Bed Bath & Beyond: History Of Rumors And Amazon Predicament

The Board increased the quarterly dividend by a penny a quarter to $0.16 a quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is down sharply for the year, roughly 22%, see chart below.

Since January 1, 2016, the share price has fallen 64.5% compared to the S&P 500 gain of 30.8%, measured by the SPY. See chart below.

10-Year Price Chart

The latest price decline came after earnings were released on April 11, 2018, and the Street viewed guidance as disappointing.

Since earnings have been released, there has been massive trading volume as shown in the table below.

During the past eight trading days 95.304 million shares have traded, or 69% of the diluted shares.

Activist & Takeover Rumors

2014

July 14, 2014, the StreetInsider.com reported an “activist investor said to be working behind the scenes” with the shares trading near $60.00.

Barron’s on December 14, 2014, made mention that the debt sold in July 2014 was its first debt offering in 19 years and mainly used to repurchase shares. The stock was roughly $73. Also of note was that Third Point run by Dan Loeb held 1.6% of the shares as of September 30, 2014. The most recent 13F-HR filing for the period ending December 31, 2017, showed no holdings of Bed Bath & Beyond.

2017

A June 23, 2017, article on CNBC giving Jim Cramer’s take on results and mentioned the following:

When Bed Bath & Beyond started buying back stock, taking its 204 million shares in 2014 down to just 142 million, Cramer thought the chain may consider going private, like Nordstrom is reportedly doing now. Instead, the stock slid from $80.82 in 2014 to under $30 now in a show of pure value destruction that management did not foresee and is seemingly having trouble correcting.

On November 6, 2017, Bloomberg had an article with this headline: “Bed Bath & Beyond Is Buyout Bait.” The article ended with this sentence:

For a cashed-up private equity firm that thinks it can fight the retailer's woes, Bed Bath & Beyond is almost too cheap to ignore.

2018

On January 26, 2018, TheStreet had an article titled: “Why Hasn't Bed Bath & Beyond Been Attacked by an Activist Investor?”

On April 18, 2018, the share price spiked higher on somewhat heavy volume early in the day. Seeking Alpha reported a rumor late in the day.

Lots of rumors but nothing to show for them, except a lower share price.

Buy Backs Done At Higher Prices

Bed Bath & Beyond has 201.297 million shares of Treasury Stock costing $10.467 billion on the balance sheet for March 3, 2018. The average cost of the repurchased shares works out to be $52.00 compared to the recent price of $17.14.

The current market capitalization of the entire firm is $2.36 billion using the April 20, 2018, closing price of $17.14 and 137.950 million diluted shares outstanding. Put another way, Bed Bath & Beyond market capitalization is 22.6% of the cost of the treasury stock. If the 201.297 million treasury shares were added to the 137.950 million diluted shares the total would be 339.247 million shares, then the cost of treasury shares would work out to $30.85 per share or nearly double the current share price.

There is more.

During the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $45 million of its common stock, representing approximately 2 million shares, under its existing $2.5 billion share repurchase program. As of March 3, 2018, the program had a remaining balance of approximately $1.5 billion.

At current market capitalization, the $1.5 billion remaining on the share repurchase plan works out to 63.4% of the firm.

What is Fair Value?

The market does not value the share price anywhere close to the $52.00 average price paid for treasury shares. Nor close to where Bed Bath & Beyond most recently repurchased shares, at roughly $22.50 (45 million divided by 2 million).

The fourth quarter news release said this:

Based upon its planning assumptions for fiscal 2018, as will be described in the conference call, the Company is modeling net earnings per diluted share for the full year to be in the low-to-mid $2.00 range.

Guidance will be discounted, and $2.00 earnings will be assumed for the fiscal year 2018 earnings per share. With 137.950 diluted shares outstanding, the implied net income figure would be $275.9 million. So what should the shares be worth? The 5.165% Bond due 2044 currently yields 7.5%. If it were assumed that $2.00 would be the low earnings per share for the cycle and the annuity formula is used then a discount rate of 7.5% would suggest fair value might be $26.66. Using a 9.5% discount rate would suggest a fair value of $21.05.

Challenges

Bed Bath & Beyond has an online store, plus brick and mortar stores. This is a curse and a blessing. The problem is how to get the customer to interact more. Unfortunately, some items can be ordered from the website but not picked up at the store. Then there is confusing shipping information.

In one place, it suggests orders above $29.00 enjoy free standard shipping.

However, if the customer scrolls down, then this is seen for shipping.

The above table makes it appear that the larger the order, the greater the shipping cost. Might the table be leftover from before free shipping was introduced? If so, then greater attention to detail might be warranted.

There is no cost data for same day delivery.

It could be tough to increase store traffic if customers cannot have items shipped to the store for pickup. However, it could be a challenge for the stores to track and store items for in-store pickup. A catch-22.

The Amazon Predicament

Another issue is Amazon, but maybe not for the reason you are thinking. A search on “Bed Bath & Beyond” returns a number is items that on first blush appear to be sold by Bed Bath & Beyond. But a look at the item details shows a different seller.

The details of the reversible quilt 4 piece set show the seller is not Bed Bath & Beyond, but it is fulfilled by Amazon. Why doesn’t Bed Bath & Beyond have presents on Amazon or does it? If it does, it is hidden.

The product details suggest that Bed Bath & Beyond is the manufacturer, see below.

Might Bed Bath & Beyond be losing sales to Amazon sellers that make use of the Bed Bath & Beyond search term? This could be a reason for Bed Bath & Beyond to have limited Amazon offerings to capture sales and mitigate the name confusion. Could it be that Bed Bath & Beyond special deals are so good that Amazon sellers are buying discounted merchandise in the store to resell on Amazon?

Potential Catalyst(s)

As shown above, speculation that an activist might attempt to shakeup Bed Bath & Beyond. Given the massive volume of shares traded, 69% of diluted shares, since the April 11, 2018 earnings release. There is a possibility that an activist might appear. However, past rumors have not panned out.

Management values the firm higher than the market judging from the price paid for treasury shares. Also, there are currently more treasury shares than diluted shares outstanding, and the share repurchase authorization could purchase 63% of the firm at the current price. Therefore, investors have allowed management to increase control. At some point, might the remaining investors want management to acquire their shares too?

A management shakeup might help regain investor confidence.

An Amazon offering to help mitigate name confusion and help drive store traffic.

Dividend Yield

The board increased the quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16. If the new quarterly dividend rate of $0.16 can be maintained, then the dividend yield works out to 3.74% compared to the 30 Year US Treasury Bond yield of 3.14%.

Position Held

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were purchased on the recent weakness seeking a modest rebound and are currently held underwater. The swift move the other day was missed as the price failed to trigger the conditional order.

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduce the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as i nvestment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

