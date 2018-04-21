Forget FAANG: Top 10 Big-Yields, Lower Risk

This article shares our ranking of 10 attractive big-yield investments, across 10 different investment categories, all with relatively lower risk profiles compared to FAANG.

FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google/Alphabet) have been posting very strong returns in recent years, and there are reasons to believe this could continue.

Will FAANG Continue to Dominate?

The collective market capitalization of FAANG is nearly $3 trillion, and that's fairly impressive considering the total US market cap of publicly traded equities is only around $28 trillion.

And here is a look at the performance of each FAANG stock versus the S&P 500 over the last five years; FAANG has clearly been dominating, especially considering their collective market capitalization makes up a significant portion of the total US public equity market.

However, important to note, the FAANG stocks tend to have higher levels of market risk, as measured by beta.

Note: Beta is a measure of risk related to general market movements as opposed to stock-specific factors. A beta above one generally means a stock is both volatile and tends to move up and down with the market. Lower beta stocks are often pursued by investors looking to diversify away some of their market risk exposure.

And importantly, high beta stocks generally sell-off more than the rest of the market during market pullbacks such as during the bursting of the tech bubble or the more recent financial crisis in 2008-2009.

If you rely on the income from your investments to help pay the bills, then you probably can’t handle the volatility risks of holding too many FAANG-ish stocks because in a large market pullback you could be forced to sell some shares near the bottom just to generate the income you need for living expenses, and those types of forced sales at "fire sale" prices, can do irreparable harm to your nest egg.

It’s for this reason that many investors chose to own lower market-risk income-producing securities, such as the examples highlighted in this article.

Without further ado, here is our list of...

Top 10 Big-Yield Opportunities:

For your consideration, we have included a "conservative" big-yield opportunity and an "aggressive" big yield opportunity for each category within our ranking of Top 10 Big-Yield Opportunities...

10. Medical Transcription Billing Preferred (MTBCP), Yield 11.3%

Preferred Stocks are often overlooked, but this lower volatility stock-bond hybrid security can offer some attractive income payments with considerably lower volatility than the general stock market. Our “aggressive” idea (MTBC) in this “preferred stock” category exhibits much lower absolute price volatility than the average stock in the S&P 500 (it's price generally stays close to $25), it offers a very large dividend, the business has been improving, and the price has recently pulled back. We wrote about MTBCP in detail earlier this year, in this detailed article:

And since that time, MTBC has been further improving its position, as revenues and net income continue to grow. However, after reading the above-linked article, if MTBCP is too “aggressive” for your taste, we also like several high-yield preferred stocks within the maritime shipping industry, which we believe offer more “conservative” big-dividend opportunities. For example, we highlighted one such idea in this members-only article:

We purchased these attractive 9% yield preferred share in our Blue Harbinger CVI portfolio earlier this year, and we believe they continue to be an attractive option for new investors.

Additionally, you can access many more conservative higher-yielding preferred stock ideas in this recent free article:



Worth mentioning, interest rate risk is a real threat to many lower yielding preferred stocks. Interest rates are currently low and rising and this puts negative price pressure on preferred stocks similar to the pressure it puts on bonds (as rates rise, prices fall). However, investors can alleviate some of this risk by focusing on higher yielding preferreds whose prices are driven more by company-specific idiosyncracies than by interest rate movements (such as MTBPC). And if the interest rate risk is still too concerning for you, we offer a high-yield fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock idea later in this report, whereby the “fixed-to-floating” rate characteristic helps alleviate some of the interest rate risk.

9. Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), Yield: 9.8%

Equity Closed-End Funds (“CEFs”) are a category of high-income investments that are often underappreciated. Some of the attractive characteristics of this category of can include high income, discounted prices, instant diversification, active management, and the fact that they are “closed-end” so they can better control capital gains and there’s no forced selling (a challenge that mutual funds and often ETFs must deal with).

Our “conservative” equity CEF idea is The Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), which is an internally managed, closed-end fund that is focused on generating long-term capital appreciation and committed to paying at least 6% in annual distributions, paid quarterly (and in better years, ADX pays more than 6%, via a large year-end distribution, for example 9.8% aggregate in 2017). It also provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of large cap equities, and pays close attention to risk management. Oh, and its successful, long-term track record dates back to 1929!

Here are some additional considerations for ADX...

