Comparing Labor In The Waste Industry (1/2): Executive Compensation.

We look at the incentive plans that drive the waste industries upper management.

In celebration of the recently released schedule 14A statements we research the labor efficiency of common and executive labor from an investors perspective for: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) , Waste Management (NYSE:WM) , Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) , Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) , and Casella Waste Services (NASDAQ:CWST).

What Can We Look At?

Four things drive an operating company.

Fixed tangible assets, intangible assets, working capital, and labor.

There are many ways to measure the importance of each aspect, but the relative importance is usually obvious from a basic understanding of the financials and business dynamics. Service companies are heavy on labor costs, selling cars is all about working capital, high-end brokerage services on real estate stress intangible assets such as respectability and network, and fixed tangible assets (and their associated depreciation) are tantamount for the shipping industry.

What Do We Look At In The Waste Sector?

In the waste sector there are two areas of importance. Tangible assets and labor.

A large percentage of revenue, usually 8-9%, is spent on maintenance. Any waste companies operating under 10% EBITDA margins are running an unprofitable business. Tangible assets are important in the waste sector, but they are not interesting. The stable and inflation-adjusted contracts and homogeneity of fixed assets in the waste sector make them an unlikely candidate for a competitive advantage.

On the other hand labor is a diverse and hard-to-quantify measure. There are SG&A costs and simple KPIs such as sick leave, but culture is ever-changing and qualitative in nature. Perhaps above reasons indicate why the subject often goes uncovered in most stock & business analyses. Qualitative is not the same as inconsequential or unknowable. Combining subjective estimates with quantitative indications results in an educated guess.



Why Do We Look At Labor?

Labor is important for the waste sector, often in excess of fixed assets. No waste company operates with SG&A lower than 9% of sales. Yet little analysis has been written regarding both compensation structure, corporate culture, or its financial effects. Unlike the fixed assets labor can also be a source of competitive advantage. Unlike cold, dead capital, workers can be managed to perform better & worse given the right incentive structure. Labor culture can be a true source of hard-to-emulate competitive advantage.

How do We Look at Labor?

In this 2-piece analysis I look at 2 separate questions oriented around labor in the waste industry:



1. Executive compensation structure.

2. Common Labor.

The articles are split into two as the issues should be interpreted in independent frameworks.

Executive compensation is about complacency, risk of fraud, long-term thinking, and most centrally corporate governance. Executive compensation should be analyzed as an incentive system that produces results. Short-term compensation increases the risk of fraud, long-term compensation based on tenure lowers entrepreneurial spirit, variable-to-fixed compensation has widespread effects on effort.



Common labor is about supply and demand. The supply-side is the primary point of interest for investors in the waste sector. Labor costs have historically grown quite rapidly in the waste industry due to supply shortage. At the same time automation is slowly entering the picture which will serve to reduce the importance of labor. Working in the waste industry is incredibly hazardous and safety is paramount, but which companies are most efficient in this sphere?



The first edition is about “how do they pay”, the second edition is “how much will they have to pay?”

Without further ado.

Executive Compensation: Definitions and Approach.

We define executive compensation as either fixed or variable. Fixed is base pay that is paid unless the company disappears. Variable pay is tied to results. Variable pay can be either long-term or short-term based on vesting schedules, KPI-goals, or other such measures.

Executive compensation is (basically) like crafting a map. It needs to be comprehensible to the degree that effects are predictable (i.e. no unnecessary complexity), be accurate (i.e. use proper KPIs), and should only use as much paper as is absolutely necessary (i.e. be fair to shareholders).

The approach taken in this article was to read the 5 recently released schedule 14A releases for the annual general meetings of the relevant waste stocks. We outline general qualitative and quantitative traits to craft an “average approach” to compensation. We outline how much each company deviates and in which manner.

A brief note on TSR versus per share measurements. I believe there is a material distinction between TSR versus FCF per share. TSR involves multiple expansion which encourages a promotional management team. Per share only involves fundamental data. The point being that TSR-modulators are not "as beneficial" as per share measurements in my opinion.

Outlining Compensation Structure in the participants.

We use the 2017 figures unless they drastically differ from the forward compensation scheme. A brief outline of each compensation policy is outlined in appendix one.

The typical compensation package in the waste industry is 80-85% variable. Roughly 60% of the pay is tied to long-term equity awards and the other 15-20% are tied to annual cash incentives. The sophisticated players have capital discipline measures and most have relative TSR multipliers. The compensation is often based on non-GAAP numbers such as FCF or adjusted figures. Most companies have increased variable pay percentages in recent years.

It is highly recommended that the first appendix is read before continuing.

Best and Worst Models

The worst model, in my mind, is quite clearly Advanced Disposal Services. There are no relative TSR measures and little capital discipline. Advanced Disposal are already fairly constrained in terms of financial flexibility so capital discipline is unlikely to be a large issue for now, but the model is the least usable across the board. The only capital discipline related measure is minimizing CapEx for the 35% weighted "EBITDA - CapEx” segment.

