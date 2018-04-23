How To Retire At 65 With Only Half A Million

Today, I will be going over investor priorities and fears when planning for the future.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

How to retire is a pressing issue we must all face at some point. Countless readers have turned to Seeking Alpha to handle retirement challenges.

Retirement comes after all of us.

Today, I will be going over the priorities and fears readers may face.

AGE

Are you old?

That is a question the generations cannot agree on. The definition of old varies depending on who you ask.

Source: Transamerica Center for Studies Retirement

I believe the most appropriate answer is that it depends on the person. Age, by itself, doesn’t tell us about the person’s condition. I’ve met many people in their 80s who are still young at heart and in excellent health. However, when we begin to make plans for retirement, it is critical that we evaluate our expectations.

There are 2 ways to plan for retirement income:

One method is to plan for income and expenses to continue indefinitely. This strategy requires saving more money before retirement. However, it provides the retiree with much more peace of mind in retirement. In this technique, the retiree plans not to spend down the principle of their portfolio. This technique is often favored by retirees who wish to leave an inheritance behind.

The second method is to spend down the principle of the portfolio. It is a more dangerous technique because it puts the retiree on a race to death. That sounds like a terrible retirement. It’s true that the retiree needs less money for this option, but it isn’t fun to think about running out of money in retirement.

Long lives and long retirement

In a survey spanning 3 generations, respondents were polled on their expectations for retirement and life expectancy.

While all 3 generations came to a median age of 90, the expectation for years in retirement continued to climb.

What does that mean?

In a nutshell, it means Baby Boomers are more realistic. That’s the simplest way to put it. Millennials are hoping, on average, to retire at 65 and be retired for 25 years. That is quite optimistic.

Financial priorities

I fear that the younger generation will be in for a world of heartache. When those same individuals were polled about their greatest financial priorities, the results were disheartening:

Source: Transamerica Center for Studies Retirement

The top priority for Millennials was just getting by to cover basic living expenses. For Generation X, it was roughly tied between saving for retirement and paying off credit card debt. I may be preaching to the choir, but I will say it anyway:

If you’re paying high-interest debt, get rid of the debt.

Don’t expect your stock picks to outperform debt that costs over 17% per year with no tax advantages. Some years your picks may beat that. However, on average, over a long sample period, they won’t.

In both 2016 and 2017, my returns were a hair over 22%. I do not expect to average over 17% per year over the long run.

That would not be a realistic expectation.

Retirement fears

When those respondents were polled about their retirement fears, the results did not match up with the rest of their answers.

Source: Transamerica Center for Studies Retirement

The top-left chart reflects the percentage who are concerned about outliving their savings and investments. More than half of Baby Boomers and Generation X saw this as a significant fear. Only 46% of Millennials saw this as a significant fear. For reference, less than 10% of Millennials felt funding their retirement account was their top priority.

That seems like an ugly mismatch.

An optimist might interpret this data as saying that Millennials have already overfunded their retirement accounts and have less to worry about. The optimist would be stupid.

The top-middle chart (in the green box) reflects the percentage who are concerned that Social Security will be reduced or cease to exist in the future. Seeing that only 43% of Millennials see this as a significant fear might cause you to believe that the Millennials have more faith in Social Security than the other generations.

That would be a false conclusion.

To get better information on each group's beliefs about Social Security, we need to go much deeper into the slides.

Source: Transamerica Center for Studies Retirement

80% of Millennials strongly agree or somewhat agree that they are concerned that Social Security may not be there when they are ready to retire. It is striking how the respondents' answers can change depending on how the question is phrased.

80% are concerned. However, only around half said it was a retirement fear.

Reasonable fear

The Baby Boomers are generally much closer to retirement than the other generations. However, 65% of them were concerned about Social Security. I don’t expect massive cuts in the near term. However, I applaud the Baby Boomers for paying attention to the risks. I do believe cuts will eventually come into play.

For instance, the Millennials are targeting an average retirement period of 25 years. It would be reasonable to conclude that they would hope for 25 years of Social Security payments as well. The average age at which workers begin their career has been moving higher. On average, people are spending more time in school. If the Millennials, on average, are expected to work for 40 years (reflecting the period from 25 to 65), then they would be planning for 40 years of work and 25 years of drawing on Social Security.

