Opportunities In Tax Exempt Munis

As bond prices move lower, and the discount to net asset value of CEFs widens, yields are rising, offering yield-focused readers an opportunity for taxable-equivalent yields of 9% or more.

The last time I wrote about tax exempt munis was in the fourth quarter of 2016. Interest rates had moved sharply higher post-election, and tax exempt muni prices were under pressure. Muni prices would stabilize in 2017, delivering four consecutive quarters of gains. The benchmark index returned 5.5% in 2017. Tax exempt closed-end municipal bond exchange-traded funds delivered high single-digit returns on average - a combination of their tax exempt yield, price appreciation, the closure of their discount to net asset value, and the impact of leverage in these funds.

Fast forward eighteen months from the election, and tax exempt munis are weakening again. As seen below, returns for the tax exempt muni index were negative in the first quarter of 2018 for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2016. That negative return marked the third worst quarterly performance of the past seven-plus years, trailing the aforementioned post-election sell-off and the taper tantrum of 2013.

Why have tax exempt munis fallen in 2018? Muni bond prices have been driven lower by a combination of higher interest rates, which reduce bond prices, and some selling pressure from corporate owners.

While the first reason is obvious to any buyers of fixed income assets, the second reason might be more overlooked. Picture the balance sheet of a property and casualty company. That insurance company keeps a healthy amount of surplus assets in order to be able to pay claims in the event of a disaster. While part of P&C company investments are in equities to drive long-run returns, a healthy portion is also in fixed income assets that will be less volatile. Natural disasters are non-correlated with economic contractions, and P&C companies would not want to be liquidating stocks in a down equity market to satisfy claims. Tax exempt municipals deliver consistent return streams (as pictured above) and tax-advantaged income for P&C companies.

For P&C companies, the benefit from that tax-advantaged yield fell with the passage of the new tax law. With the corporate tax rate falling from 35% to 21%, the tax adjusted yield of municipals looks less attractive to corporate buyers like P&C companies. If corporations were the only buyers of tax exempt municipals, then you would expect that yield to adjust to fully reflect the change in tax rates. However, high net worth individuals are also big buyers of munis, and their tax rates only fell marginally with the next tax cuts - from 39.6% to 37%.

Corporations have less demand for munis. While individuals have filled much of that gap, prices still weakened in the first quarter and have fallen incrementally so far in April. Lower bond prices means higher tax-exempt yields for prospective buyers.

When I have purchased tax exempt munis in the past, I have targeted closed-end funds at a discount. These levered funds offer higher yields than owning unlevered munis directly. I try to purchase munis opportunistically, and tend to purchase after a sell-off. In times of falling muni prices, we tend to see these closed-end funds trade at a larger discount to their net asset value, which further increases the yield and market opportunity.

For readers not familiar with closed-end funds, these are investment vehicles where the investment manager issues a fixed number of shares and then invests the proceeds from the offering in the targeted asset class. Because there are no new shares being created or redeemed, the market value of the fund can deviate from its underlying net asset value, which is the value of the underlying holdings less investment borrowings. This is, of course, a deviation from the Efficient Market Hypothesis; investors can buy a fund that holds the underlying instruments cheaper than they could go out and buy those same fund holdings in the market.

As you can see from the table above, there are $24B of tax-exempt municipal bond closed-end funds with an average tax exempt yield of 5.41%, and trading at an average 9.0% discount to net asset value. This discount to net asset value has widened from its average discount of 5.6% over the last year. Included below are all of the tax exempt municipal bond closed-end funds with at least a $500M market cap.

This price correction may offer investors approaching retirement an attractive alternative to equities as the business cycle matures. Take the Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:NZF) for example. I highlight this fund in part because its assets under management are now $2B after a combination of some other Nuveen funds over the last couple of years, which should improve secondary liquidity. The fund is offering a nearly 6% tax exempt yield. For those in the top marginal tax bracket, this is a taxable-equivalent yield of around 9.5%, and you get to buy the fund at a 9.5% discount to its net asset value. There is limited credit risk on a fund populated by primarily investment grade municipal bonds, which have experienced very low historical default rates. The risk in these funds is primarily from the levered duration, which traditionally will have a negative correlation with equity prices, offering equity investors some diversification.

I have not yet dipped my toe back into the tax-exempt municipal bond space, but the asset class has certainly gotten more interesting in the past few months. I bought a great deal of these funds after the mid-2013 "taper tantrum" that saw sharply higher rates and a short-term dislocation in these funds. I bought a smaller amount after the sell-off in late 2016. Both short-term forays turned into a good tactical trade that has buoyed my interest in this sector of the market. I expect that short-term momentum is for marginally higher interest rates, following this week's strong move, which should continue to pressure the funds lower and yields higher. While I look for an appropriate entry spot, I wanted to highlight the emerging opportunity for yield-focused Seeking Alpha readers.

