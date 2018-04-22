What Will Matter Most When Microsoft Reports Earnings

Primarily driven by valuation concerns, I remain on the sidelines and choose not to get involved with this name for now.

Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) is gearing up to report the results of its fiscal 3Q18 on April 23rd, after the closing bell. Today, I will discuss the key items that will be in my mind when the earnings release hits the wires, this coming Monday.

All about cloud and productivity

First, let's start with a quick look at the expectations. The Street is hoping to see revenues of $25.77 billion top last year's number by a modest 9% (the lowest growth rate in the fiscal year so far), just a hair above the midpoint of management's guidance. Meanwhile, EPS of $0.85, if achieved, would represent a 16% YOY improvement.

To achieve or exceed the expected results, I believe Microsoft will need to count on the results of the two smaller of its three major divisions: intelligent cloud (27% of total sales last quarter) and productivity and business processes (31% of total sales).

On the former, Azure continues to cut through the headwinds of increased competition, tighter pricing environment and cloud commoditization to produce YOY growth rates that have yet to drop significantly below the 90% mark (see trend below). The feat has been accomplished while the cloud platform delivered "the most significant margin improvement" in fiscal 2Q18. It seems like well-known growth drivers, like IoT and AI, are combining to create sustained uplift to Microsoft's cloud service business, often taking the form of a SaaS model that should support growth and reduce lumpiness in revenues. It will be interesting to see how the trend, likely crucial to many investment theses, will progress.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On productivity and business processes, I expect to see Office 365 continuing to benefit from a shift in usage from licensing to subscription. Consumer subscribers have been growing sequentially at an increasing pace over the past few quarters, and breaching the 30 million user mark is certainly not out of question, in my view. LinkedIn is also likely to contribute substantially to the segment's top-line growth as it has in the recent past. But on this end, I will be much more curious to see how the venture will perform in terms of op profits. Not long ago, I assessed the performance of this two-year old acquisition and was most disappointed by the platform's relative low levels of gross margins -- about 82% in fiscal 1Q18 vs. my original expectations in the high 80s for FY18 (see table below, on a trailing-twelve month basis). I will certainly be attentive to what the numbers will look like this quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports and estimates

On the stock

MSFT is one of those names that I have been clearly wrong about in the past. This is not to say that I do not have an appreciation for the quality of the company, the appeal of the product portfolio or the success of the cloud business. But I have never been comfortable paying a forward earnings multiple of well over 20x on earnings growth expectations that tends to hover between the high single digits and the low teens. Yet, MSFT continues to push for fresh new highs, having lavishly beaten the broad market (SPY) over the past year.

I continue to believe in Microsoft as a leading tech company that will thrive alongside other behemoths, like Alphabet (GOOG) and even out-of-favor Facebook (FB). But I need to be consistent in my assessment of the stock following the 44% return of the past 12 months. Shares continue to be very richly priced, in my opinion, particularly when compared to companies of similar growth profile and robust fundamentals -- Apple (AAPL) comes to mind, whose stock is valued at only 14.4x forward EPS.

Yes, I could be wrong once again on MSFT, and pass up on additional share price appreciation by not giving the stock a shot at current levels. But "fear of missing out" does not tend to be a key driver in my investment decisions. I continue to respect Microsoft as a company and understand why one might want to buy new (or hold existing) shares ahead of the upcoming earnings report. But primarily driven by valuation concerns, I remain on the sidelines and choose not to get involved with this name for now.