The population growth rate has been declining dramatically. If we assume that population growth was to roughly level off over the next 50 years, then we could do some very simple math on Social Security cash flows. We can divide 40 planned years of work by 25 years of planned benefits to determine that there would eventually be about 1.6 workers per person drawing on Social Security. For simplicity’s sake, let us assume that Medicare and Social Security cash flows occur at roughly the same ages.

A simple retirement check

Consider your last paycheck. The employee and the employer each pay half of the Social Security and Medicare bill up to a certain threshold. Look at how much went to Social Security and Medicaid.

Double that amount.

That is roughly the contribution that Social Security and Medicaid are receiving from your work. Assuming 1.6 workers per retiree, multiply that number by 1.6. That gives you the expected benefit if payments in and payments out were equalized.

For instance, let’s go with an annual income of $100,000. For simplicity’s sake, we will round the FICA taxes up to $16,000. Now, multiply by 1.6 and you get $25,600. Is $25,600 enough to cover living expenses? Probably not. Given that this includes the cost of providing Medicare benefits, the actual payment would need to be dramatically less. That’s pretty painful because that’s based on workers making $100,000. The median income per worker is nowhere near $100,000. The simple fact is that our economy will not support a system where the average working period is 40 years and the average retirement is 25 years.

What can you do?

If you are planning for a solid retirement, you will want to be dramatically better prepared than the average worker. The average is facing a great deal of disappointment.

How much do you need?

Source: Transamerica Center for Studies Retirement

When these workers were polled. Many of them selected numbers that would not satisfy their desired life expectancy. The Millennials are in for another bombshell.

Their median projection was $400,000 to support them in a 25-year retirement. That seems unlikely to work out.

It is entirely possible to get by with less than $500,000 in retirement savings. However, it is very difficult unless the retiree has a pension fund or has a relatively high benefit from Social Security. The Baby Boomers with pension funds are reasonable in believing that they can get by with quite a bit less. It might have been prudent to also ask the respondents what level of monthly income they believed they would need and what level they expected to come from retirement accounts, pension funds, and Social Security.

Building a better retirement

The first step towards a better retirement is establishing expectations for income and expenses. The number 1 criteria across all generations was the cost of living:

Source: Transamerica Center for Studies Retirement

Baby Boomers were the most realistic, with 80% recognizing that an affordable cost of living was going to be a “very important criteria”. The cost of living is an enormous part of the income and expense equation. It is also important to recognize that owning a home or renting an apartment is another major choice. The Baby Boomers who own their home and have a pension fund certainly have a much easier time covering retirement on $500,000 or less.

For instance, a couple drawing $30,000 per year in cash flows, excluding their retirement portfolio, could get by in Colorado Springs if they owned their home and were very careful about their expenses. That couple might be able to get by with very little in their retirement accounts. The cost of living in Colorado Springs is quite low. If they had a portfolio worth $500,000 with an average yield of 4%, they would have another $20,000 per year. That would make life much more comfortable. Some readers will argue that anything less than $150,000 per year makes life absolutely unlivable.

My condolences to anyone who felt it was worth posting that.

At a 5% yield, the portfolio would add $25,000 to their annual income. Targeting a 5% yield is generally going to be riskier than targeting a 4% yield. To reach a 5% yield without grasping for high yields, the investor would need to carefully select more preferred shares for their portfolio. That is one way to ramp up the yield without accepting mediocre quality. Many preferred shares offer yields between 7% and 8%. However, those dividends generally don’t increase. Therefore, the investor still needs a major chunk of their portfolio invested in securities where the yield does increase. If we enter a period of high inflation, they will need stocks with growing dividends to counteract the increase in expenses.

At a 15% annual yield, the portfolio will most likely be near empty within 10 years. That may confuse some investors. When the retiree is targeting a yield in the mid-teens, they are usually buying sucker yield stocks. They call the dividends income and sell the stock after the dividend is cut so they can buy a new sucker yield. While the first year dividend income would be $75,000, the subsequent years would generally be dramatically lower. After the sucker yield cuts the dividend, the stock generally falls dramatically in price until new investors are willing to buy the stock. Consequently, the retiree ends up eating a significant loss which more than offsets the high yield. That is a terrible plan for retirement. I see it far too often. The correct plan is to target a much lower yield and build the income statement to match the lower yield. Targeting a yield in the 4% to 5% range is perfectly fine.

Sample portfolio

I’ve put together a large sample portfolio to reflect how a more conservative dividend investor might allocate. For the sake of diversification, it still includes several tech stocks despite their high betas and much higher valuations over the last couple of years. Investors should only view this as a starting point. I am not explicitly or implicitly endorsing the current valuation of every stock within the list. After covering the sample portfolio, I will mention several stocks that I believe are very reasonably valued today and which have excellent dividend growth prospects.