ADX Sources of Income:

Considering this fund invests in large-cap stocks that generally pay dividends of around 2.5%, you may be wondering how the fund is able to consistently pay out at least 6% every year (distributions are paid quarterly). The answer is a combination of dividend income and capital gains. The management team’s track record of efficiently making these large distributions available to investors has enabled many investors to sleep well at night for many many years.

ADX Track Record:

The inception date for this fund is 1929. And that’s not a typo. This fund has been paying distributions for over 80 years! The current management team, however, has not been in place that long, but they are continuing the track record of efficiently distributing cash to investors. (more information on the fund’s management). And you can view the funds attractive long-term performance track record here.

ADX Discount to NAV:

Important to note, the difference between NAV return and Market Price return (in the performance track record link above) has to do with the discount/premium of closed-end funds, and it helps explain one of the reasons this fund (NYSE:ADX) is attractive right now. Specifically, in recent years, the NAV return has become increasingly better than the market price return in terms of the spread or difference between the two. This is because the discount at which this fund trades in the market versus its NAV has been increasing as shown in the following chart.

Unlike open-end funds, ADX is a closed-end fund, and this means “creation units” are not used by the management team to keep the market price close to the NAV and therefore big distributions and premiums may occur based on supply and demand. In the case of ADX, it trades at a big discount, and in our opinion this creates an even more attractive buying opportunity.

The discount likely exists because investors have unwisely (in our view) been chasing more glamorous funds that offer higher distribution yields and pay monthly (instead of quarterly like ADX), and instead been shunning ADX (remember closed-end funds trade largely on supply and demand). However, in order to achieve the higher yield, the other funds are taking on higher risk through the use of leverage, and by generating a high percentage of the distribution with return of capital (i.e. when the market goes south they’re often forced to sell holdings at discounted prices just to maintain their big yields). ADX has a 0.0% 1940 Act Leverage Ratio (note: the fund does occasionally borrow very small amounts for operating purposes, but not to magnify returns like many other funds do), and this is a big part of the reason the fund has been successful since 1929.

For reference, as this link shows, ADX distributions are sourced from dividends and capital gains, NOT a return of capital. For perspective, other popular large cap CEFs often use a return of capital to support the distributions instead of sourcing it from dividends and capital appreciation like ADX. And that practice can lead to bad outcomes in stressed market conditions such as the financial crisis, a situation most income-focused investors want to avoid. ADX, is conservatively and prudently managed in our view, which has helped it deliver such a long history of healthy returns.

We are also attracted to the holding of ADX from both a style and sector weight stand point. For reference the style box at this link shows the fund holdings tilt slightly towards growth.

Generally speaking, we prefer value stocks at Blue Harbinger over growth stocks, but in this case the exposure is acceptable for a variety of reasons. First, it’s not deep growth, it’s actually close to the middle (core-growth). Second, the growth vs value long-term performance difference is historically not as strong in the large-cap space as it is in the small-cap space (over the long-term, +10-years, value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks, but this difference is more pronounced in the small-cap space, not the large-cap space). Additionally, we like to have some diversification into the large cap growth space, as this can help reduce aggregate portfolio risks, and ADX allows us to do this while still generating high income.

You can view more about ADX holdings and sector diversification here.

ADX Risks:

The Adams Diversified Equity Fund does face risks that should be considered.

Equity market exposure: For starters, ADX is an equity fund, which means it will suffer many of the same ups and downs as the general equity market. However, because of the big distribution payments from this fund, market volatility should be somewhat muted, and it should be easier for investors to handle because they’ll most likely continue to receive big distribution checks every quarter.

Leverage: Another important consideration is leverage. Many equity CEF’s use up to 33% leverage to magnify their returns, but of course leverage introduces more risk. For example, if you are levered when the market declines you could be forced to sell holdings at distressed prices just to meet the distribution payments. However, in the case of ADX, the only leverage is usually only very small amount (it’s currently 0.0%, but it will occasionally rise into the low single digits) to help manage operating expenses (so the fund can stay more fully invested in the market so as to avoid missing out on long-term capital gains) but has not been using speculative leverage like many of its peers, and this reduces the possibility for very big gains, but also prudently reduces the possibility for very big losses.

