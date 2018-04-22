GrubHub: So Much For Alienated Trump Supporters

I discuss why I got GrubHub wrong and why my system got it right.

A year later, in October, 2017, my Portfolio Armor system ranked GrubHub as one of its top 10 names. GrubHub is up 72% since.

After the 2016 election, when GrubHub's CEO lashed out at Trump voters, I wrote that longs should sell their shares, as he had alienated half of the country.

GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney stirring controversy (via The Daily Beast)

GrubHub: Me Versus Portfolio Armor

Immediately after the 2016 election, GrubHub (GRUB) CEO Matt Maloney made the ill-advised remark described in the tweet above, and I wrote that it was time for longs to sell after Maloney had alienated half of the country. GRUB is up 174% since I wrote that.

Almost a year later, on October 26th of last year, my Portfolio Armor system identified GRUB as one of its top 10 names, and I shared that with my Bulletproof Investing subscribers that day. Since then, GRUB is up 72%, and that top names cohort has more than quadrupled the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) so far.

Let's talk about why I got GRUB wrong and why my site got it right.

Why I Got GrubHub Wrong

I let my emotions influence me. As a Trump voter, I resented Maloney's attitude toward Trump, and decided I wasn't going to use his service anymore. I overestimated the boycott threats at the time. Most consumers, including me, are too ignorant, apathetic, and lazy to adhere to a boycott. My first replacement for GrubHub was Seamless. Seamless's interface looked exactly like GrubHub's. I used it for a few weeks, assuming both companies had bought the same off-the-shelf software, until I realized that Seamless had merged with GrubHub a few years earlier. So I switched to Yelp's (YELP) Eat24, which Yelp sold to GrubHub last summer. At that point, I gave up on my GrubHub boycott. I suspect many others gave up much sooner.

Why My Site Got GrubHub Right Last Year

It has no emotion. This means it ignores politics, but it also avoids behavioral mistakes common to human investors, such as an obsession with cheapness. For example, human investors often buy stocks at 52-week lows, and avoid stocks at 52-week highs, despite stocks often continuing in the same direction after you buy them. In contrast, Portfolio Armor picked GrubHub as a top name when it was trading at a 52-week high last October. outperform the market, on average, as you can see in the table below, which shows the 6-month returns of each of the top names cohorts I've shared with my subscribers from June 8th to October 19th last year (each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort).

Key Takeaways

There is more than one way to generate outperformance in security selection, but you need to be empirical about this and avoid your own biases. For starters, you need a clearly-defined time frame over which to measure results. My system uses 6-month time periods; you can use a different time frame, but it's crucial that you have a predetermined point at which you can objectively evaluate whether your selection was successful or not.

Objectivity is needed here, but so is some humility. No security selection method is going to be successful all the time. If you bookmark this page, where the table above is updated every week (or if you read my weekly performance update articles), you'll probably see a period of underperformance from my site's method in a few weeks as the November top names cohorts reach 6 months.

So far, Portfolio Armor's top names have outperformed SPY over the next 6 months by 8%. To see this week's top names, you can sign up for a free two-week trial here.

