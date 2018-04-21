Mallinckrodt: Are Bondholders Predicting Impending Doom?

Earlier this month a whistleblower sued Mallinckrodt (MNK) and claimed no one knew exactly what was included in vials of Acthar sold by the company. The company has represented Acthar is the only therapeutic adrenocorticoropic hormone (“ACTH”) product sold in the U.S. However, former Mallinckrodt employee, Rasvinder Dhaliwal, claimed in addition to ACTH 1-39 the company has added ATH 1-14, ACTH 1-17 and ACTH 1-9 - all smaller fragments of ACTH - which allegedly helped "give Acthar its potency and physiological effects."



Acthar generates about 38% of Mallinckrodt's total revenue. It is also part of the specialty brands segment that represent over 85% of the company's total operating income. The drug is extremely important to a company that has been hiving off assets to part is $6.7 billion debt load at nearly 5x run-rate EBITDA. Mallinckrodt has been battening down the hatches to buttress EBITDA. Q4 2017 combined SG&A and R&D expenses were $261 million, down 40% Y/Y.

Total revenue for Q4 2017 was down 5% Y/Y, while Acthar was off 9%. Questions over Acthar's effectiveness for indications other than infantile spasms and multiple scleroris have dogged the company. Chatter suggests insurers are becoming reticent on reimbursing Acthar treatment for certain indications. If Medicare pulls back then it could punish Acthar sales and EBITDA and hamper Mallinckrodt's ability to service its debt.

The bond market appears to be price in that scenario. The company's 4.75% coupon bonds due April 2023 currently yield above 12%. The bonds had an 8% yield in April 2017, declined to as much as 6.6% in August 2017 and spiked to 12% after the whistleblower lawsuit was revealed. The company's current interest expense is at an implied rate of nearly 6%. If the company has to borrow new money then it could be at twice the interest rate it is currently paying. Rising interest expense and declining EBITDA could be foreboding.

Can Mallinkrodt Realistically Service Its Debt?

Mallinckrodt made a $300 million principal payment earlier this month. The company had over $1.2 billion of cash on hand and should have been able to make the principal payment comfortably. The company has $900 million of principal payments due in 2020, $884 million in 2022, and 1.3 billion in 2023. Yields on bonds due in 2023 range from 11.1% over 12.0%, implying they may not be repaid. The company generated $541 million of free cash flow in 2017, down from $1 billion in the year earlier period.

If Acthar craters then free cash will likely crater with it. Assuming a diminution in Acthar sales I do not envision Mallinckrodt generating the free cash flow necessary to make the $3 billion in principal payments due by 2023. If the company attempts to refinance its debt before then it could come at interest rates prohibitively more expensive than what it's currently paying.

Conclusion

Mallinckrodt's bond yields seem to imply the credit markets could be closed to the company. This reduces the company's flexibility in services its $6.7 billion debt load at junk levels. The window of opportunity to raise equity could be closed as well. MNK remains a sell.





Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.

