Cineplex: 2018 Is Going To Be A Good Year

The stock has fallen enough that even dividend investors should take notice.

I wrote about how bullish I am with Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) back in June 2017 and again in August 2018. Sad to say, my record hasn't been too good on Cineplex because after each subsequent article is published, the stock price takes a nose dive. Hopefully, third time's a charm for me because my thesis for Cineplex is again a bullish one.

I believe 2018 has the potential to be a breakout year for Cineplex.

There are a number of strong movies being released this year and that should be a boon for its bottom line. Also, dividend investors should take notice because the recent stock price hit has made Cineplex an investment gem.

3 Blockbuster Movies Coming for 2018

Below is a list of the top 10 box office movies sorted based on total sales worldwide:

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

Below are the upcoming releases for 2018:

(Source: Google)

What makes for an interesting year for Cineplex is four of the movies being released for 2018 are part of the same franchise as the top 10 box office hits noted above:

Avengers: Infinity Wars (ranks 5th in the top 10 list)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (ranks 3rd and 9th in the top 10 list)

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom (ranks 4th in the top 10 list)

Fantastic Beats: the Crimes of Grindelwald (ranks 8th in the top 10 list)

Avengers: Infinity Wars is likely to have the biggest domestic debut ever. Marvel Studios spent 10 years building its Marvel Cinematic Universe and created back stories for each of its characters. All of this culminates into this one movie, Avengers: Infinity Wars, where almost all of its Marvel characters come together. This has been a long wait for its fans which also means a good boost to Cineplex profit numbers.

Don't forget, Black Panther has also already done well in the box office and surprised a few people too by how well it performed. Other notable releases that should do well are Ocean's 8, Venom, Deadpool 2, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In recent quarters, Cineplex has been diversifying its business away from movies:

(Source: Cineplex Financials)

But the bottom line is the theater business is still Cineplex's bread and butter, so judging from the number of notable movie releases, 2018 should be a good year for Cineplex.

Net Income is Declining but Adjusted Free Cash Flow Remains Strong

In the last 3 years, its net income and its earnings per share has been on a steady decline, and yet Cineplex continues to increase its annual dividend:

(Source: Cineplex Financials)

The reason why Cineplex can continue to increase its dividends while net income is slipping is because of its adjusted free cash flow. By backing out amortization/depreciation, there is actually enough liquidity for Cineplex to sustain its dividends every year.

Side note, falling profits is an issue and this explains why the stock is tanking. However, the company's balance sheet still remains relatively strong and the risk of default continues to be low.

Risk: Ontario Increases its Minimum Wage

Cineplex has a sizable presence in Ontario which means it also employs a large number of workers there. The minimum wage increase in Ontario is going to hurt Cineplex and 2019 is going to be another minimum wage increase. In the long run, this is an increase in fixed costs which means Cineplex needs to be creative to find efficiencies or increase its ticket prices.

Verdict: Go Long

The stock has dropped low enough that a rebound is imminent. At its current price, the dividend yield is above 5% which makes it very attractive.

Black Panther was one movie that just cracked the top 10 box office movies (see above), I anticipate there will be at least a 2 more this year, with Avengers: Infinity Wars being one of them.

There are some headwinds going against Cineplex (increase in minimum wage and the long-term decline in theater attendance), but the company has always managed its risks well.

All things considered, I'm bullish on Cineplex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.