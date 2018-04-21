Insiders Tuned Into Entercom

Predictive insiders started increasing their stakes in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last year, just as the firm was executing a transformational merger. While this old-media firm’s messy Q4 results disappointed, ETM looks like a good bet to make the continued share accumulation by its father-and-son management team profitable in the next year.

Entercom Communications started 2017 as a small cap media firm with 126 radio stations in 28 markets. After its merger with CBS’ radio assets closed mid-November, however, the company is now the second-largest radio broadcaster in the U.S., with 235 stations nationwide reaching 100 million people weekly.

Considering that the other two big radio broadcasters—iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ) and Cumulus Media (OTCPK:CMLSQ)—are in bankruptcy, investors may rationally wonder why any firm would want to double down on a loser of an industry. But Entercom, its founder Joseph fields, and his CEO son David Fields, are consciously being greedy while others are fearful.

“iHeart and Cumulus went bankrupt because years ago prior management teams made ill-advised decisions to place too much debt on their companies. Period, full stop. The bankruptcies have nothing to do with Radio,“ insisted Joseph Field in a March 19th press release. “Unfortunately, some reporters and observers have created an erroneous and misleading narrative that the bankruptcies are a result of challenges within the radio industry. They could not be more wrong. The fact is that Radio is a healthy business that generates large amounts of earnings and operating cash flow.”

These are comforting words for radio buffs. But in the current climate of shameless hype, it’s more important than ever to watch what insiders do rather than trust what they say. The steady insider buying of ETM by the Fields’ since last May is a much more reliable indication of management’s convictions.

Prescient pair

It’s been over seven years since Entercom founder Joseph Fields was in a buying mood. Between 2008 and 2010 he presciently built up his stake in ETM before it surged, and then took profits in 2013 as the stock leveled off. How good is his track record? According to Insiderinsights Scorecard for Joseph, of his 42 purchases over the years, ETM was up 71% of the time after one year, and up by a stunning average of 486%.

Like father, like son. CEO David Fields also profitably built up his ETM stake between 2008 and 2015, and then he smartly sold shares in 2016. It’s relatively rare that an insider has enough tenure and savvy to generate a predictive track record for both their purchases and sales of the same stock. David’s InsiderInsights Scorecard shows that he is clearly one of these rare execs.

That said, the Fields’ are over 9 months into their present insider buying spree, and ETM isn’t complying to the upside as quickly as it did when they last bet big. Then again, last time around Entercom wasn’t trying to grow via such a major corporate action, and investors weren’t in a sour mood on the radio industry due to the bankruptcies of two other big players. Investors are understandably waiting for more solid proof that Entercom’s big merger and “mere” 106% debt-to-equity will end up being a recipe for cash flow growth.

Entercom’s Q4 results released last month were its first after closing its massive merger with CBS’ radio assets—and unfortunately they disappointed. Cutting through one-time gains from tax policy changes and charges from the merger, adjusted EPS of $0.16 missed average expectations by a big 12 cents.

The merger meant net revenues for Q4 nearly doubled, to $246.6 million. Pro forma sales, however, were down 6% or 3% ex-political. Radio has not suddenly become a high-growth biz, and Entercom’s Q1 top line can also expected to be down similarly.

Let it flow

It’s all about the cash flow, however, and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $45.0 million, compared to $35.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. In their Q4 conference call, management seemed to endorse street estimates for ETM to generate free cash flow of “between $1.60 and $1.90” per share this year, when arguing that ETM is underpriced with a “free cash yield of high teens”.

“I think it's interesting,” opined CFO Rich Schmaeling. “As you look at the initial offer by Liberty for a 40% interest in iHeart, it was about 8X [free cash flow]. [By that] math, our stock price should be over $14. So we think our stock is significantly undervalued, and we look forward to getting it to where it ought to be.”

We look forward to that as well, and generating even $1.60 in cash flow per share this year should do the trick. But we also have to acknowledge that the trip has started out with some bumps, and it may take until Q3 or Q4 for real progress to show up in financials.

Fortunately, ETM was able to find technical support during the market sell off and its Q4 miss at above $9, which also proved to be downside support going back through 2017. It would seem to take a brutal integration misstep for ETM to plunge through that downside support at this point. And if we must wait, at least we’re getting a 3.7% yield in the meantime.

With experienced (and heavily invested) hands managing the merger integration process at Entercom, we think the odds are high that coming quarters will confirm that management is making progress at realizing some of the $110 million in merger synergies they now expect over the next 18 months. And we’re betting alongside the execs who also have the most control over whether that “if” becomes “when”.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.