The most advanced model is Republic Services with the highest amount of variable pay primarily reliant on capital discipline related measures. The systemic problem with RSG is that minimizing average net assets reduces reinvestment at “acceptable”, but not splendid, rates of return.

Most of the models do not adjust for equity issuance. Only Waste connections has a per share measurement. FCF per share is the single most important driver of returns for investors so it is suitable for a KPI. It rewards intelligent stock buybacks and is less abstract than adjusting cash flow for assets. The combination with ROIC helps WCN with capital discipline. Given the prevalence of acquisitions in the space any model that doesn’t include ROIC measures is highly ineffective from a shareholder perspective. The problem with WCN is that their long-term compensation is equal in size to the short-term compensation. Luckily WCN has material inside ownership which slightly helps the issue.

In terms of long- versus short-term priorities Waste Management is well balanced. The high weighting on TSR seems reasonable at first glance, but could potentially lead to an over-optimistic management team. Operating income is a less useful KPI without a per share at the end.

In terms of KPIs WCN takes the cake, but a higher focus on long-term return could possibly be implemented. In terms of adequate long-term weight and a high variable-to-fixed compensation scheme RSG has the superior compensation policy.

The lack of per share measures are fairly worrisome and shows a slight tendency to promote empire-building.

In terms of complacency Casella Waste has the worst fixed-to-variable compensation ratio, but has shown considerable improvement.

In terms of absolute numbers CWST also has the highest amount of relative compensation. CWST is the smallest operator of the five, but it pays executives the same as ADSW executives. ADSW has roughly 3 times the sales of CWST.

Conclusion:

The structural sophistication (high variable pay to fixed, relative TSR modifiers, and capital discipline) are clearly prevalent in most of the companies, but a few are lacking. I have previously outlined ADSW as a play structurally similar to WCN, but there is clearly a difference in corporate sophistication.

CWST was the least ambitious and at the same time the most generous of the whole group. Even considering the size differential CWST ranks poorly in terms of corporate governance from a compensation standpoint as a result.

While obviously a small piece the overall qualitative impression was slightly bullish for the big three and bearish for the smaller competitors. A more well thought-out compensation strategy could especially benefit ADSW regarding capital discipline.

The sector compensation is adequate, but not ludicrous. Few per share numbers are used with WCN being the exception.



WCN shares have handily outperformed peers for 20 years. Coincidence? Maybe not. WM, CWST, and RSG have relative TSR measures that emulate a per share modifier, but which also serves to obfuscate whether managements thoughts are trustworthy, especially at RSG where variable compensation is 90% of the total salary.

Appendix 1:



Waste Management has ~85% of their compensation as variable for the CEO and 75% for other named executives, the majority of the compensation through 3-year vesting equity awards. KPIs for long-term equity awards are:



1. TSR relative to the S&P 500;

2. Operating cash flow.

For the short-term an annual incentive plan based on cost measures, margins, and absolute income generation is in place. The achievable long-term compensation scheme is roughly 500% of base pay, whereas the annual incentive compensation is roughly 200% of base pay.

___

Republic Services had roughly 90% of their CEO compensation as variable whereas other named executives were in the 80-85% range. The long-term compensation is based on ROIC, CFVC, and relative TSR.

CFVC stands for cash flow value creation which is NOPAT adjusted with a capital charge.

The short term incentives are based on FCF and EPS. Short-term compensation is roughly 180% of base pay. Long-term compensation is roughly 800% of base pay.

__

Waste Connections has ~80% of CEO pay as variable and 75% for other NEOs.

The long-term compensation is based on ROIC and FCF per share each weighted 50%. WCN also instituted a relative TSR measure that can potentially add 15-25% to the long-term variable compensation. The short-term compensation is based on EBITDA, EBIT, EBIT margin, and CFFO margin.

The compensation structure is vastly more short-term than peers with annual incentives being up to 200% of base pay, but long-term compensation only being 200% as well.

___

Advanced Disposal Services has roughly 80% of their CEO pay in variable compensation with NEOs at 72%. Short-term compensation is based on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less CapEx, and individuals goals. Long-term compensation is a 3-year performance plan based adj. EBITDA, adj. EBITDA less CapEx, and revenue. There are no capital discipline related measures and no relative TSR measures.

Short-term compensation is roughly ~100% of base pay while long-term compensation amounts to roughly 400% of base pay.

__

For Casella Waste CEO variable pay makes up 80% of total compensation while other NEOs receive 70% of compensation through variable measures.

Short-term compensation is based on adj. Operating income and FCF. Long-term compensation is based on adj. EBITDA and FCF along with a relative TSR multiplier to the Russell 2000. There are no capital discipline measures.



Short-term comp is roughly 150% of base salary, while long-term is roughly 250%.