Management Fees: Management fees are another risk for closed-end funds. At Blue Harbinger, we generally despise paying management fees, and work hard to help investors avoid them as much as possible. However, in the case of closed-end funds, the higher fees may be acceptable for some investors, specifically for the reasons described in this write-up. Importantly, ADX charges extremely low management fees relative to other closed-end funds. Specifically, it’s not uncommon for a closed-end fund to charge 1.5% to 2.0% in management fees, but the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) only charges 0.56% which is extremely attractive if you need the big distributions that this fund generates.

“Aggressive” Equity CEFs: If you like the benefits of closed-end funds, there are a few others you may want to consider such as the very attractive and more “aggressive” small cap CEF’s we have highlighted in this members-only article:

The two small cap CEFs in this article are very attractive for many of the same reasons we like ADX. And we currently own all three (ADX plus the two small cap CEFs).

8. Macerich Company (MAC), Yield: 5.1%

Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) are a category of big-dividend securities that have caught the eye of many contrarian income-focused investors because the sector has been significantly underperforming the market, and they offer some large divided yields. Macerich is our “conservative” idea in this REIT category because of its high yield, low beta, and attractive valuation, but it too faces risks, of course.

Macerich is a mid-cap retail REIT ($8.5 billion market cap). And before we get into the obvious retail REIT industry fears (mainly rising interest rates and growing internet competition) its worth mentioning that the non-large cap REITs may have an advantage over the large cap REITs, in our view. Specifically, as this sector struggles, we may see increasing consolidation (mergers and acquisitions), and we believe the large cap REITs will increasingly consider acquiring the smaller cap REITs, and when this happens—the large cap companies usually pay a premium and the small cap companies usually receive a premium. All else equal, smaller market caps would be more attractive (obviously all else is NOT equal, and we’ll get into that in a moment).

Regarding M&A activity, we believe it is a good sign for the industry overall because it suggests some smart, deep-pocketed, institutional investors believe the space is undervalued. For example, Unibail-Rodamco, Europe’s largest REIT, is buying Westfield (a mall owner in the US and the UK), and Brookfield Property Partners is trying to take over Chicago-based GGP (you can see GGP’s rent and sales per square foot, compared to SPG, in our earlier chart). As another example, European REIT Klepierre has recently pursued an acquisition of UK-based Hammerson. We believe there will likely be more M&A discussion throughout the industry, and the fact that these types of discussions are occurring is a good sign for mall REITs in general, in our view.

Another important differentiator for Macerich is that it is one of the higher quality retail mall REITs. Specifically, the location of its properties allows it to charge higher rent to its tenants, and the tenants are able to generate more sales per square foot, as shown in the following chart.

In our view, the less desirable real estate owners such as WPG and CBL (as shown in the above chart) will continue to face more challenges from store closures, tenant bankruptcies, undesirable rent concessions and growing internet competition. On the other hand, the highly trafficked, desirable location, experiential properties like Macerich will not only continue to exist, but they will thrive, and their shares are currently relatively inexpensive. We wrote more about retail REITs in general, and Macerich in particular, in this article from December:

One of the common responses from many investors when considering retail REITs is “don’t try to catch a falling knife.” We’re certainly not saying retail REITs have bottomed, but we are saying they are cheap from a valuation perspective as described in the above linked article. And if you are still not comfortable with investing at these prices, we offer a highly compelling income-generating options strategy for retail REITs later is this article (for example, see the Simon Property Group section, below).

And if retail REITs still aren’t your cup of tea, then consider some of the healthcare REITs and data center REITs, which also offer high yields and attractive prices without the exposure to the risks of changing consumer shopping habits (i.e. online retail). In the healthcare space, we offer both a “conservative” and “aggressive” investment idea in these reports:

Additionally, data center REIT, Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) is also worth considering based on its current valuation as we wrote-up in this free article:

Overall, the REIT space currently offers a variety of attractive higher income opportunities, and discounted valuations.

7. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ), Yield: 6.4%

Debt-Focused Closed-End Funds (“CEFs”) are another category of high income securities that income-focused investors often overlook. Our “conservative” idea in this category is BTZ.

The BlackRock Credit Allocation CEF (NYSE:BTZ) is a portfolio of actively selected fixed income securities (bonds), it offers a steady 6.4% yield (paid monthly) and it trades at an attractively discounted price versus its net asset value (“NAV”) (more on this in a moment). Two more things that we really like about this fund is that it is a closed-end fund (which means it can avoid the dangerous “forced-selling” situation that can be so damaging to bond mutual funds and bond exchange traded funds), and it is able to get low institutional borrowing rates for the small, conservative and prudent amount of leverage this fund uses (currently 22.2%).

For reference, this fund invests in mostly investment grade debt (this is safer than non-investment grade debt) as shown in the following graphic.

We like this investment grade allocation because marketwide credit spreads are currently relatively low (which means the market is highly confident that nothing “bad” is going to happen, and as contrarians we know overconfidence can be a bad thing). Considering that risk and volatility may pop back up at any time, we’d rather be holding more, safer, investment grade debt, such as the mix of bonds in this fund.

Also, the current discount versus NAV that is available for purchasing this fund is a highly attractive 12.01%. For reference, this discount is relatively large compared to recent historical standards of the fund, as shown in the following chart.

And the amazing thing about purchasing this CEF at a discounted price is that you are getting more yield for your buck. Given the low level of risk, you could not purchase safe yields this high in the open market (because you’d have to pay full price). Because they are “closed-end,” CEFs trade at premiums and discounts to their NAVs based on market purchasing and selling forces. We greatly prefer to buy low.

Overall, if you are looking for safe high income (paid monthly), the BlackRock Credit Allocation Fund (BTZ) is worth considering because of its attractive qualities and its discounted priced. And in addition to BTZ (we currently own shares of BTZ), we also own another, more “aggressive” and higher yield (+8.6%) bond CEF, which we have written about in detail in this members-only article:

The yield on the more aggressive bond CEF we own has come down slightly since we purchased in late January (as the share price has appreciated), but it’s still attractively priced if you’re looking for a more “aggressive” but still relatively low volatility, bond CEF.

6. Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) CEF,

Yield: 5.6%, Tax Equivalent Yield +8.6%

Municipal Bond CEFs: One of the drawbacks of bond investing is that the income payments are taxed at your ordinary tax rate instead of the reduced qualified dividend rate that many equity securities are eligible for. This higher tax rate can be particularly frustrating if you are in a high tax bracket. However, municipal bond CEF’s can offer tax-free income as well as all the other attractive benefits of CEFs, in general.

The Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a variety of attractive qualities that you may want to consider for an attractive high-yield diversifier, especially if you are in a high tax bracket. For starters, if you’re in the 35% tax bracket for 2018, the taxable equivalent yield for this fund increases to a very compelling 8.6%.

This fund invests in investment grade municipal securities, and it pays its investors monthly. And what is also very attractive, aside from the high-tax exempt yield, is the distributions have historically been 100% income (not capital gains or return of capital) which is a good thing; CEF investors need to pay attention to the sources of income distribution because capital gains and return of capital can generate unexpected tax consequence.

Anther thing we like about this fund is that its closed-end structure allows management to hold the bonds until maturity, thereby eliminated the forced-selling risks that many ETFs and mutual funds are forced to deal with. This also helps control interest rate risk volatility as the management team can essentially hold the individual bonds until maturity at par, thereby locking in the yields at which they purchased.

Further still, this fund uses a prudent amount of leverage (26.1%) to improve performance and efficiency. And importantly, the fund is able to obtain this leverage at institutional rates (i.e. lower rates than most individual investors are eligible for).

Also very important, the fund currently trades at a discount to its net asset value, which essentially means investors are buying the high yield at a discounted price. This is a very attractive way to boost your income. You can read more details about this fund using this link.

And while MHI is our "conservative" option within our municipal bond CEF category, our more "aggressive" option is reserved for members only. We consider the aggressive option more aggressive because it uses more leverage, offers a higher yield, and trades at a historically attractive discount to NAV. You can read the members-only idea here.

5. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Yield: 7.0%

Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"): Enterprise Products Partners price has declined this year, yet its distribution continues to rise. In fact, EPD’s big distribution has been raised for 55 consecutive quarters. And despite recent questions in the midstream space (arising from new FERC rules regarding the recovery of certain income taxes), EPD is largely unaffected and continues to have strong cash generation power.

