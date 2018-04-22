Pivotal Software: Skids In IPO, Decent Potential Upside

This is the first software IPO of the year not to see double-digit jumps from the IPO price.

Shares opened for trading at $16.75, but sold off during the day to give up nearly all of their gains. Shares closed up only 4% at $15.73 on Day 1.

Pivotal Software (PVTL) was supposed to be one of two subsidiary companies to go public during the week of April 16. The other, AT&T's (NYSE:T) Latin America unit Vrio (VRIO), withdrew its IPO at the last minute citing unstable market conditions. It seems Vrio may have been prescient with its decision, as Pivotal Software's IPO on April 20 was met with the most subdued response among tech IPOs this year thus far.

Pivotal initially priced its IPO in a range of $14-16, ultimately pricing right in the middle at $15. Every tech IPO this year thus far - Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) has been able to raise their range and price above it. And after getting off to a modestly decent start, opening for trading at $16.75 (a 12% pop), Pivotal's shares gradually skidded throughout the course of the day to give up essentially all of its gains:

PVTL Price data by YCharts

All told, it ended the day at a 4% pop - if you could even call it that. In comparison, Zscaler popped 43% in its IPO, Dropbox 36%, and Zscaler 106%. Among these recently public cloud peers, it seems that Pivotal is getting the short end of the stick.

The lack of enthusiasm for Pivotal doesn't seem to be a function of distaste for its business model. The Pivotal Cloud Foundry, a subscription-based cloud PaaS platform, has amassed a top-tier customer base and is essentially in a similar business as MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE), which recently got bought out by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) for a stunning ~16x forward revenue multiple ($6.5 billion).

Rather, it seems that investors are skittish regarding the company's relationship with Dell. Though Pivotal's S-1 filing explicitly states that none of the IPO proceeds will be channeled to Dell (which has been trying to come up with ways to pay down its massive ~$50 billion-plus debt load), and Pivotal management has been interviewed as saying that the company runs independently of Dell, it is still far from being a standalone company.

To drive the point home further - as per Pivotal's final prospectus, Dell still owns 70% of the company post-IPO and 96% of the voting power, through its supervoting Class B shares. Pivotal is essentially a wholly controlled subsidiary with a small slice of its shares trading in the open market. Dell itself is a core piece of its business, providing Pivotal with a large source of its revenues. Taken from the "Risks" section of Pivotal's prospectus:

Transactions processed through our strategic partners under our agency agreements with DellEMC and VMware generated 46% of our total revenue in fiscal 2016, 44% of our total revenue in fiscal 2017 and 37% of our total revenue in fiscal 2018. Any adverse changes in our joint sales arrangements or the effectiveness of such arrangements with DellEMC or VMware could have a material impact on our results of operations."

All told, with a modest valuation, Pivotal Software looks like it might have some investment potential. However, investors might want to wait until the dust clears, as the shares may see rocky trading in the first couple of weeks. The uncertainty of Dell's relationship with Pivotal will likely always cast a cloud over this stock. I believe 6x EV/FY18 revenues, or a price target of $16.50, represents a fair value for Pivotal in the medium term. There will likely be an opportunity to buy if shares continue to sink to the $14-15 range.

The softness of Pivotal Software's IPO is, more likely than not, due to Pivotal-specific concerns, and not a softening of demand for cloud/technology IPOs as a whole. As we look ahead to DocuSign (DOCU) and Smartsheet (SMAR) next month, we're likely to see the steam pick back up.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the Pivotal IPO:

Shares priced at $15 in the middle of Pivotal's stated range of $14-16

37 million shares were sold in the offering, indicating a $555 million IPO. However, 3.9 million shares were tendered by an existing shareholder

The 33.1 million holders of Class A shares in this company were sold a 13% piece of the company

Pivotal expects to raise $465.8 million in net proceeds from the offering

Intended use of proceeds are listed as general corporate purposes, working capital, and continued investment in technology

With 250.3 million shares outstanding after the IPO, Pivotal currently trades at a $3.94 billion market cap

A standard 15% greenshoe option is available to the IPO underwriters, creating the possibility of selling 5.55 million more shares at the original $15 IPO price and raising an extra $83.2 million

The IPO was underwritten by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)

The selling shareholder by the way is the industrial conglomerate GE (NYSE:GE), whose new CEO John Flannery is in the process of divesting assets and raising cash. GE is only selling a portion of its shares, however, and is holding on to approximately four-fifths of its stake. Also interesting is the fact that Ford Motors (NYSE:F) has 17.5 million shares in the company (worth just shy of $300 million).

DellEMC and Silver Lake Partners, however, will still control 96% of the company's votes through their supervoting Class B shares. Here's how the cap table looks post-IPO:

Source: Pivotal Software finalized prospectus

Valuation

With 250.3 million shares outstanding in the company post-IPO, and shares currently trading at $15.73, Pivotal has attained a market cap of $3.94 billion on its first day of trading. After netting out the company's $20 million of debt, $73 million of cash on the balance sheet, and $465.8 million in net proceeds Pivotal expects to raise from the IPO (a net cash position of $519 million), the company has an enterprise value of $3.42 billion.

Assuming 15% revenue growth for the coming year, Pivotal currently trades at 5.84x EV/FY18 revenues:

Source: Author-created chart; market cap taken as of close of trading on April 20; data from public filings

At first glance, Pivotal's valuation looks rather cheap, especially when considering that fellow PaaS company MuleSoft just got bought out at ~16x forward revenues. Another PaaS comp, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), currently trades at 7x forward revenues:

TWLO EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

A couple notes on Pivotal's valuation, however. The first observation is that Pivotal's growth over the past year has been rather erratic, making it difficult to pinpoint a revenue estimate for the coming year. Here's a look at Pivotal's string of quarterly results:

Source: Pivotal Software finalized prospectus

You'll notice that the company saw 18% growth in the most recent quarter (Q4, ending February 2), 17% growth in Q3, 20% growth in Q2, but 38% growth in Q1. Pivotal could see another growth spike this year, or it could continue its decelerating trend - until we get clearer guidance from the company, assuming that growth decelerates to ~15% is a good starting point.

The second observation to note is that unlike most software companies, Pivotal has a heavy tilt toward services revenues - the low-margin consulting fees it earns from its Pivotal Labs division. The good thing is that Pivotal is gradually tilting more of its revenue mix into its high-margin subscription revenues (56% of revenues in Q4, the highest historical subscription mix), but the fact that services revenues are done essentially at cost makes them far less valuable than subscription revenues. Case in point: in Q4, Pivotal generated $58.3 million in services revenue, but those revenues cost $49.8 million to produce, or a gross margin of less than 15%.

Thus, a lower revenue multiple for Pivotal Software makes sense versus other PaaS companies that have nearly all subscription revenues. As I previously said, 6x forward revenues ($16.50) is a good benchmark for the stock. As the company tilts more into subscription revenues (but decelerates its growth in doing so), it could curry a higher valuation from the market.

Key takeaways

Don't buy Pivotal Software just yet, as it seems the stock needs some time to consolidate and get over initial jitters before finding a support level (much like Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) when it went public last fall). Pivotal Software will probably likely never trade at the sky-high valuation multiples of other software IPOs (Dropbox is at 9x forward revenues; Zscaler is at 16x forward revenues) due to its services-heavy revenue and uncertain Dell relationship. However, Pivotal does have a compelling business that should be bought if the stock does dip low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.