Trading Natural Gas Without The Red Bull

This article outlines one approach that I have taken to trade and invest in natural gas.

Introduction

When people think of futures and options trading, they might think of a Red-Bull fueled adrenaline junkie staring at 15 different screens with flashing lights everywhere. The more screens, the better. Natural gas is one of the most volatile commodities, and price can move drastically in any given moment.

So, when I tell people that I trade natural gas futures and options, it is possible that they could get the wrong impression. I am risk averse, and I only have one screen. I like to let volatility work for me, so I will often trade covered calls to collect the volatility premium. This also lowers my basis and my value at risk.

This article outlines how I recently used the OPEX Price Magnets as a tool to manage my risk in my current long position in May natural gas futures. The option expiration date for May natural gas futures is next week, April 25 th.

Natural Gas Price Magnets

One of the trading tools that I use is the OPEX Price Magnets. This is a tool that I developed in 2017 that calculates the point of “delta neutral” and “gamma neutral” for specific option expiration dates. It is theorized that delta and gamma neutral is the price level where the market makers and dealers optimize their profits on the day of option expiration.

The graph below shows the relationship between the futures price and the Price Magnet since December 2017. An introduction to OPEX Price Magnets can be seen by clicking this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

Selling Covered Calls to Manage Risk

When natural gas dipped in late March, I entered a long trade when the Price Magnet was positively divergent from the value of the futures. This position is one part a portfolio allocation to energy and one part Price Magnet divergence. My original basis in the futures contract is $2.688/mmBtu, and I sold calls on this position three times, and re-purchased those calls twice. This has lowered my overall basis to $2.617, and my current covered calls have a strike price of $2.70 with a 4/25/18 expiration date.

The chart below shows when I sold covered calls and when I re-purchased them. My timing hasn’t been great on the sale of the calls, but my goal was not to “hit a home run,” it was to make a return of 2-4% over the course of a month.

The nice thing about selling covered calls is that you can reduce your exposure and get paid for volatility at the same time. In both cases where I re-purchased the calls, the price of natural gas was not a lot lower than when I sold the calls; however, the passage of time enabled me to buy the calls back with a decent profit. The calls were re-purchased when the value of natural gas was again divergent with the Price Magnet.

If May natural gas closes on 4/25 above $2.70/mmBtu, then I will have earned a 3.2% return in just over a month. If natgas closes below $2.70/mmBtu, then I am currently planning to roll the position into June and sell covered calls again.

Commodity Conquest

In my Commodity Conquest service, I write a daily report on the OPEX Price magnets for many key commodities, including natural gas, crude oil, gold and agriculture. I also do in-depth coverage of many commodity firms.

My verifiable trading record from on my covered firms from June 2017 to the present has resulted in a win rate of over 80%, with an average return of about 10% on a holding period that averages about a month.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long natural gas futures.