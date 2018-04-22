General Electric In The First Quarter: Trust Is Nowhere In Sight

Chairman and CEO John Flannery and his team are not giving any indication that they have the vision or ability needed to execute a turnaround at GE.

General Electric reported earnings and had a conference call with shareholders on Friday morning and from all indications it was a wasted effort.

There is little trust or confidence in the current leadership of General Electric.

Things are not very good when your Chairman and CEO has to say on the company’s earnings call that he “aims to earn back investor trust in 2018.”

That, however, is exactly what General Electric’s leader John Flannery stated on his Friday morning conference call to shareholders.

Mr. Flannery has been the head of General Electric (NYSE: GE) for nine and one-half months and he still finds it necessary to say that he “aims to earn back investor trust.”

And, then he said: “he continues to examine the company’s structure and promised to detail his plan in coming months.”

Where has Mr. Flannery been for the last 31 years that he has been employed at General Electric? This performance does not increase my confidence in Mr. Flannery - or his team - one bit.

Bill George, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medtronic, Inc. and currently Senior Fellow at Harvard Business School, has reported on reported on CNBC:

“Thus far, he (Mr. Flannery) has given every indication that he is a pure financial manager who lacks vision, strategy, and passion to rebuild GE as a mission-driven, values-centered company.”

This report was given back in the middle of November 2017 - and I can’t say that there has been any change in my opinion since then.

Spencer Jakab even writes an article in the Wall Street Journal on Friday that carries the headline, “No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE.”

How bad can it get?

Mr. Jakab includes the jab, “The reality is GE is a long way from health.” And, Mr. Flannery needs more time “to examine the company’s structure.”

Oh, by-the-way, General Electric’s earnings exceeded the expectations of all analysts reporting, according to Thomson Reuters.

Expectations were for an 11 cents profit per share, on an adjusted basis. The company reported a profit of 16 cents per share, up from 14 cents per share one year ago. But, who cares.

The issue is trust and little or nothing was given in this report to build any trust - or to even stop the decline in trust.

The quarterly earnings report is an important time and the leadership of a company has the widest attention it will get during the year. Nothing appears to have been gained from the current exhibition. Another major opportunity wasted.

Mr. Flannery, to quote from Mr. George above, seems to lack “vision, strategy, and passion to rebuild GE.” Enough said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.