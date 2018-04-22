General Electric - Stabilisation And Low Expectations Make Me A Buyer

I like the decisive action, and while some of the divesting moves could be detrimental to long-term holders, they could be great for buyers at these levels.

General Electric (GE) managed to "beat" expectations for the first quarter, although expectations were very low and investors were simply relieved that the company did not again come up with new negative surprises. Comforting were the words from Mr. Flannery who has been dealt a more than bad hand, but the company is beginning to see signs of progress and is not just on track to meet the $2 billion cost reduction goal for this year, but instead exceed it.

These green shoots mean that I see reason for optimism as it seems fair to say that some stabilisation is in sight as the leverage situation can be addressed from hereon, before working on simplification of the business and better margins. These developments of relative stability and still very low expectations made me a buyer at these levels.

Some Good And Some Bad

All of GE posted a 7% increase in sales to $28.66 billion as the industrial business posted a 9% increase in revenues to $26.89 billion, while revenues at GE Capital fell 19% to $2.17 billion. The sum of the latter two numbers does not match with the total revenue numbers thanks to the intra-company consolidation.

The 9% growth number for the industrial business looks better than it is as most of the growth is driven by the Baker Hughes deal which resulted in revenues increasing by 74% to $5.39 billion while organic sales were down 3%. This is the only segment which posted an operating loss, although it was profitable on a segment basis if you adjust for restructuring costs, but all of this is before considering the hefty corporate cost allocation of course.

Real steady performers were aviation and healthcare. Aviation grew sales by 7% to $7.11 billion, making it the second largest segment. The order book furthermore rose at a very impressive 13% while already high margins expanded more than 3 points to 22% of sales. The 9% increase in healthcare sales was solid as well, although a 4% growth in orders and the recent $1 billion divestment of the Value-Based Care solutions business limit the enthusiasm in the near term.

The power business remains the largest segment despite a 9% fall in sales to $7.22 billion as the outlook is outright ugly with bookings being own 29% to $5.56 billion as profit margins are almost erased in their entirety. Cost saving measures are sort of having an effect, yet they are overtaken by reality, with the performance in terms of sales actually coming in shorter than already low internal expectations.

The renewable energy business posted a 10% fall in sales to $1.65 billion, yet sales can be lumpy as orders rose by 15% to $2.42 billion, resulting in a very good book-to-bill ratio and outlook for this segment, although margins are not that impressive. The transposition segment saw a similar picture as sales were down 11% to $872 million, yet orders rose by 46% to $1.51 billion following a large locomotive order, with margins recovering very nicely as well. The lighting business is becoming pretty marginal as well and as this business is going to be sold later this year.

More interesting is GE Capital, often referred to as the black box by investors. The continuing operations lost $215 million this quarter, much greater than the $47 million loss reported last year. The company furthermore took a special $1.55 billion loss following the WMC FIRREA investigation into the mortgage backed securities.

The company posted a range of earnings numbers. If we include the charges taken at GE Capital, the company lost $1.2 billion, or $0.14 per hare. Excluding that charge, a profit of $369 million, or $0.04 per share, appeared. If we than correct for restructuring costs and tax impacts, GE reported a profit of $0.16 per share, but investors need to realise that this is a very adjusted earnings metric.

Financial State Matters, Remains Complicated

Given the lack of adjusted earnings, let alone GAAP earnings, the situation regarding the balance sheet is not really changing that much as that cannot be expected in the near term without massive divestments.

Fortunately, the GE Capital business is getting a bit simpler as its balance sheet shrank from $157 billion to $146 billion, a near $11 billion reduction over the past three months. Unfortunately, most of the reduction came from a reduction in cash holdings offsetting "regular" borrowing and not so much reduction in complicated insurance contracts which is where the real uncertainty resides.

In this January article, I approached the situation in the following manner: at the time, the industrial part of the business operated with $70 billion in net debt, which kindly excluded $37 billion in pension liabilities, as these numbers were still based on the Q3 results of 2017.

Industrial debt has been coming down following strong fourth-quarter cash flow generation and now stands at $64 billion. The pension shortfall alone amounted to $34 billion, and worse it assumes steep 7.5% returns going forward. I assumed that the GE Capital business might be wind down with $10 billion equity to show for it, but as equity has been coming down to $12 billion on $146 billion in assets and given the warning in January, I am more comfortable attaching a zero valuation to this financing unit.

If all of this still makes a bit sense, I end up with $64 billion in industrial net debt, or $98 billion if pension related liabilities are taken into account, as the recent $1 billion divestiture is not going to change the needle in any significant way.

Enough Earnings Power?

GE is still guiding for adjusted earnings of roughly a dollar per share, which works out to $8-9 billion in adjusted (net) earnings power. If we add back taxes and interest as well as depreciation charges, we can construct an own EBITDA number. Interest charges run at roughly $2.5 billion a year, taxes are very volatile, but let's assume 20%. That yields adjusted EBIT of around $13 billion if we apply the backward calculation, or $18 billion in EBITDA after adding back depreciation charges. That still results in a 3.5 times leverage ratio based on regular debt alone, and over 5 times if pensions are included.

Hence, the reason to sell $20 billion worth of non-core assets, as this could reduce leverage ratios by about a turn. Such divestments, cost savings and growth in areas of strength make that the company will survive this storm. Note that the numbers are very adjusted as charges at GE capital, restructuring costs and transaction costs weigh on the actual cash flow generation, with actual cash flows and earnings lagging compared to the adjusted earnings numbers.

With $125 billion in sales at this rate, GE has the potential to do a lot better, as a simplification and focus on areas of strength should allow for higher margins. With many peers posting operating margins at close to 20%, might it be too much to ask for a good leadership team to deliver on 15% margins over time? That would result in potential operating earnings of $18 billion which coincidentally would boost EBITDA to $23 billion and solve most of the debt concerns even without deleveraging the dollar amount of debt. Such improvements in EBITDA could leverage to 2.8 times, or 4.3 times including pensions, even without deleveraging or retaining earnings.

The same EBITDA number translates into very healthy earnings potential as well. After a $2.5 billion interest bill and 20% tax rate, that leaves earnings of $12.5 billion, or close to $1.50 per share. If the business recovers, it could be awarded a market multiple again which works out to $22-$23 valuation, leaving still very compelling upside from today's levels as investors have been burned by past promises, still large uncertainties and disappointing margins.

Fortunately, the new management seems to be making strides on all fronts, although it is still early in the process. If the company can indeed make the turn, a $22-$23 valuation looks very reasonable by 2020, leaving very compelling returns. The most important news is that the free fall seems halted, some of the core businesses continue to do really well, management is taking drastic actions and cost savings are starting to pay off. Hence, I have bought a reasonable stake at the $14.50 mark.

Even a break-up of the company could be very beneficial as spin-offs or IPOs of individual businesses (notably renewable, healthcare or aviation) could fetch far higher multiples and improve flexibility from hereon. While it might not be the ultimate value creating move, the reduction in uncertainty and proceeds of such move could be a great for investors who buy at today's detrimental levels, even as it could be detrimental to long-term investors, who by now have gotten used to ill-timed acquisitions and divestiture actions.