Consumer Staples Healthcare Consumer Discretionary Technology & Others Target (TGT) 3.41% Gilead Sciences (GILD) 3.01% General Motors (GM) 3.90% Altria Group (MO) 4.57% Kroger (KR) 2.03% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) 3.26% Ford Motor Company (F) 6.44% AT&T Inc. (T) 5.68% Wal Mart (WMT) 2.37% Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) 2.82% Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) 2.38% Verizon (VZ) 4.86% General Mills (GIS) 4.38% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 1.27% Home Depot Inc (HD) 2.29% Philip Morris (PM) 4.23% Kellogg Co (K) 3.40% Amgen Inc (AMGN) 3.01% McDonald's (MCD) 2.49% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) 2.95% Walgreens Boots (WBA) 2.42% Medtronic PLC (MDT) 2.29% NIKE Inc (NKE) 1.21% Exxon Mobil (XOM) 3.87% Costco Wholesale (COST) 1.02% Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 3.05% Disney (DIS) 1.66% Coke (KO) 3.51%

Excellent dividend growth prospects

AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) are 2 great apartment REITs for retirees. They are explicitly great for retirees because they have very conservative balance sheets. Their FFO per share covers the dividend with a substantial amount left over. They are consistently growing revenues at their properties and growing revenue per share without resorting to high leverage.

These apartment REITs both receive a risk rating of “1” and are great for the buy-and-hold investor.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is another solid REIT with an excellent balance sheet. They have an A- credit rating and carry a 5% yield. Many investors are concerned about investing in malls. I agree that malls are generally a more dangerous investment. However, SPG has much lower leverage and has excellent economies of scale. I believe SPG is one of the lowest risk ways for an investor to invest in this segment.

Sun Communities (SUI) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS) are both manufactured home REITs. They carry solid balance sheets and have excellent growth prospects. I believe they are both very viable choices today.

You can take that as a buy rating on those 5 REITs.

There are also some preferred shares that are very viable candidates for the retiree. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has 2 series of preferred stock with a fixed-to-floating rate feature. NLY-F and NLY-G are both very viable investments. The valuation has moved back and forth over the last few months. Both preferred shares carry a yield near 7%.

The fixed-to-floating rate feature gives the investor more protection from inflation. If inflation picks up significantly, we would most likely see higher short-term rates. That would mean higher payments on the preferred shares.

Some investors will be concerned that NLY might simply call the preferred shares. That is also true. However, if interest rates are much higher in the economy, the retiree has several options for reinvesting their capital at higher yields.

Earning around 7% per year in the current environment is not bad.

Getting to reinvest in a higher interest rate environment in the future is a good deal.

Portfolio income

Here are all the dividend stocks in a portfolio tracker:

Source: CWMF

The total income of the portfolio comes to $16,508.34 with $500,000 invested. Almost all of the investments should have their dividend raised for the next many years. Two exceptions are the preferred shares which do not get dividend increases. However, they do offer higher yields than all the other chosen stocks.

What not to buy

I have a few recent examples of high-yield stocks where I had to warn investors to stay away.

Wheeler (WHLR) slashed their dividend to zero and watched the share price drop by more than 2/3rds. Retirees who were depending on WHLR are literally devastated. It was a sucker yield and I called out multiple warnings. I made sure my subscribers knew how bearish my outlook was.

Many of them benefited from shorting WHLR as the shares declined from over $11 down to the current range.

Another recent example is RAIT Financial Trust (RAS). RAS had a dividend yield until they slashed the dividend to zero. Many investors were confident that management’s new lending program would generate the returns necessary to sustain the dividend. I disagreed and referred to the company as a dead dividend walking.

Shares plunged yet again from around $1.00 to around $0.20.

The preferred shareholders in RAS and WHLR are both exposed to the potential for dramatic losses. Whether the investor is picking common stocks or preferred shares, it is critical that they evaluate the underlying fundamentals. When the company is rotten on the inside, a good analyst should be able to sniff out the problems within the financial statements. No analyst is perfect, but minimizing those dramatic losses makes retirement much easier.

MO and PM get easy buy ratings after the recent price drop.

NLY-F and NLY-G go back and forth from buy to hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, SUI, MO, NLY-F, NLY-G, PM, SPG, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: See ratings table.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.