Applied Optoelectronics: Can It Deliver?

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is scheduled to report its first quarter earnings in less than a month. As the company continues to wade its way through an industry-wide slowdown, investors are looking for signs of a turnaround. Shares of the company have plunged by about 70% since past July and still there’s a fair bit of uncertainty regarding the timeline of its return to growth. So, I wanted to discuss a few key items that investors should be watching closely when the company hosts its Q1 conference call on May 8, to have a better understanding about where its shares could be headed next. Let’s take a closer look.

The Numbers

First, I’d like to start by saying that Applied Opto’s Q1 is largely expected to be a soft quarter. Its management had guided in their last conference call that their Q1 revenues would be in the range of $67 million to $71 million. Its mid-point guidance of $69 million marks a decline of about 28% from the year ago period. This isn’t a new development; the guidance was announced about 2.5 months ago after all.

Interestingly, it seems like the overall analyst community agrees with the company’s management as they too arrived at the consensus that its revenue for the period would be around the $69 million-mark. So, needless to say a revenue figure of above $71 million would be considered a beat and anything below $67 million would be deemed continued underperformance on a managerial level.

Besides that, the chart attached above also shows us that the company has met or exceeded the Street’s estimates many times in the past. From a statistical standpoint, and this isn’t a predictive statement by any means, it’s more likely to outperform once again. But I think a more notable takeaway from the chart is that the broad swath of analysts, including the bearish ones, feel that its revenues are set to rebound post Q1.

Next, it’s a well-known fact by now that there is an ongoing industry-wide slowdown. Datacenter customers are taking longer than previously anticipated to transition from 40G to 100G ports. This product mix is key to Applied Opto’s growth as 100G parts tend to carry higher ASPs than their 40G counterparts. Not to mention, not many companies have managed to achieve high 100G production yields.

It’s evident from the chart above that a greater 40G sales contribution tends to pull its gross margins lower, due to lower average selling prices (ASPs). So, this 40G-100G sales mix is another key item that investors should be closely tracking. It has a direct correlation with profitability and it reveals what its customers are actually buying.

I agree that ASPs aren’t the only factor impacting its gross margins. In fact, Applied Opto has expanded its margins over the past year, even though ASPs have gradually shrunk, by successfully lowering its production costs by way of efficiently ramping up output -- economies of scale. But the point that I'm trying to make here is that selling high-value product is better than selling lower-value product that has already been commoditised.

Guidance

With that said, all eyes will be on the company’s guidance. Sure, its Q1 financials are important, but the market and the management are largely expecting the quarter to be soft in terms of sales anyway. It is the uncertainty surrounding its return to growth that’s making investors anxious with each passing week. So, I suspect management’s guidance for Q2 and maybe for the rest of the year will have a more profound impact on investors sentiment, and consequently, on Applied Opto’s share price.

Fact of the matter is that the optical components industry is expected to rebound starting with Q2. This is particularly apparent in Exhibit 1, attached above, where analysts are seen forecasting higher revenues for Applied Optoelectronics in Q2 and beyond. Besides that, here’s what Rosenblatt analyst, Jun Zhang, noted in their latest research note (not available for free on the internet) issued to clients less than 10 days ago:

During our recent trip to Asia, we found that server demand is very strong and we believe datacenter deployments in both China and US are ramping quickly. This is the fundamental factor driving our forecast of strong 100G optical component orders in Q2... Our research into CWDM4 demand from the hyperscale providers suggests that a combination of pricing and quality issues are driving opportunities for AAOI, LITE and FNSR to take back share.

Of course, only time will tell how its Q2 numbers will actually look like. But in the meantime, management’s guidance for the same would provide investors with an indication about what to expect going forward.

If Applied Opto management still doesn’t have any visibility into when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to resume its purchase momentum, then chances are that it’s guidance is going to be lower than the analyst consensus and its stock will continue to languish. After all, a major reason behind Applied Opto's sales decline was Amazon suddenly pulling back on its purchases.

On the other hand, even a vague indication of Amazon ramping up its purchase in Q2 can potentially fire up the transceiver manufacturer's stock. From speculating about how far Applied Opto’s revenues will dip before rebounding, investors will start evaluating the intensity of its turnaround.

So, I think a positive guidance can alter the investors' sentiment big time, and we should track the item closely when the company hosts its conference call on May 8.

The ZTE fallout

With that said, I’ll also be looking at management’s commentary on the elephant in the room. For those who aren’t closely tracking the segment, U.S regulators have banned domestic companies from selling hardware components as well as software to ZTE for seven years. As per Reuters:

The United States this week imposed a ban on American companies selling parts and software to ZTE for seven years, saying it had broken a settlement agreement with repeated false statements - a move that threatens to cut off the Chinese firm’s supply chain... The ban could be catastrophic for ZTE, the fourth-largest smartphone vendor in the United States, as it is estimated to rely on U.S. firms for nearly a third of crucial components such as chips in its products.

Now, obviously, ZTE will be heavily impacted by these sanctions. But U.S companies that supply chips to the telecom giant, whether its transceivers or interconnect platforms, have also been caught in a crossfire. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), both having sizeable sales to ZTE last year, have witnessed a massive selloff in their shares over the past 3 days.

But here’s the interesting part, Applied Optoelectronics doesn’t have any revenue exposure to ZTE, at least not as per its 10K and 10Q filings, but its shares fell nonetheless when the news broke out.

I guess the concern is that, U.S-based optical component manufacturers that were impacted by this news, would now have an excess supply of transceivers. For instance, sales to ZTE represented about 18% of Oclaro's overall revenue last year. The company would now look to deploy its ready inventory, in-production goods and excess production capacity elsewhere, for some other client, perhaps by deep discounting its parts to ensure sales go through. This might hurt industry-wide ASPs.

Now, we don’t know anything about the specifications of these parts and if these parts even overlap with Applied Opto’s portfolio. So, I think it’s nearly impossible for an outsider to predict the exact amount of an ASP impact on, let’s say 100G CWDM4 modules in the U.S. Therefore, I’ll be closely looking forward to any Applied Opto management’s commentary on how the development would impact its business going forth.

Your Takeaway

Applied Optoelectronics is approaching a critical crossroad, from where it can either turnaround, or it can continue to spiral down. Although Rosenblatt is starting to turn bullish on the stock, I would still advise readers to closely track the aforementioned key items when the company releases its next earnings report. It would give us a firmer indication about where its business, and eventually its stock, could be headed next.

