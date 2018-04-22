Sears Looks To Auction Off Stores

The associated mall quality appears mixed, with a few good locations and other marginal ones. Perhaps the 16 stores may be worth $140 million combined.

These stores do not appear to be development priorities for the associated mall owners and thus Sears is attempting to maximise the sale price from other interested parties.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) recently put 16 stores up for auction. It appears that these locations are either generally not development priorities for the owners or that Sears couldn't come to an agreement with the owners on a sale price. As a result, Sears is attempting to sell the properties for as much as it can get in order to fund its continuing retail cash burn.

Locations Up For Auction

The list of locations up for auction is listed below.

Mall City State Castleton Square Mall Indianapolis Indiana Southlake Mall Merrillville Indiana University Park Mall Mishawaka Indiana Twelve Oaks Mall Novi Michigan Cape Girardeau (By West Park Mall) Cape Girardeau Missouri Mid Rivers Mall Cottleville Missouri South County Mall Mehlville Missouri Battlefield Mall Springfield Missouri Richland Mall Mansfield Ohio Great Northern Mall North Olmsted Ohio Southpark Center Strongsville Ohio San Jacinto Mall Baytown Texas Parkdale Mall Beaumont Texas Deerbrook Mall Humble Texas Plaza Paseo Mall Pasadena Texas Rolling Oaks Mall San Antonio Texas

Three of the Sears locations (Parkdale Mall, South County Mall and Mid Rivers Mall) are at CBL malls. The first two malls are designated as Tier 2 malls by CBL, with sales per square foot in the $300 to $375 range, while Mid Rivers Mall is a Tier 3 mall with under $300 per square foot in sales.

Simon Property Group also owns three of the malls (Castleton Square, Battlefield Mall and University Park Mall) with Sears locations up for sale. Given that Simon purchased 12 Sears locations recently, these other locations are probably not top priorities for the company. Another company mentioned that Battlefield Mall was a A rated mall, but with $465 per square foot in sales, it would be among the lower performing malls in Simon's portfolio.

That is similar to Taubman's Twelve Oaks Mall. This location is probably the best of the 16 that Sears is attempting to auction off. It is reported to average $600 per square foot in sales, which makes it quite a strong mall overall, but also one of Taubman's weakest performers. Around 62% of Taubman's portfolio is reported to do over $800 per square foot in sales.

GGP's Deerbrook Mall was previously classified as a Tier II location by the company, while WP Glimcher classified Rolling Oaks Mall as a Tier 2 property (average sales of $287 per square foot in 2017 for Tier 2 WP Glimcher properties).

Other locations such as Richland Mall are struggling, with the mall having been foreclosed and then bought by the bank for $16.25 million. San Jacinto Mall is also in need of revitalisation and is undergoing redevelopment. Anchor stores may have some leverage there, but

Overall, the 16 Sears locations combine for around 2.76 million square feet. I'd estimate that the value of the stores is probably somewhere around $50 per square foot (perhaps $140 million combined). The composition seems a bit worse than Sears's post-Seritage average, although Twelve Oaks Mall is a class A mall and some of the other malls appear to be decent A- to B class malls.

Manhattan Kmart Lease

Sears also sold part of its Manhattan Kmart lease at 770 Broadway for approximately $46 million. This is apparently around half of Kmart's footprint at that building, and is in-line with my previous thoughts that the leases for the Manhattan Kmarts might be worth a couple hundred million combined.

Kmart reportedly had 18 years remaining on its lease at $33.50 per square foot, while Facebook previously paid $105 per square foot to lease space at 770 Broadway in 2015. It appears that the price Vornado paid to buy Kmart out of the lease is fairly close to the PV-10 of the increased rent payments less the cost to renovate that part of the Kmart location into office space.

That calculation also demonstrates why most Kmart leases probably don't have much value. The PV-10 of an $11 per square foot increase in rent payments (from $4 to $15) may end up around the same as the cost to renovate the store for a new tenant. There is more potential for Sears leases in good malls since the rent increase can be significantly greater if turned into small retail spaces. The cost to renovate would also be higher though, and the mall would need to be strong enough to fill those retail spaces quickly.

Conclusion

Sears's decision to auction of some of its stores appears to be a reasonable decision. Sears needs a significant amount of money to pay for its continuing retail cash burn and thus does not have an indefinite amount of time to negotiate sale prices. An auction would appear to be a good way to fetch around market value for properties that it isn't able to sell to the associated mall owner.

However, while auctioning off stores may help Sears buy a bit more time, it doesn't address its underlying cash burn problem. I remain skeptical that Sears can reduce its cash burn enough to make a difference.

