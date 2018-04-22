Mammoth Energy Services: Buy The Dip From The Recent Blackout In Puerto Rico

The subcontractor that caused the two recent blackouts in Puerto Rico has already been fired.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Elle Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Elle Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The last few months have been stellar for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK), both for the business and the stock price. However, a piece of news on Thursday clipped up to 15% off its market cap. This appears to be a gross panicky overreaction that creates a good buying opportunity.

While Thursday, April 19, was a down day overall, TUSK was down up to 15% because of continued fallout from the power outages that have struck Puerto Rico recently (ended up only down 10%). On Wednesday, it was reported that there was an island-wide blackout due to an excavator that got too close to a high voltage transmission line in the southern part of the island.

The company that was operating the excavator, D. Grimm Inc., was also blamed for last week's blackout that cut power to about half the island (D. Grimm Inc. is a subcontractor of Cobra Acquisitions, the electrical infrastructure business owned by TUSK). Understandably, Puerto Rican officials voiced strong criticism over the incident. The Governor of Puerto Rico tweeted that the contract with the Cobra subcontractor should be cancelled.

Subsequently, however, it was announced that it will likely take less than 36 hours to completely restore power. Hence, we can now see how the 15% drop was a panicky overreaction.

Puerto Rico's citizens have endured seven difficult months since hurricane Maria destroyed their electric grid, and it is regrettable that they are again without power, this time because of human error. But the negligence of the Cobra subcontractor doesn't invalidate all of the good work that Cobra has been doing. Ironically, on that same morning, a few hours before the accident, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) had announced that only 3% of the island's 3.4 million residents remained without power, making it clear that the restoration was soon coming to a successful end.

After receiving its first contract in Puerto Rico for $200M on October 19, 2017, Cobra received two additional contract increases. The first was an increase to $445M on January 29, and the second was an increase to $945M on February 28. Along with PREPA likely realizing that the repair work was more extensive than what had originally been planned for, Cobra probably also benefited from a $300M contract that was canceled on October 29, 2017, after some improprieties were discovered surrounding the bidder Whitefish Energy. But the point is that prior to the recent blackouts of the last week, Cobra's work in Puerto Rico was going well, or else it would not have secured two additional contract increases.

Since September 2017, TUSK's stock price has tripled, due in part to the PREPA contracts, but also to the rising price of oil. In addition to the newly created electrical infrastructure segment, the pressure pumping and sand segments help exploration and production (E&P) companies drill for oil and gas in unconventional shale basins in the lower 48 states.

Source: Investor presentation

It also reported a solid 4Q on February 21, showing continued growth in revenue, EBITDA, and EBITDA margins, and received an upgrade from Barclays on February 27.

Source: Investor presentation

Before Thursday's drop, the long thesis was playing out perfectly, and if you sold in a panic, there is an opportunity to get back in at a lower cost, with a pre-drop price target of $35/share (about 13% upside to Thursday's close). A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation also gives us a PT of about $35/share, if we use the average analyst EPS estimate of $2.30 and a PE of 15.

We actually believe that long term the price target may be raised to $40+ once the EPS estimates are updated.

Having been down a bit over 15% during Thursday's trading, the market has already realized that the blackout incidents from Puerto Rico do not affect the fundamentals of a company that has been doing very well, as TUSK closed only 10% down. This short-term trading opportunity from a market overreaction to a piece of news is a solid risk/reward investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.