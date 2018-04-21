Downgrading Bloomin' Brands After 39% Gain, Jana Partners Sale

About 14 months ago we upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) from a neutral "2" to positive "3" based on the company's strong brands (Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's. Bonefish, Flemings) and an extremely low valuation of roughly 6x EV/EBITDA. With the stock at $17 and change back then, we saw minimal downside risk and a company that deserved to trade at an industry average multiple of around 8x EV/EBITDA (for mostly non-franchised chains).

Since then activist hedge fund Jana Partners saw the same value, acquiring an 8.74% stake in the BLMN in November 2017. Jana has engaged the board of directors but no material changes have arisen thus far. Instead, a more favorable outlook for the dining sector, coupled with the recently enacted corporate tax cut --- which stands to benefit U.S.-centric businesses the most --- has helped bring alive the stock.

Having risen to nearly $24 per share, Bloomin' Brands now trades at roughly 8x our 2018 EBITDA estimate of $400 million. Outside of a buyout premium, we see little reason for the valuation to expand further from here. While a sale process for the entire business is always a possibility when activist investors are involved, Jana Partners recently sold 2 million shares, cutting their stake to 6.4%. If they were moving toward a sale for the company, we doubt that Jana would sell a single share of stock. As a result, we believe the odds of a sale have fallen to near zero, in the short to intermediate term, and therefore feel even more comfortable that the current valuation is a top for now.

Without valuation expansion, underlying growth of the business is required for the stock to post material gains from here. However, we do not see much in the way of a runway for growth. Profit margins at all dining chains are being squeezed by rising labor costs, annual rent increases, and numerous new chains and locations popping up everywhere, resulting in intensive competition.

To illustrate this trend, below are charts of Bloomin Brands' EBITDA, revenue, and location count for the last five full calendar years:

As you can see, this is not a growth company. Accordingly, we see no reason to give it an above-average multiple of profits, outside of a buyout premium required to get an M&A deal completed. Jana seems to be signaling such an outcome is off the table.

At current prices, we feel it is prudent to downgrade Bloomin' Brands to a neutral "2" rating. When we time our upgrades well, and an activist investor confirms our thesis, we will gladly claim victory and more on to other opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.