According to a recent Morningstar report, regarding EPD:

"It is the pre-eminent midstream infrastructure company, vertically integrated with best-in-class assets at nearly every point in the midstream value chain. It can aggregate supply of every type of hydrocarbon from multiple sources in major producing basins (Permian, Eagle Ford, DJ, Piceance, Green River) and deliver it to multiple end markets (refiners, petrochemicals, exports). These assets are the linchpins for both shippers and end users."



EPD also enjoys a relatively strong credit rating compared to peers (Baa1/BBB+) that keeps its cost of capital lower.

Further, EPD's valuation (EV/EBITDA) remains attractive, as shown in the following chart.

We first wrote about EPD in detail in May of 2017 where we described it as offering “Big Yield, Stable Growing Income” (see: Enterprise Products Partners: Big Yield, Stable Growing Income). Since that time EPD has raised its distribution multiple times, a trend we expect to continue, especially based on its expansion into Gulf Coast petrochemical activities. EPD's business arrangements are backed by long-term contracts which help ensure stable long-term income for the firm and its investors.

And if you're not comfortable with EPD (which we consider our "conservative" MLP idea), we offer two more MLP ideas for members to consider in these recent articles:

4. Select FAANG and "FAANG-ish" type stocks

Captial Gains: Since we have been considering the implications of taxes on our investments, we’d be remiss to NOT bring up the benefits of taking some capital gains (i.e. selling some of your winners) to generate the income/spending cash you need. Adding this tool to your belt affords you the valuable opportunity to more broadly diversify outside of the traditional income-focused segments of the market and thereby reduce your risks (i.e. diversification can reduce risks and keep expected returns high). Further still, if you own a significant portion of your investments within an individual retirement account, you can sell some of your winners to meet those required minimum distributions anyway.

FAANG-ish type stocks can be difficult for income-focused value investors to even consider because of their often very high PE ratios, higher volatility, and the often non-existent dividends. However, we believe in complimenting an income-focused investment portfolio with at least a few aggressive open-end growth stocks. For example, if you had allowed yourself to own some FAANG stocks, your nest egg would be significantly larger over the last few years than if you only owned dividend stocks, as shown in our FAANG performance chart near the beginning of this article. And if you are trying to decide which FAANG stocks to consider, our all-time favorite hedge fund had two in its top 10 holdings at the end of last month.

And if the very large market capitalization of the FAANG stocks is not appealing to you, we have highlighted two additional smaller market cap growth stocks with FAANG qualities for members only, in these articles:

Also worth mentioning, Jeff Miller recently completed a round trip trade of a FAANG stock as noted in his recent article:

As a side note, we help Jeff edit this weekly "Stock Exchange" series; it focuses on technical trading indicators (such as momentum and dip-buying), and it can be a very useful tool.

Overall, adding a few non-income securities (i.e. "FAANG-ish" stocks) can be beneficial for diversification and long-term total return reasons, depending on your personal situation.

*Honorable Mention: Business Development Companies:

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") are another category of high yield investments (often yielding in the 5% to +10% range) that income-focused investors may like to consider. These companies are basically varying flavors of loan/financing arrangements made to a basket of lower middle market companies (i.e. companies with revenues in the $10 million to $500 million range). Because these vehicles are essentially a basket of loans, it's challenging to identify attractive idiosyncratic opportunities. Also, the loans are made to lower credit quality companies, and therefore BDCs often trade with a higher correlation to high-yield credit spreads. Further, because credit spreads remain relatively narrow (as shown in the following chart) we're exercising some patience in pursuing these opportunities.

Specifically, when credit spreads widen, BDCs are likely to get less expensive.

One very important current bit of information related to the BDC industry is the recent news that they'll essentially be allowed to double the amount of leverage (borrowing) they use to make there investments. This change was included with the latest spending bill signed by president Trump. This change will bring opportunities for higher returns (because BDCs can invest in more businesses) but also more risks (as leverage increases volatility). Net-net, we view the change as positive. In fact, the change is arguably needed considering the lower cap rates industry-wide as the distress of the financial crises falls further into the rearview mirror and early vintage year BDC investments roll off the books.

We currently own one BDC within our Blue Harbinger Income Equity portfolio. And a couple of the characteristics we pay attention to is the price (discount) versus book value, as well as the Net Investment Income compared to the size of the dividend (a bigger dividend than NII is generally a red flag).

Nonetheless, the group trades at a relatively low level, as per the BDC index (NYSEARCA:BDCS) as shown in the following chart. Nonetheless, we’re waiting patiently for an attractive sell-off (wider credit spreads) to add more exposure to BDCs.

