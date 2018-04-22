Ill Omens In The Bond Market? SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 04.20.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

It was a pretty slow week in economic news, but there are some rumblings in the bond market. In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey looks at some data that might just be an ill omen. He also shares some pretty astounding information about global debt.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud: