Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/19/18: ETM, CIK, VRML, AKCA

|
Includes: AKCA, CIK, ETM, VRML
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/19/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM), and;
  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgt Income Fund (NYSEMKT:CIK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML), and;
  • Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • New Amer Hi Inc (NYSE:HYB);
  • Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:DHY);
  • Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE);
  • OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA);
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), and;
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA);
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP);
  • Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE);
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX);
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF);
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI);
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF), and;
  • Ani Pharm (NASDAQ:ANIP).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

    It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

    Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

    Insider Purchases

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
    Type    		 Dollar Value

    1

    Ionis Pharmaceuticals

    BO

    Akcea Therapeutics

    AKCA

    JB*

    $199,999,984

    2

    Schuler Jack W

    BO

    Vermillion

    VRML

    JB*

    $2,838,090

    3

    Schuler Henri George

    BO

    Vermillion

    VRML

    JB*

    $2,107,774

    4

    City Of London Investment

    BO

    Templeton Dragon Fund

    TDF

    B

    $1,756,949

    5

    City Of London Investment

    BO

    Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

    MSF

    B

    $436,084

    6

    Field Joseph M

    CB,DIR

    Entercom Communications

    ETM

    AB

    $167,130

    7

    Csam Americas Holding

    O

    Credit Suisse Asset Mgt Income Fund

    CIK

    B

    $149,763

    8

    Csam Americas Holding

    O

    Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

    DHY

    B

    $134,754

    9

    Garcia Lillian D

    VP

    Tupperware Brands

    TUP

    B

    $100,184

    10

    Pohotsky Oleg M

    DIR

    New Amer Hi Inc

    HYB

    B

    $87,000

    Insider Sales

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
    Type    		 Dollar Value

    1

    Starr Kevin P

    DIR

    Sage Therapeutics

    SAGE

    S

    $9,962,250

    2

    Kerrest Jacques Frederic

    COO,DIR

    OKTA

    OKTA

    AS

    $6,999,392

    3

    Kao Min H

    CB,DIR,BO

    Garmin

    GRMN

    AS

    $6,693,877

    4

    Lebda Douglas R

    CB,CEO,BO

    Lendingtree

    TREE

    AS

    $4,674,308

    5

    Truchard James J

    DIR

    National Instruments

    NATI

    AS

    $3,820,500

    6

    Eck Dennis K

    DIR

    Ulta Beauty

    ULTA

    S

    $3,704,449

    7

    Miller Russell D

    VP

    Costco Wholesale

    COST

    S

    $2,405,711

    8

    Marshbanks Tracy

    DIR

    Ani Pharm

    ANIP

    AS

    $2,061,388

    9

    Sherr Richard

    VP,PR

    TJX Companies

    TJX

    AS

    $1,673,400

    10

    Locke James A Iii

    DIR

    Constellation Br

    STZ

    S

    $1,474,739

    Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
    B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

    Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

    Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM.

    I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.