3. Frontier Communications (FTR) Bonds, Yield: 10.1%

Individual Bonds pay income, not dividends, but they can offer attractive yields and price appreciation. Many investors are avoiding bonds because they fear rising interest rates will put downward pressure on prices. However, there are still attractive corporate bond opportunities, particularly higher yielding bonds, where the price is driven more by perceived idiosyncratic credit risks than by interest rates. Bonds can also be a great diversifier within an otherwise equity-dominated investment portfolio.

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is an ugly telecom stock that first reduced and then suspended its dividend, however the bonds are interesting (we are including the bonds as our “aggressive” big-income idea in this category). In particular, this is a company that is making the tough decisions to get its debts under control, and their actions bode well for the future value of its very high yield debt.

For starters, the dividend cut was bad for stock holders (the stock price tanked) but good for bond holders because it freed up more cash to support the debt. Next, Frontier has recently launched a cash tender offer for $1.6 billion of debt; this is also good because it will allow Frontier to reduce its debt servicing obligations by buying back bonds from frightened investors willing to relinquish at a discount. Further, Frontier will finance the tender offer with a private debt offering of notes that aren’t due until 2026; this allows Frontier to essentially kick the can down the road further, which is a good thing for investors holding bonds that mature before 2026.

And as a result of these actions, the bond prices have actually started to perk up lately—a good sign.

And if you’re looking for more high-yield bond ideas, we can point you in several directions. First consider this free report we wrote back in February highlighting a handful of high-yielders that you may want to consider. Next, you can glean a few more interesting bond ideas from the top 10 holdings list of our all-time favorite hedge fund. And third, we have highlighted several more high-yield bond ideas in this recent members-only article:

Keep in mind, owning individual high-yield bonds is risky, and it is not for everyone. However, when owned within a diversified income-focused portfolio, perhaps consisting of a mix of 40% bonds and 60% stocks, bonds can be an excellent source of volatility lowering income.

2. Teekay Preferred (TGP-B) Fixed/Float, Yield: 9.1%

Floating Rate Preferred stocks offer some very attractive qualities that income-focused investors may want to consider, not the least of which are the reduction in interest rate risk from the floating rate feature. And that’s in addition to the high yield and low volatility.

And in particular, if you like high-yield, low-volatility, discounted-prices, reduced interest rate risk, and improving businesses, then Teekay’s fixed-to-floating rate preferred units (TGP-B) are worth considering for a spot in your diversified income-focused investment-portfolio. We own shares of TGP-B.

We first wrote about this security back in March, and here is a long (but hopefully valuable) excerpt:

The Opportunity:

The preferred security we are talking about is the relatively new Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) 8.50% Series B Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (TGP-B). Teekay LNG Partners provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

8 Reasons Why We Like this Opportunity:

1. High-Yield: For starters, we like the attractive high-yield that these preferreds are paying. They started trading in October 2017 at $25, and have since fallen to a discounted price of $23.81. Originally, offering an 8.5% yield, it has risen to 8,9% as a function of the price decline. The main reason the price declined is because TGP sold off in sympathy when the parent entity (Teekay Corp (NYSE:TK)) issued new (dilutive) common units (and some convertible bonds) in late January that were perceived by the market to also be an indication of more liquidity challenges. In reality, these capital raises have strengthened the Teekay family, and made for a more attractive buying opportunity for new purchasers of these TGP preferred units, as we’ll discuss more later.

2. Fixed-to-Floating Rate: Before getting into more of the company/market specific details of TGP, it’s worth considering the value of the fixed-to-floating rate income payments as relief to the fear of rising market wide interest rates. Starting on 10/15/2027, the distribution rate per annum will be a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 6.241%. This may seem like a long-way off, but in the meantime it’ll keep the value of these preferreds from falling as far as fixed rate preferreds as market wide interest rates rise. Like bonds, as interest rates rise, the value of preferred can also fall. This interest rate risk is a big reason many investors are afraid of investing in bonds and/or preferred stocks under our current market conditions (i.e. rising rates). In the case of these TGP preferreds, the market is overly fearful in our view (more on this later) and the fixed-to-floating rate will also help strengthen the unit price. In a nutshell, the fixed-to-floating rate distribution payments are attractive.

