $119 million, School Specialty is trading at ~6.2x 2017’s FCF and ~5.5x 2016’s FCF. With an EBITDA of around $50 million, it also sports an EV/EBITDA ratio of about 5.2x. In a multiple comparison in its 2018 presentation, management takes the median of a variety of competitors to arrive at a 5-year average EV/EBITDA of 10.9x. Considering the two companies with multiples closest to SCOO are Barnes & Noble and Office Depot and both are experiencing secular decline, it seems as though the market is discounting School Specialty far too much. Assuming a multiple of 8x (not even the median) would imply that SCOO's equity is worth $259 million, 117% above its current valuation.

Now, obviously there is no directly comparable company to School Specialty, so it is uncertain whether it should trade in line with this group or not. The current multiple appears to assume that the company will face declining revenues in the future while the 8x multiple applied in the comparison assumes some kind of growth into the future. In a theoretical no-growth situation where FCF stays around $20 million, an earnings power value (EPV) model using a 12% discount rate will give you a value of ~$167 million. This represents an upside of 40.3% in a scenario of steady FCF at the current level. In the case of School Specialty though, its deferred tax assets have been shielding it and have just about run out. This $20 million FCF number taxed at the current rate of 21% would then turn into $15.8 million in FCF. Of course, in real life, the tax would be applied to net income, which would most likely be a smaller number, but for simplicity’s sake, I will apply it to the FCF number. An EPV model with this new number would only represent an upside of 10.6%. Nevertheless, I believe the company is poised to grow while expanding its margins, a scenario that is not at all reflected in the stock price at this point.

School Specialty stated in its 2018 presentation that over 40% of its revenue came from its proprietary brands. In contrast to third party products, its proprietary brands can command a higher margin. While still not very large, the company’s Curriculum segment has been growing its top line while increasing gross margins to 54.3% now from 42.4% at the time new management took over. Also, the company is poised to grow its furniture segment revenues in the coming years, which make up just over 30% of Supplies revenue. SCOO has its own proprietary brands of school furniture, which can also add to the margin as the segment grows. In the past, SCOO’s gross margins have been over 40% but currently stand at 36.9%. One of the company’s key focuses after the management restructuring has been to increase revenues while improving its supply chain management and bulk purchasing operations. If they accomplish this while other high margin segments such as Curriculum grow, I don’t think it is unreasonable to believe the company can reach a gross margin of around 39% in a few years.

In School Specialty’s 2018 presentation, it is guiding for 2018 revenue growth of 3.3-5.5%, while targeting organic growth of 2.5%. The Triumph Learning acquisition of 2017 is expected to add about 2.8% to revenues in 2018, driving the low end revenue expectation to $680 million. Building off of this, I built a DCF model using an assumption of 2.5% growth up to 2023, then switching to 1% into perpetuity for the terminal value. I also assume gross margins gradually reach 39%, and that SG&A margins stay at 33%.

To get FCF, I used actual cash interest to subtract from EBITDA, which stood at about 66% of the income statement interest expense in 2017. I don’t know how the company’s debt pay down will go, so I just assumed an annual decline in interest of $1 million. The rest of the numbers were calculated as a percentage of revenue using recent years’ results. Management has said that capex is a little higher than normal on account of the ERP upgrade and other investments. So in reality, future capex could actually be lower than what is in the model, causing FCF to increase over time as well. As you can see, in the scenario I used in the model School Specialty more than doubles assuming a 12% discount rate on its leveraged FCF.

While a DCF analysis is never perfect and this is just one of many possible future scenarios, I believe there are other factors that add significantly to School Specialty’s margin of safety. The DCF model above incorporates anticipated organic growth only; no future acquisitions are included. As the new management showed with Triumph Learning, they are currently on the lookout for value enhancing acquisitions that can help the company consolidate and increase its market share in this fragmented market.

On top of that, the company counts as shareholders two private equity firms, Mill Road Capital, which recently disclosed a 21.3% stake in the company, and Steel Excel, which owns 9.9%. Steel Excel is an owner and acquirer of businesses, mostly in the youth sports and energy arenas and is a subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings, a holding company with interests a variety of industries. While both of these companies could just be making a minority investment, there is reason to believe School Specialty is a potential take-out target. SCOO currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of just over 5x and operates as a market leader in an industry where it commands steady recurring revenue. The company states that over 70% of its revenue is recurring and the average tenure of its top accounts is over 10 years. A company with stable cash flows in a boring industry can be an interesting acquisition for diversified holding companies, especially given its price. Also, School Specialty supplies schools with physical education and outdoor equipment, making it or one of its segments an interesting bolt-on acquisition to Steel Excel’s sports operations. Two investors possibly interested in taking the company private could spark a bidding war, increasing its take-out price significantly over what it would be with only one bidder.

Not only is the company cheap on a fundamental level, there are significant reasons for this mispricing. School Specialty is a microcap stock trading on the OTC markets with no analyst coverage. All the participants in the recent earnings call were investors in the company, not sell-side analysts. This points to another fact that could account for the low pricing. Most of the shares are held by institutions who are locking up their block of shares for long periods of time, which results low trading volume. The company is attempting to alleviate this in several ways. It completed a 7 for 1 stock split in 2017 and plans to up-list to the NASDAQ this year. The company has also been participating in shareholder presentations, something it doesn’t appear to have done before 2016. Other reasons for mispricing include a troubled history and emergence from a recent bankruptcy, as well as the fact that SCOO just operates in a boring industry. Overall I think SCOO, being the market leader with what appear to be somewhat sustainable barriers to entry, is well positioned for improved operations in the upcoming years and over the long term. New management has already made improvements and has a track record of success. With School Specialty currently trading at around 5-6x its FCF, this appears to be a safe bet on an undervalued and relatively low risk company.

Risks

· School Specialty has a relatively high debt load with debt to equity of about 132%. This is a little alarming at first glance, but a close look also reveals that the company has about $31 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2017. Also, with an interest coverage ratio of ~3.3x, debt does not seem to be much of a problem. The company was also in compliance with all debt and financial covenants in fiscal 2017.

· Sinking revenue after the global financial crisis led to a bankruptcy, and while revenues have grown since, they have fluctuated in some years.

· Many states cut education funding in 2017, and the future is still uncertain. The strain of pension obligations as well as tax cuts this year could lower future federal and state funding.

· While it has made improvements, management is still relatively new and has yet to prove that it can grow the company over long periods of time.

· Some supply categories like Planning and Student Development as well as AV Technology could be facing secular headwinds.

· Although the company makes some sales online and is working on improving its platform, there is a threat that an ecommerce company like Amazon could make a meaningful push into this market.

Conclusion

While my assessment of School Specialty’s intrinsic value could be wrong, I find comfort in the fact that I have smart investors on my side. David Waters of Alluvial Capital and OTC Adventures recently purchased a stake for his fund, while Anson Funds and Active Owners Funds have stakes as well. Also, the CEO, Joseph Yorio, owns about 2.4% of the company, and, although a small stake, it does align his interests with shareholders. It is pretty rare that you can find a company that is a market leader with room for future growth that is being underpriced by the market. Serious problems in the past help account for this, but SCOO is the largest player in a market that needs a supplier, it’s not going anywhere. Weighing all this, the current price appears to justify a decent future return for the amount of risk taken, with a growth surprise or buyout also in the offering.