3. Market Conditions are Improving: One of the business-related reasons we like these preferreds is because market conditions are improving for TGP. For starters, here is a look at global LNG imports and LNG carrier spot rates—both are improving. The entire industry has been struggling since the second half of 2014 when energy prices declined dramatically, and these improving conditions are a welcome trend for the industry in general and for TGP in particular.

Next, here is a look at expected LNG exports in the coming years. Specifically, exports are set to rise which is also a very good thing for TGP because it means they’ll have more business and more revenues to support more distributions to investors.

4. Teekay LNG is Positioned for Growth: In addition to improving general market conditions, Teekay LNG in particular is positioned for growth. For starters, here is a look at the Street estimates for Teekay LNG (note: this is Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) common units, not the the preferreds).

Analysts are positive considering there are currently no sell recommendations, and price targets indicate expected price increases. And a big part of this lack of negativity is due to TGP’s six new carriers that have been delivered in the last two quarters. Specifically, these new carriers will increase the company’s revenue, which strengthens the distributions to investors.

And looking further down the road, TGP is expected to put more vessels into use which will further increase the cash available to support distributions to investors.

5. Long-Term Contracts With Strong Companies: Important to note, TGP’s business is with large financially strong, energy-related companies, thereby adding to the strength and security of the business. And as shown in the previous chart (above) the contracts are long-term, which means the company has steady, non-volatile, long-term cash inflows to support distributions to investors.

6. Liquidity Position is Strengthening: If you don’t know, Teekay LNG (as well as sister organization Teekay Offshore and parent Teekay Corp) reduced their distributions in 2015 as the industry faced challenges from the dramatic declines in energy prices. However, Teekay has been working diligently to strengthen its balance sheet. Conditions have improved considerably, and the organization is now turning the corner.

For reference, here is a look at the sources of capital TGP has been using since 2013.

And more specifically, here is a look at TGPs liquidity position as the company progresses through 2018.

And importantly, TGP has already financed and sourced most of its liquidity needs for the year. This important because 2018 is a big year for debt maturities, as shown in the following chart.

Remember, TGP is has just completed six new vessels that will add to future cash flows, and TGP has more vessels coming as market conditions continue to strengthen (as described earlier).

7. The Common Still Pays a Distribution: Another reason we like TGP’s preferred units, is because the common units still pay a distribution. We view this as a sign of financial strength, and also as a source of additional cash flow if needed. Specifically, TGP can always eliminate the common unit distributions if they need more liquidity (remember, preferreds are higher than common in the capital structure). However, based on improving market conditions, it’s more likely TGP will eventually increase the distribution on the common units (more later on why we prefer TGP preferred units over TGP common).

8. Cumulative and Perpetual: Another reason we like TGP’s fixed-to-floating rate preferreds is because they are cumulative and perpetual. Regarding cumulative, that means if TGP ever misses a distribution, they’re on the hook to make it up later. In a bankruptcy situation (we do NOT at all believe one is coming) the bond holders are still ahead of the preferred holders, but the preferred holders are ahead of the common. We also like that this is a perpetual preferred, which may sound odd in a rising interest rate environment. Normally, rising rates can be bad for preferreds (as interest rates rise, preferred prices face pressure). However, because these are fixed-to-floating rate preferreds, that reduces the interest rate risk, and it makes the perpetual characteristic more attractive.

Be Aware of the K-1

Very important for investors to keep in mind, these are not qualified dividends, these payments are classified as distributions and investors will receive a K-1 statement at tax time. Receiving the annual K-1 may be perfectly acceptable for many investors. However, you may not want to hold these preferred units in an IRA for example, because it can set off some tax consequences that basically nullify the benefits of having the IRA in the first place. According to QuantumOnline: “Holders of the Preferred Units will receive specific tax information from the company, including a Schedule K-1 which generally would be expected to provide a single income item equal to the preferred return.”

IDRs: TGP’s Parent Common Units (TK) Have an Advantage

We like the preferred units of TGP (because of their high yield, lower volatility, discounted price, and decreasing risks stemming mainly from the improving business/market outlook), but if you’re willing to take on the greater volatility of common units in search of more upside potential, you may want to consider the parent entity common units, Teekay Corporation (TK), instead of TGP common units because the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) seem to tip the scales significantly in favor of TK in an up market. Granted, there are more moving parts to Teekay Corp (the other big one is Teekay Offshore—which by the way is also improving for reasons similar to TGP. You can view our recent Teekey Offshore (TOO) article here), but it’s worth considering Teekay Corp at this point in the cycle if you’re comfortable with significantly higher volatility.

For reference, here is a look at the Teekay organization chart:

And if you’re curious, here is a look at TGP’s operating subsidiaries.

Importantly, you can see in the following ownership table, Teekay Corp is a very large owner of Teekay LNG.

Here’s what Teekay Corp had to say in its annual report about it’s ownership of Teekay LNG and its IDRs, in particular (emphasis is ours).

“Our organizational structure includes, among others, our interests in Teekay Offshore, Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers, which are our publicly listed subsidiaries. We created Teekay Offshore and Teekay LNG primarily to hold our assets that generate long-term fixed-rate cash flows. The strategic rationale for establishing these two limited partnerships was to: * illuminate higher value of fixed-rate cash flows to Teekay investors; *realize advantages of a lower cost of equity when investing in new offshore or LNG projects; and *enhance returns to Teekay through fee-based revenue and ownership of the limited partnership’s incentive distribution rights, which entitle the holder to disproportionate distributions of available cash as cash distribution levels to unitholders increase. We also established Teekay Offshore, Teekay LNG and Teekay Tankers to increase our access to capital to grow each of our businesses in the offshore, LNG, and conventional tanker markets.”

It’s those IDRs that make the common units of Teekay Corp so attractive right now, if you believe the Teekay Group is truly turning the corner. However, again, we prefer the TGP preferreds for investors seeking higher yields and much lower volatility.

For reference, the following table provides a high-level overview of the current dynamics of the Teekay family of organizations.

Teekay Bottom Line:

If you are looking for high-yield and low volatility, Teekay LNG’s fixed-to-floating preferreds are worth considering for a spot in your diversified investment portfolio. Obviously there are risks involved as Teekay works to keep improving its financial position (the yield wouldn’t be so high if there were no risks). However, we believe Teekay is turning the corner, and there are many indications that these preferreds will deliver the high-income and low volatility (plus even a little price appreciation) that many investors are looking for.

Members of our Marketplace service can read about another attractive fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock in this article: MLP Sell-Off: Attractive 9.8% Yield Fixed-To-Floating Rate Preferred

1. Simon Property (SPG) Put Options, Yield: +10%

Conservative Income-Generating Options Trades: If you like the idea of big-dividends and discounted prices, but you’re afraid that the market could still fall significantly lower than its current level, then you may want to consider some conservative income-generating options trades. As one example, we like to sell out-of-the money put options on big-dividend stocks because it gives us the possibility of owning attractive shares at an even lower price (if the shares get put to us), and it also pays us attractive premium income up-front that we get to keep no matter what.

We generally like to sell put options with about 1-month to expiration and at a strike price of about 5-10% out of the money. We also prefer to sell the put options immediately after a noisy market sell off because that’s usually when the premium income is highest. And critically important, we never sell puts on stocks unless we’d be happy to own them for the long-term.

We have been having continued success generating attractive income over the last year by selling out-of-the money put options on Simon Property Group. SPG tends to be one of those battleground REITs where opinions are strong on both the bull and bear sides of the aisle. And it is this difference of opinion that keeps volatility and options premiums high and attractive.

We have detailed information about Simon and our recent put sales in the following free article released last week:

And members of our marketplace service have been receiving real time email alerts every time we place a new income-generating options trade, which we tend to do on average at least three times per month, and often more. And if Simon is not attractive to you, then consider our top “aggressive” income-generating options trade idea which has been reserved for members only. It’s been generating very large premium income, and our members have been actively participating and discussing the trade within The Value & Income Forum:

Conclusion:

There are plenty of reasons to believe FAANG stocks will continue to dominate, as the global economy remains strong, and as these innovators continue to innovate. However, FAANG stocks are more volatile, they don’t pay big-dividends, and if the market pulls-back significantly, there is a good chance they’ll pull back significantly more. If you prefer to generate higher income with lower market risk, then you may want to consider a few of the ideas presented in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, NFLX, ADX, OHI, DLR, BTZ, FTR Bonds, TGP Preferreds, and short SPG Put Options.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.